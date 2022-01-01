Go
Toast

Cosmos Bistro

Scratch made comfort food from brunch to burgers and specialty pantry goods for all tastes

PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

1151 N State St • $$

Avg 4.6 (670 reviews)

Popular Items

Creamy Mac And Cheese$14.50
Spicy Pork Adobo$21.50
Pork shoulder in a Filipino style adobo sauce with rice, roasted vegetables, and beet apple kimchi
3B Burger$16.25
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with blueberry onion jam, bacon, bleu cheese, arugula and mayo.
Mama's Meatloaf$21.50
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and roasted potatoes with beef demi-glace
Side Mac N' Cheese$5.25
Drive-in Burger$16.25
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with Cosmos sauce, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Earth Burger$15.00
House made veggie patty with lemon dill aioli, arugula, tomato, sweet onion slaw, and avocado
TaterTot Adobo Poutine$12.50
Crispy Tatertots topped with our famous Pork Adobo, baby bell cheese, and gravy over the top.
Spicy Fili$16.00
House made longanisa sausage, scrambled eggs, and diced carrot over rice in a spicy soy sauce
Bacon Nation$16.25
Bacon, smoked cheddar, peppers onions, and breakfast potatoes served with toast and two eggs any style
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1151 N State St

Bellingham WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JUXT Taphouse

No reviews yet

JUXT has you covered with delicious scratch comfort food and 28 taps of draft beer, cider, cocktails and wine.

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

Aslan Brewing Co. - Depot

No reviews yet

Home to Aslan Brewing Company's Barrel Program, the Aslan Depot is the best place to grab a beer in Bellingham!

Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

No reviews yet

Central Texas Style BBQ

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston