Mount Vernon restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Vernon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon's top cuisines

Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Food Trucks
Scroll right

Must-try Mount Vernon restaurants

Farmstrong Brewing Co. image

 

Farmstrong Brewing Co.

110 Stewart Rd, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shepherd's Pie$9.00
Braised lamb shank stew topped with Knutsen Farms Yukon Gold potato mash, garnished with chives
Skagit Steak & Cheese$15.00
Amoroso Philly Roll w/ your choice of cheese: Pilsner Beer Cheese or smoked Provolone. With or WO onions or mushrooms
Cans + Bottles
6 packs, 4 Packs, and 500ml bottles.
Available in cases
More about Farmstrong Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Americano$2.99
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Cinnamon Rolls
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.
Garden Veggie Burger$16.49
Our own delicious and healthy high fiber, meatless burger. Made from a variety of grains, vegetables and nuts. Served with tomato, lettuce, pickle, lite mayo and red onion.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
Whistle Stoppe Coffee Shoppe image

 

Whistle Stoppe Coffee Shoppe

105 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chai Latte$3.50
Chai Latte, make it dirty with an extra shot, we promise we won't tell!
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.25
More about Whistle Stoppe Coffee Shoppe
Map

More near Mount Vernon to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Bow

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston