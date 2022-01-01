Freeland restaurants you'll love

Freeland restaurants
Toast
  • Freeland

Freeland's top cuisines

Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Freeland restaurants

Rocket Taco image

TACOS

Rocket Taco

1594 Main Street, Freeland

Avg 4.5 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder topped with guacamole, pickled onion, rocket sauce and cilantro.
Deluxe Chicken Tacos$13.00
Smoky ancho-morita sauced chicken topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, and rocket sauce.
Deluxe Beef Tacos$13.00
Melted cheddar jack, saucy slow-roasted beef chuck, pico de gallo and rocket sauce.
More about Rocket Taco
China City Restaurant & Lounge image

 

China City Restaurant & Lounge

1804 Scott Road, Freeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
General Ng's Chicken$17.00
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with our hot and spicy sauce. Spicy.
Sweet & Sour Chicken$17.00
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with sweet & sour sauce
Egg Rolls$9.00
Three vegetarian Egg Rolls fried and served with Sweet & Sour sauce. Vegetarian.
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge
Charmers Bistro image

 

Charmers Bistro

1675 Main Street, Freeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cakes$19.00
Served with Fries or Caesar Salad
1/2# Deluxe Burger$13.00
White Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Tomato and Lettuce, Fries
Meatball Pasta$14.00
4 Large Meatballs with Pasta and Marinara Sauce
More about Charmers Bistro
