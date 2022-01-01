Go
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in historic downtown Anacortes.

901 Commercial

Popular Items

Juice$3.59
Fresh squeezed orange and grapefruit juice, from the dispenser apple, tomato and cranberry.
Croissants$4.99
Flaky Croissant Pastry, choose from traditonal, almond or ham & cheese.
Brussels Sprout Hash$15.99
A Skagit Valley favorite. Locally grown country potatoes, Brussels sprouts, home made chili verde, pepper jack cheese and avocado topped with two farm fresh eggs
Vegetarian Scramble$15.99
Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, spinach and cheddar cheese.
Cinnamon Rolls
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.
Muffin$4.49
Fresh baked triple berry muffin made from blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cinnamon nut crumble.
Side Meats
Applewood smoke ham, bacon, or sausage patty.
Mornin Sunshine Sandwich$9.99
Our version of a traditional breakfast sandwich with a farm fresh scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and choice of English muffin, biscuit or croissant. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.
Fisherman's Breakfast$15.99
Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham and whole grain toast.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$11.99
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Location

901 Commercial

Anacortes, Wa WA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
