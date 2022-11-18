  • Home
  • Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD
Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

No reviews yet

13724 LaConner Whitney RD

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Soup / Salad / Appetizers

Bowl Soup

$5.99

FISH/Sandwiches

Add-on Soup

$3.99

Prime Rib Dip

$16.99

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$16.99

Rotisserie turkey on white bread with stuffing, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy, and cranberry sauce

Roast Turkey Club

$15.99

Entrees

Add-on Soup

$3.99

Farmhouse Turkey Dinner

$18.59

Rotisserie turkey, mashed potatoes, sage dressing, scratch turkey gravy, market veg

Prime Rib

$25.99

12oz cut, mashed potatoes, market veg, creamy horseradish, au jus

NA Beverages

Weinhard's Root Beer

Weinhard's Root Beer

$4.99
Bedford's Ginger Beer

Bedford's Ginger Beer

$4.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.59

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Milk

$3.69

House Specials

Corned Beef Hash

$15.59

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Corned Beef Benedict

$14.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.99

Farmhouse Skillet

$15.99

Homestyle Breakfasts

Full Irish Breakfast

$15.59

Farmhouse Homestyle

$12.99

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Wee Breakfast

$9.99

Avo Garden Scramble

$12.59

From the Griddle

Strawberry Waffle & Bacon

$13.99

French Toast & Bacon

$13.99

Swedish Pancake Combo

$13.99

Plain Waffle

$10.99

French Toast

$11.99

Swedish Pancakes

$11.99

Three Egg Omelette

Farmer's Omelette

$14.99

Three Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$14.59

Denver Omelette

$14.99

Breakfast Sides

Blueberry Muffin

$4.29

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

English Muffin

$3.59

Irish Bangers Sausage

$7.99

One Egg

$2.29

Side of Bacon

$4.99

Side of Farl & Gravy

$6.99

Side of Fruit

$4.59

Side of Ham

$4.99

Side of Hashbrowns

$4.59

Side of Hollandaise

$1.99

Side of Potato Casserole

$4.99

Side of Toast

$3.59

Side Rashers

$6.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Soda Farl

$3.99

Two Eggs

$3.29

Beverages

Coffee

$3.19

Hot/ Iced Tea

$3.59

Juice

$3.99

Milk

$3.69

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Scratch Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Dessert

Slice Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Slice Carrot Cake

$8.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids Farmhouse Breakfast

$6.99

Kids Ham Scramble

$6.99

Kids Waffle

$6.99

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids Turkey

$10.99
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Washington's Favorite family friendly Irish Pub and American Grill. Classic farmhouse breakfast, quick lunch specials, and traditional Irish dinners! Serving creative burgers, an amazing reuben sandwich, fantastic fish & chips, and Irish traditions such as Corned Beef, Shepherd's Pie, and Guinness Beef Stew. Featuring the best of an Irish Pub - Irish imports, 15 beers on draft, and an extensive fine whiskey list.

13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

