Kingston restaurants you'll love

Kingston restaurants
Toast
  • Kingston

Kingston's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Kingston restaurants

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

SeaWolfe Diner & Lounge

11171 NE Highway 104, Kingston

Avg 4.3 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FISH & CHIPS$19.00
3 PIECES BEER BATTERED COD, COLE SLAW, TARTAR SAUCE & HOUSE CUT FRIES
BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST$14.00
3 PIECES OF BRIOCHE, SYRUP, BUTTER & POWDER SUGAR
CLASSIC GYRO$13.00
FLAME BROILED SEASONED GYRO MEAT, TOMATO, ONION, LETTUCE & TZATZIKI. ADD FETA .75
PIZZA

Sourdough Willy's Pizzeria

11265 NE State Highway 104, Kingston

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NY Cup & Char Pepperoni
a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with "cup & char" pepperonis.
NY Red Top
a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese.
Detroit Cup & Char Pepperoni
a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, topped with "cup & char" pepperonis and finished with strips of hot pizza sauce.
SANDWICHES

Over the Moon Coffee Roasters

11229 NE State Highway 104, Kingston

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
