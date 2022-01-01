Marysville restaurants you'll love

Marysville restaurants
Toast
  • Marysville

Marysville's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try Marysville restaurants

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Melt$13.19
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Milkshakes$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Blazing Chicken Wings$12.79
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Kafé Neo image

 

Kafé Neo

9730 State Ave, Marysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Gyro$7.75
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, tomato, onion, lettuce & tzatziki
Gyro Combo III$14.50
Flame broiled gyro meat or chicken gyro, Greek fries & a soda
Greek Fries$6.00
Fries seasoned with lemon juice, oregano & feta. Served w/our special Greek fry sauce
More about Kafé Neo
Alfy's Pizza image

PIZZA

Alfy's Pizza

9330 State Ave Suite C, Marysville

Avg 3.5 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Alfys Calzone$7.99
Alfy's pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and three toppings of your choice. Great meal for one person.
XL Meat Eater's Wallop (Lunch)$15.99
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.
Boneless Wings$13.99
Comes with one side of dipping sauce.
More about Alfy's Pizza
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2623 172nd St NE, Marysville

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
VEGGIE BURGER$12.95
A black bean patty with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Hops n Drops spread.
RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE$11.75
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
QUESO DIP$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops

