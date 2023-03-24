Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cristiano's Pizza Etc

review star

No reviews yet

1206 State ave Suite G

Marysville, WA 98270

FOOD MENU

SALADS

SMALL CAESAR

$7.50

romaine lettuce, croutons,caesar dressing, asiago cheese

SMALL SHRIMP CAESAR

$12.75

romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, asiago, shrimp

SMALL CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.00

romaine lettuce, croutons,caesar dressing, asiago cheese, chicken

HOUSE SALAD

$7.50

romaine lettuce, croutons, red onion, peppers, tomatoes, house dressing

MIMOSA SALAD

$11.00

bibb lettuce with mixed greens, pistachios, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, mimosa dressing and breadstick

SMALL CHEF

$11.50

romaine lettuce, salami, pepperoni, provalone,mozzarella, peppers, olives tomatoes, house dressing

SPINACH SALAD

$10.50

spinach, mushrooms, bacon, mozzarella,tomatoes, tomato basil dressing

BEET SALAD

$11.00

romaine lettuce, beets, tomatoes, feta, almonds, raspberry dressing

SMALL MEDITERRANEAN

$12.50

romaine lettuce, peppers, olives, feta, tomatoes, house dressing

SOUP AND SALAD

$13.50

A bowl of the soup of the day and your choice of one of our small salads and a breadstick

LARGE MEDITERRANEAN

$17.00

romaine lettuce, peppers, olives, feta, tomatoes, house dressing

LARGE CHEF

$18.00

romaine lettuce, salami, pepperoni, provalone,mozzarella, peppers, olives tomatoes, house dressing

LARGE CHICKEN CAESAR

$18.00

romaine lettuce, croutons,caesar dressing, asiago cheese, chicken

LARGE SHRIMP CAESAR

$19.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, asiago, shrimp

LARGE CAESAR

$13.00

romaine lettuce, croutons,caesar dressing, asiago cheese

SOUP/BREAD

$5.75

Extra Breadstick

$0.50

PASTA

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$14.75

Spaghetti and homemade meatballs, baked with mozzarella and marinara sauce, cheesebread

CHICKEN FETTUCINE

$16.25

grilled chicken, mushrooms, green onions, with alfredo, asiago and cheesebread

SHRIMP FETTUCINE

$17.00

shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, alfredo, asiago, cheese bread

LASAGNA

$14.25

slow simmered sauce with pork and beef , ricotta, mozzarella, pasta, cheese bread

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$14.25

spaghetti, slow simmered bolognese sauce, asiago and cheese breaad

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$16.50

Italian breaded chicken breast baked with mozzarella and served over spaghetti with marinara sauce, finished with asiago and cheese bread

THREE CHEESE RAVIOLI

$14.50

three cheese ravioli's in alfredo sauce topped with a roasted red pepper sauce served with garlic cheese bread

PRAWN LINGUINE

$17.25

jumbo shrimp, linguine, tomatoes, green onion, wine, butter, asiago and cheese bread

APPETIZERS

BREADSTICKS

$4.00

five breadsticks, marinara sauce

CHEESE BREAD

$4.25

Home made french bread baked with garlic butter with mixed cheeses

FRIED RAVIOLI

$9.00

CALAMARI

$11.00

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

SIDE OF MEATBALLS

$5.00

DESSERTS

NY CHEESECAKE

$5.00

COCONUT CHEESECAKE

$5.25

SPECIAL CHEESECAKE

$5.25

TIRAMISU

$5.50

CHOCOLATE DECADENCE

$5.00

APPLE CRISP

$6.25

PANNA COTTA

$5.00

CALZONES

SPECIAL CALZONE

$13.00

sausage, green peppers, red onions, ricotta, sauce, mozzarella

PESTO CALZONE

$13.50

chicken, mushrooms, green onion pesto sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

VEGGIE CALZONE

$12.50

mushroom, olives, peppers, red onions, zucchini, tomatoes, red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

BYO CALZONE

$11.50

Mozzarella , red sauce

PIZZA AND SALAD COMBO

P/S HOUSE FAVORITE

$16.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives

P/S THE WORKS

$16.00

salami, candian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, olives

P/S ISLANDER

$16.00

canadian bacon, pineapple

P/S RUSTICA

$16.00

red onions, tomato, basil, pancetta, asiago

P/S CALIFORNIAN

$16.00

sun dried tomatoes, green onion, arthichoke hearts, basil

P/S GARLIC CHICKEN

$16.00

chicken, mushrooms, green onion

P/S GARDEN DELIGHT

$16.00

mushrooms, peppers, red onion, basil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, zucchini

P/S PESTO CHICKEN

$16.00

chicken, red peppers, green peppers, red onions

P/S CHEESE

$16.00

mozzarella

P/S BUILD YOUR OWN

$16.00

mozzarella

P/S BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

grilled chicken, red onion, green pepper and bbq sauce

P/S CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.00

grilled chicken, green onion, tomatoes, bacon and ranch

16 INCH PIZZAS

16' HOUSE FAVORITE

$23.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives

16" WORKS

$25.00

salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage. green pepper. red onion, mushrooms and olives

16' ISLANDER

$21.25

canadian bacon, pineapple

16' RUSTICA

$23.00

red onions, tomato, basil, pancetta, asiago

16' CALIFORNIAN

$23.00

sun dried tomatoes, green onion, arthichoke hearts, basil

16' GARLIC CHICKEN

$23.50

chicken, mushrooms, green onion

16' GARDEN DELIGHT

$23.00

mushrooms, peppers, red onion, basil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, zucchini

16' PESTO CHICKEN

$23.50

chicken, red peppers, green peppers, red onions

16" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$20.75

mozzarella, red sauce

16" 1/2 AND 1/2 PIZZA

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$23.50

grilled chicken, green onion, tomatoes, bacon and ranch

16" BARBECUE CHICKEN

$23.50

grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers and bbq sauce

12 INCH PIZZAS

12" HOUSE FAVORITE

$14.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives

12" WORKS

$15.25

salami, candian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, olives

12" ISLANDER

$13.00

canadian bacon, pineapple

12" RUSTICA

$13.50

red onions, tomato, basil, pancetta, asiago

12" CALIFORNIAN

$13.50

sun dried tomatoes, green onion, arthichoke hearts, basil

12" GARLIC CHICKEN

$14.00

chicken, mushrooms, green onion

12" GARDEN DELIGHT

$13.50

mushrooms, peppers, red onion, basil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, zucchini

12" PESTO CHICKEN

$14.00

chicken, red peppers, green peppers, red onions

12" CHEESE/ BUILD IT

$13.50

mozzarella

12" BARBECUE CHICKEN

$14.00

grilled chicken, red onion, green pepper and bbq sauce

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$14.00

grilled chicken, green onion, tomatoes, bacon and ranch

SIDES

SIDE CHICKEN

$4.50

SIDE LRG CHICKEN

$7.50

SIDE SHRIMP

$5.25

SIDE LRG SHRIMP

$8.00

SIDE BACON

$1.00

SIDE PEPPERONI

$1.00

SIDE CANADIAN BACON

$1.00

SIDE SALAMI

$1.00

SIDE PROVOLONE

$1.00

SIDE SHRED MOZZ

$1.00

SIDE MOZZ STRIPS

$1.00

SIDE CHEDDAR

$1.00

SIDE FETA

$1.00

SIDE ASIAGO

$1.00

SIDE RICOTTA

$1.00

SIDE TOM WEDGES

$0.75

SIDE DICED TOMS

$0.75

SIDE OLIVES

$1.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$0.75

SIDE PINEAPPLE

$0.75

SIDE PESTO SAUCE

$0.75

SLICE CHEESEBREAD

$1.00

SIDE PIST/CRANS

$1.25

SIDE BOLOGNESE(CUP)

$4.00

SIDE BEETS

$3.00

SIDE ALFREDO

$1.00

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE HOUSE

$0.75

SIDE MARINARA

$0.75

SIDE BLUE

$0.75

SIDE 1000 ISL

$0.75

SIDE CAESAR

$0.75

EXTRA BREADSTICK

$0.75

Cup Of House Vin

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$4.50

KIDS SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$5.50

KIDS PIZZA

$5.75

BUTTER NOODLES

$4.50

KIDS DRINK

$1.75

SOFT DRINKS

BEVERAGES

ICE TEA

$2.50

COKE FOUNTAIN

$2.50

DIET COKE FOUNTAIN

$2.50

BARQ'S ROOT BEER FOUNTAIN

$2.50

SPRITE FOUNTAIN

$2.50

DR. PEPPER FOUNTAIN

$2.50

LEMONADE FOUNTAIN

$2.50

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

BOTTLED COKE PRODUCT

$2.50

VIRGILS ORANGE CREAM

$2.75

VIRGILS ROOT BEER

$2.75

VIRGILS CREAM SODA

$2.75

VIRGILS BLACK CHERRY

$2.75

JONES BERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

JONES GREEN APPLE

$3.00

JONES STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

JONES CREAM SODA

$3.00

COFFEE/TEA

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cristianos' Pizza Etc. has been serving up delicious food since 1998. We make our own dough daily then we hand toss our pies and top them with the freshest ingredient possible. Our salads are made to order with heaps of freshly prepared ingredients and home made dressing.

1206 State ave Suite G, Marysville, WA 98270

