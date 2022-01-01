Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Barbeque

Bastion Brewing Company

380 Reviews

$$

12529 Christianson Rd

Anacortes, WA 98221

Popular Items

Bastion Brewery Burger
Boneless Wings
Cowboy Burger

Barleypop

5oz Barleypop

$2.00

13oz Barleypop

$5.00

16oz Barleypop

$6.00

20oz Barleypop

$7.00

32oz Barleypop Glass and Fill

$19.00

64oz Barleypop Glass and Fill

$28.00

32oz Barleypop Growler Fill

$11.00

64oz Barleypop Growler Fill

$20.00

Can Barleypop

$6.50

Blonde

5oz Blonde

$2.00

13oz Blonde

$4.50

16oz Blonde

$5.50

20oz Blonde

$6.50

32oz Fill

$10.00

64oz Fill

$18.00

32oz Glass & Fill

$18.00

64oz Glass & Fill

$26.00

Crowler

$6.00

Space Pig Double IPA

5oz Space Pig Double IPA

$2.50

13oz Space Pig Double IPA

$6.00

32oz Space Pig Double IPA Fill

$13.00

64oz Space Pig Double IPA Fill

$24.00

32oz Space Pig Double IPA Glass & Fill

$21.00

64oz Space Pig Double IPA Glass & Fill

$32.00

Can - Space Pig Double IPA (labeled)

$5.00

New England IPA

5oz New England IPA

$2.00

13oz New England IPA

$5.00

16oz New England IPA

$6.00

20oz New England IPA

$7.00

32oz New England IPA Fill

$11.00

64oz New England IPA Fill

$20.00

32oz New England IPA Glass & Fill

$19.00

64oz New England IPA Glass & Fill

$28.00

Can New England IPA

$6.50

Saison

5oz Saison

$2.00

13oz Saison

$5.00

16oz Saison

$6.00

20oz Saison

$7.00

32oz Growler Fill

$11.00

64oz Growler Fill

$20.00

32oz Glass and Fill

$19.00

64oz Glass and Fill

$28.00

Can Saison

$6.50

Growler Cap

$0.25

Brewster's Red Ale

5oz Red Ale

$2.00

13oz Red Ale

$4.50

16oz Red Ale

$5.50

20oz Red Ale

$6.50

32oz Red Ale Fill

$10.00

64oz Red Ale Fill

$18.00

32oz Red Ale Glass & Fill

$18.00

64oz Red Ale Glass & Fill

$26.00

Crowler - Red Ale

$6.00

Raspberry Wheat

5oz Raspberry Wheat

$2.00

13oz Raspberry Wheat

$4.50

16oz Raspberry Wheat

$5.50

20oz Raspberry Wheat

$6.50

32oz Raspberry Wheat Fill

$10.00

64oz Raspberry Wheat Fill

$18.00

32oz Raspberry Wheat Glass & Fill

$18.00

64oz Raspberry Wheat Glass & Fill

$26.00

Crowler - Raspberry Wheat

$6.00

Glutenhoggen Hefe

5oz Hefe

$2.00

13oz Hefe

$4.50

16oz Hefe

$5.50

20oz Hefe

$6.50

32oz Hefe

$10.00

64oz Hefe Fill

$18.00

32oz Hefe Glass & Fill

$18.00

64oz Hefe Glass & Fill

$26.00

Crowler - Hefe

$6.00

Cider

5oz Cider

$3.00

13oz Cider

$4.50

16oz Cider

$5.50

20oz Cider

$6.50

32oz Cider Fill

$10.00

64oz Cider Fill

$18.00

32oz Cider Glass & Fill

$17.00

64oz Cider Glass & Fill

$26.00

Crowler - Cider

$6.00

Cowtipper Milkshake IPA

5oz Cowtipper IPA

$2.00

13oz Cowtipper Milkshake IPA

$5.00

16oz Cowtipper Milkshake IPA

$6.00

20oz Cowtipper Milkshake IPA

$7.00

32oz Cowtipper Milkshake IPA Fill

$11.00

64oz Cowtipper Milkshake IPA Fill

$20.00

32oz Cowtipper Milkshake IPA Glass & Fill

$19.00

64oz Cowtipper Milkshake IPA Glass & Fill

$28.00

Crowler - Cowtipper Milkshake IPA

$6.50

Flights

Flight - Base Level

$11.00

Flight - Mid-Level Mix

$13.00

IPA Flight

$13.00

Cider Flight

$13.00

Pack Sales

4 Pack - Base Level

$15.00

4 Pack Sky Pig IPA

$17.00

4 Pack - Mid-Level

$17.50

4 Pack - IPA/Cider

$20.00

6 Pack - Base Level

$20.00

6 Pack - Mid-Level

$22.50

6 Pack - IPA/Cider

$25.00

2 Can - Base

$10.00

2 Can - Mid

$11.00

2 Can - IPA/Cider

$12.00

4 pack- Space Pig DIPA

$19.00

2 Pack- Specialty

$13.00

Holiday Pig Pack 6 Pack

$28.00

Tier 3 (IPA) Beer Placeholder

5oz IPA

$2.00

13oz IPA

$5.00

16oz IPA

$6.00

20oz IPA

$7.00

32oz Fill IPA

$11.00

64oz Fill IPA

$20.00

32oz Glass & Fill IPA

$19.00

64oz Glass & Fill IPA

$28.00

Crowler IPA

$6.00

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$11.00+

TOSSED IN SAUCE. INCLUES CHOICE OF HOUSEMADE RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE.

Pit Smoked Wings

$11.00+

TOSSED IN SAUCE. INCLUES CHOICE OF HOUSEMADE RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE.

