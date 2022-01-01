Marysville restaurants you'll love
Marysville's top cuisines
Must-try Marysville restaurants
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville
|Popular items
|Mushroom Melt
|$13.19
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|Milkshakes
|$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
|Blazing Chicken Wings
|$12.79
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.
More about Kafé Neo
Kafé Neo
9730 State Ave, Marysville
|Popular items
|Classic Gyro
|$7.75
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, tomato, onion, lettuce & tzatziki
|Gyro Combo III
|$14.50
Flame broiled gyro meat or chicken gyro, Greek fries & a soda
|Greek Fries
|$6.00
Fries seasoned with lemon juice, oregano & feta. Served w/our special Greek fry sauce
More about Alfy's Pizza
PIZZA
Alfy's Pizza
9330 State Ave Suite C, Marysville
|Popular items
|Alfys Calzone
|$7.99
Alfy's pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and three toppings of your choice. Great meal for one person.
|XL Meat Eater's Wallop (Lunch)
|$15.99
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.
|Boneless Wings
|$13.99
Comes with one side of dipping sauce.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2623 172nd St NE, Marysville
|Popular items
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$12.95
A black bean patty with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Hops n Drops spread.
|RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE
|$11.75
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
|QUESO DIP
|$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.