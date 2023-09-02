FOOD

Appetizers

Ale Battered Fried Shrimp

$13.99+

Shrimp with sweet curry ginger chili sauce

Crab Cake

$14.99+

Two hand formed house-made crab patties with house tartar sauce

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$11.99

Potato Chips & Dip

$7.99

Deep fried potato chips with wasabi ranch dip

Dill Pickle Fries

$7.99

Breaded pickle spears deep fried with ranch dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Regular Fries

$6.99

Bowl of Soup

$8.49

Cup of Soup

$4.99

To Go

$0.50

Pickled Herring

$4.99

Edison Hot Wings

$13.99

Pretzel

$7.99

Tater Tots

$8.99

Seafood

Captain's Plate

$24.99

Two cod filets, two prawns, clam strips, two pan fried oysters w/ fries & coleslaw or sub dinner salad 1.00

Oyster Dinner

$18.99

Seven extra small pacific oysters pan fried to perfection served with fries & coleslaw

Fish and Chips

$17.99

House Battered cod, fries & coleslaw or sub dinner salad 1.00

Prawns and Chips

$18.99

Seven prawns, fries & coleslaw or sub dinner salad 1.00

Clam Strips

$16.99

Pan fried oysters with housemade tartar

Oyster Scatter

Hand breaded & pan fried - a customer favorite! Served with housemade cocktail & tartar sauce

Oyster Shooter

Extra small with house made cocktail sauce - Add a splash of House Infused Vodka 1.75

To Go

$0.50

Fish Taco Dinner

$16.99

Salads

Skewer

$17.99

Sweet ginger marniated steak skewers on bead of greens with choice of dressing and Breadfarm garlic bread

Savory Steak Salad

$18.99

Grilled 6oz top sirloin, caramelized onion, Gorgonzola cheese, choice of dressing & Breadfarm garlic bread

Big E Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens with choice of dressing and Breadfarm garlic bread

Dinner Salad

$5.99

To Go

$0.50

Crisp Chicken Asian Salad

$18.99

Side Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50+

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50+

Side Wasabi Ranch

$0.50+

Side Tartar

$0.75+

Side Cocktail

$0.50+

Side Ginger Curry

$0.50+

Side Balsamic

$0.50+

Side Thousand

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Side BBQ

$0.75+

Side Thai Chili

$0.50+

Side Mayo

$0.50+

Side Horseraddish

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Aus

$1.50

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

To Go

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie Ala Mode

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

To Go

$0.50

Rootbeer float

$6.50

Belgian Chocolate Chip Waffle

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$9.99Out of stock

Steaks

Top Sirloin

$17.99

Burger and Sandwiches

The Big E Cheeseburger

$16.99

Hand formed third pound Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickle

Bow Burger

$19.99

Half Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef from NW Homegrown Meats, Golden Glen Creamery cheese on Breadfarm bun. Couldn't get more local than this great burger!

Gourmet Burger

$18.99

Caramelized onions, Gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomato, pickle, & lettuce

Swiss Chicken Burger

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato & lettuce

Oyster Burger

$18.99

Pan fried oysters with housemade tartar

Crab Cake Burger

$20.99

Our house made crab patty, tomato, lettuce on a brioche bun

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$15.99

Southwest style black bean patty with your choice of cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle & onion

Patty Melt

$15.99

Grilled onions, & Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing on rye

Reuben

$18.99

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island on rye

Swiss Dip

$16.99

Ground chuck & Swiss cheese on Stadium roll with hot Au Jus

Pulled Pork

$18.99

Our own smoked pork with house made BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw

Classic BLT

$15.99

On your choice of whole wheat, rye or sourdough bread

Tomato Basil Turkey Melt

$16.99

House roasted turkey on sourdough with mayo, tomato, housemade pesto and Golden Glen's roasted red pepper garlic cheese

French Dip

$20.99

Lamb Burger

$18.99

Lamb Gyro

$18.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$15.99

Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs

$28.99Out of stock

SPECIAL

SPECIALS

Chowder Soup Salad Bread

$15.49

Soup Salad Bread

$13.49

Half Rack Ribs

$20.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$17.99

RETAIL

SHIRTS

Tee Shirt

$18.00

Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Employee Hoodie

$30.00

HOUSE MADE PRODUCTS

Hot Buttered Rum Mix

$7.00+Out of stock