BBQ Nachos

$15.00

BBQ CHICKEN OR PORK, BEER CHEESE BLEND, TOMATO, JALAPENO, OLIVES & ONIONS. SIDE OF SALSA, SOUR CREAM & GUACAMOLE.

Cheese Nachos

$13.00

HOUSE-MADE BEER CHEESE, TOMATO, JALAPENO, OLIVES & ONIONS. SIDE OF SALSA, SOUR CREAM & GUACAMOLE.

Bavarian Style Pretzels

$10.00+

INCLUDES WITH BEER CHEESE & STONE GROUND MUSTARD.

Pit Scrap Chili

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Beer cheese nachos

$10.00

Salads

COBB Salad

$15.00

SMOKED TURKEY GARDEN LETTUCE BLEND, TOPPED WITH TOMATO, RED ONION, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, & HARD BOILED EGG. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE.

Garden Salad

$7.00+

GARDEN LETTUCE BLEND, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, CROUTONS, & CHOICE OF DRESSING.

Extras & Extra Sides

Deluxe Sides

$8.00

Standard Sides

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

Fry Platters

Brisket Poutine

$15.00

HANDCUT FRIES, CHOPPED BBQ BRISKET & CHEESE CURDS, SMOTHERED WITH BROWN GRAVY, TOPPED WITH GREEN ONION.

Fry Platter-Chili Cheese

$15.00

PIT SCRAP CHILI, 3-CHEESE BLEND, & ONION.

Fry Platter-Nacho

$10.00

BBQ Bowls

Traditional BBQ Bowl

$17.00

STEAMED BASMATI RICE, TOPPED WITH FRESH GRILLED VEGETABLES, BASIL, CILANTRO, AND VIETNAMESE NUOC CHAM. YOUR CHOICE OF SMOKED & SHREDDED CHICKEN, PULLED PORK, OR SAUSAGE. SERVED WITH BBQ SAUCE ON THE SIDE.

SW BBQ Bowl

$17.00

Cajun BBQ Bowl

$17.00

Hawaiian Bowl

$17.00

Mac & Cheese Bowls

Popper Mac & Cheese Bowl

$15.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese With Bacon & Jalapenos

Healthy Mac Bowl

$14.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese with grilled veggies!

Chili Mac

$15.00

HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE WITH OUR HOMEMADE PIT SCRAP CHILI

Sammys

The Bastionator

$18.00

PULLED PORK & BRISKET, COLESLAW, BBQ SAUCE. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Bahn Mi

$17.00

CHOICE OF MEAT, CUCUMBER, PICKLED CARROTS, DAIKON & JALAPENO, HOISIN MAYO, BASIL, CILANTRO, VIETNAMESE DRESSING ON A FRENCH ROLL. / MEAT CHOICES: BBQ PORK, SMOKED TURKEY, BRISKET, FIELD ROAST BARLEY PATTY

Pulled Pork Sammy

$13.00

HOUSE SMOKED PORK PILED ON WITH COLESLAW. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Brisket Dip

$16.00

HOUSE SMOKED, SERVED WITH BBQ AU JUS. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Sourdough BLTA

$14.00

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO, RED ONION, GARLIC AIOLI ON SOURDOUGH. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

AGED SHARP AND MEDIUM CHEDDAR, SWISS, & COTIJA ON SOURDOUGH. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Chicken Bacon Melt

$15.00

Burgers

Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.00

BACON, STOUT CARAMELIZED ONIONS, BALSAMIC GLAZE, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Bastion Brewery Burger

$16.00

"SKY PIG" IPA BEER CHEESE, BACON, ONION STRAWS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, BASTION SAUCE. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

BACON, ONION RING, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, & BBQ SAUCE. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Just A Burger

$12.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS, PICKLES, BASTION SAUCE. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Veggie Burger

$15.00

FIELD ROAST BARLEY PATTY, PEPPERJACK CHEESE, GUACAMOLE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, PICKLED RED ONION, & MAYO. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$16.00

Kids Menu

Pork Sliders

$9.00

PULLED PORK ON A BUN. INCLUDES SIDE OF BASTION RED BBQ SAUCE.

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

WITH BBQ OR TERIYAKI DIPPING SAUCE.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

THREE CHEESE BLEND ON SOURDOUGH. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Burger Sliders

$9.00

TWO SLIDERS TOPPED WITH KETCHUP. ADD CHEESE +$1

Beverages

Large NA

$2.75

Small NA

$2.00

Starbucks

$4.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Pecan Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Small Cookies 2 For 1

$1.50

Cake

Hummingbird Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Rhubarb Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

Straw. Rhubarb Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

CAKE POPS

$3.00

Pumpkin CheeseCake Slice

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Whole

$24.00
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

​Located at the gateway to Anacortes, Whidbey and the San Juan Islands, Bastion Brewing Company is one of the 13 breweries in the beautiful Skagit Valley. Operating a seven barrel system, Bastion hand crafts clean and flavorful ales and lagers. In addition to great beer, the restaurant offers a popular fast-casual dining menu. ​What is fast-casual dining? It means we don't have any servers - it is a choose your own adventure kind of place. If you'd like beer or cider, order up at the bar. If you are hungry head into our restaurant and order at the counter; we'll give you a buzzer and buzz you when your food is ready. Feel free to bus your own tables, but if you don't feel like it, we've got ya covered! ​Eat and drink inside or outside, move at your own pace, taste our beers, try our low and slow cherry wood smoked BBQ, brisket and pulled pork sammy, cheesy mac n cheese, or a handmade burger, if you're happy, we're happy!

Website

Location

12529 Christianson Rd, Anacortes, WA 98221

Directions

