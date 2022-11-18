Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

Restaurant info

Washington's Favorite family friendly Irish Pub and American Grill. Classic farmhouse breakfast, quick lunch specials, and traditional Irish dinners! Serving creative burgers, an amazing reuben sandwich, fantastic fish & chips, and Irish traditions such as Corned Beef, Shepherd's Pie, and Guinness Beef Stew. Featuring the best of an Irish Pub - Irish imports, 15 beers on draft, and an extensive fine whiskey list.