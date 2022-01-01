Go
Toast

The Lunchbox Diner

Come in and enjoy!

701 S 2nd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blueberry Waffle$8.50
German Sausage & Egg Scramble$11.00
See full menu

Location

701 S 2nd St

Mount Vernon WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in old town Mount Vernon.

Whistle Stoppe Coffee Shoppe

No reviews yet

Please call 360-395-0814 to update or edit orders
Wanderlust and Coffee
Whether your commuting to work or off on an adventure, this is the perfect place to stop rain or shine. Located at the Mount Vernon Transit Station, we offer a simple and elegant place to sip, relax, watch a storm brew and more.

Whidbey Coffee 2 - Skagit Hospital

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farmstrong Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

named “Skagit Valley’s Best Brewery” in 2017, 2018 & 2019! Dedicated to showcasing the agricultural roots of our valley, we work with local farmers and Skagit Valley Malting to source locally grown Skagit grain for all of our beers. We are also the home of Ragged & Right Cider Project. By sourcing and pressing fresh apples, we are creating true artisanal ciders that you are going to love! Come hungry, as we now have our own kitchen utilizing local ingredients to amaze you with our seasonal menus. We look forward to serving you, your family and your dog at Farmstrong!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston