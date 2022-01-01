Mount Vernon restaurants you'll love
More about Farmstrong Brewing Co.
Farmstrong Brewing Co.
110 Stewart Rd, Mount Vernon
|Popular items
|Shepherd's Pie
|$9.00
Braised lamb shank stew topped with Knutsen Farms Yukon Gold potato mash, garnished with chives
|Skagit Steak & Cheese
|$15.00
Amoroso Philly Roll w/ your choice of cheese: Pilsner Beer Cheese or smoked Provolone. With or WO onions or mushrooms
|Cans + Bottles
6 packs, 4 Packs, and 500ml bottles.
Available in cases
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon
|Popular items
|Americano
|$2.99
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
|Cinnamon Rolls
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.
|Garden Veggie Burger
|$16.49
Our own delicious and healthy high fiber, meatless burger. Made from a variety of grains, vegetables and nuts. Served with tomato, lettuce, pickle, lite mayo and red onion.