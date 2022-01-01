Restaurant info

​Located at the gateway to Anacortes, Whidbey and the San Juan Islands, Bastion Brewing Company is one of the 13 breweries in the beautiful Skagit Valley. Operating a seven barrel system, Bastion hand crafts clean and flavorful ales and lagers. In addition to great beer, the restaurant offers a popular fast-casual dining menu. ​What is fast-casual dining? It means we don't have any servers - it is a choose your own adventure kind of place. If you'd like beer or cider, order up at the bar. If you are hungry head into our restaurant and order at the counter; we'll give you a buzzer and buzz you when your food is ready. Feel free to bus your own tables, but if you don't feel like it, we've got ya covered! ​Eat and drink inside or outside, move at your own pace, taste our beers, try our low and slow cherry wood smoked BBQ, brisket and pulled pork sammy, cheesy mac n cheese, or a handmade burger, if you're happy, we're happy!

