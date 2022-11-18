Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse 13724 LaConner Whitney RD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Washington's Favorite family friendly Irish Pub and American Grill. Classic farmhouse breakfast, quick lunch specials, and traditional Irish dinners! Serving creative burgers, an amazing reuben sandwich, fantastic fish & chips, and Irish traditions such as Corned Beef, Shepherd's Pie, and Guinness Beef Stew. Featuring the best of an Irish Pub - Irish imports, 15 beers on draft, and an extensive fine whiskey list.
Location
13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
No Reviews
121 B Freeway Dr Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurant
More near Mount Vernon