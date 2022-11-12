Bellingham Cider Company imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Bellingham Cider Company

861 Reviews

$$

205 Prospect Street STE A-105

Bellingham, WA 98225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Kale, Fried Capers, Cauliflower, House Caesar Dressing, Raven Breads Croutons, Black Pepper, Lemon Wedge.

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Spiced walnuts, apples, celery, with goddess dressing.

Small Plates

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Hand-Cut Potatoes, Truffle Oil, Herbs, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup. (Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Grilled Carrots

$12.00

Grilled Carrots, beets, chimichurri, pepitas, goat cheese (gluten free)

Braised Pork Belly

Braised Pork Belly

$13.00

House Braised Pork Belly, Sweet potato puree, black pepper-apple cider sauce. (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Blisted Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Shishito Peppers, Tahini, Sumac, Lime, mint. (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Plates

Buttermilk Brined Chicken & Waffle

Buttermilk Brined Chicken & Waffle

$19.00

Real Maple Syrup, Honey Sage Butter.

Local Grassfed Burger

Local Grassfed Burger

$18.00

Skiyou Ranch Certified Organic Beef, Avenue Bread Bun, White Cheddar, Red Onion -Tomato Jam, Lettuce, House Made Burger Sauce, Hand Cut Fries, ketchup.

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Vegan Burger

$17.00

Avenue Bread Bun, Hand Made Vegan Patty, Vegan Aioli, Red Onion-Tomato Jam, Lettuce, Kennebec Fries, Ketchup. (Vegan)

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$23.00

Rosemary Spaetzle, Mustard Cream Sauce, Seared Brussels Sprouts. (Gluten Free)

Kid's

Painted Hills Burger

$7.00

Painted Hills Certified Organic Beef, Avenue Bread Bun, White Cheddar.

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Avenue Bread Bun, House Ranch Dressing, Kennebec Fries, Ketchup.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Avenue Bread, White Cheddar.

Waffle

$6.00

Brown Sugar Belgian Waffle with Butter, Real Maple Syrup, Sliced Apples.

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Salt Pepper & Oil Spaghetti, Brown Butter, Mizithra.

Side of Apples

$3.00

Dessert

Dark Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Coconut Whipped Cream, Coconut Caramel.

Drinks To Go

Six Packs

$11.99

Choose from one of our flagship BCC Cider flavors!

Variety Six Pack

$12.99

Variety packs come with one can of each of our BCC Favorite Ciders!

Variety Seltzer 12 Pack

$19.99

BCC Growler Fill

$10.00+

Choose one of our many house made ciders, or one of the local beers we have on tap!

Blueberry Lemonade Tall Boy

$4.99

Cider Mosa Tall Boy

$4.99

Mango Seltzer Tall Boy

$4.99

Pink Lemonade Tall Boy

$4.99Out of stock

12 Oz Can

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bellingham Cider Company is a local craft cider producer. Combining the art of cider making with a Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and bar overlooking the rapidly growing Waterfront District of downtown Bellingham.

Website

Location

205 Prospect Street STE A-105, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery
Bellingham Cider Company image
Bellingham Cider Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bagelry
orange starNo Reviews
1319 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 4,449
1107 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Camber
orange star4.5 • 763
221 W Holly St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Cosmos Bistro
orange star4.6 • 670
1151 N State St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Banter - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
119 N Commercial Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Twin Sisters Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 825
500 Carolina St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bellingham

Fat Shack - Bellingham
orange star4.6 • 6,456
414 W. Bakerview Rd Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurantnext
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 4,449
1107 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
orange star4.4 • 1,476
1330 N Forest St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
orange star4.6 • 972
1319 N State Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Twin Sisters Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 825
500 Carolina St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Camber
orange star4.5 • 763
221 W Holly St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellingham
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston