Nell Thorn Restaurant & Pub

Restaurant info

Please join us at our little jewel of northwest dining & a local La Conner favorite! At our unique waterfront location, we offer a fresh, daily menu of artisan-made, sustainable, farm to table NW fare, craft cocktails, fine wines, & microbrews on tap. Our ingredients are sourced from local family farms and are organic whenever possible. Our cozy pub is the perfect place to warm up with friends in during Winter, and you can spend the warmer months dining outdoors on our spacious deck over-looking the beautiful & historic Swinnomish Channel.