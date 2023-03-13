Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nell Thorn Restaurant & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

116 S 1st St

La Conner, WA 98257

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch

Small Plates

Chicken and Barley Soup

$10.00+

mary's chicken, black-eyed peas, onions, celery, carrots, barley, cream, topped with fried parsley

French Onion Soup

$15.00

caramelized onions, chicken stock, thyme, sourdough crostini, aged gruyere

Penn Cove Clams*

$23.00

white wine, parsley, pastis, applewood bacon and a touch of cream

Penn Cove Mussels*

$23.00

Penn Cove Clams & Mussels*

$23.00

Calamari Marseilles

$17.00

calamari dredged in chickpea flour, fried, parsley, lemon aioli

Crispy Polenta

$16.00

shiitake gorgonzola cream sauce

Fried Oysters*

$18.00

fresh pacific oysters coated with herbs de skagit, lightly fried, lemon aioli

Salads

Bistro Salad

$11.00

well fed farms organic lettuces tossed with champagne vinaigrette, olives, pecorino romano

Citrus Beet Salad

$21.00

roasted red and yellow beets, fresh oranges, organic arugula, crushed marcona almonds, delice de bourgogne, burnt honey vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.00

house dressing, romaine, parmesan, lemon, croutons

Chicken Salad

$22.00

mary’s free range grilled chicken breast, organic baby kale, pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino romano, garlic bread crumbs, lemon vinaigrette

Wild Salmon Niçoise*

$28.00

grilled wild alaskan sockeye, olives, soft-cooked egg, organic green beans, potatoes, parmesan, capers, well fed farms organic lettuces, tomatoes, dijon vinaigrette

Half Caesar

$9.00

Entrees

Dungeness Crab Pasta*

$33.00

wild dungeness, shallot, house semolina spaghetti, organic spinach, garlic bread crumbs, lemon butter sauce

Bolognese

$28.00

rich fresh tomato sauce with ground prime double r ranch ribeye and hanger, house egg yolk tagliatelle, parmigiano reggiano, evoo

Rigatoni Arrabbiata

$26.00

house semolina rigatoni, organic spinach, grilled eggplant, garlic, chili flake, broccolini, shallots, pomodoro sauce, evoo

Frutti di Mare*

$32.00

.clams, mussels, prawns, pomodoro, garlic, chili, parsley, house semolina spaghetti

Cod and Chips

$24.00

panko encrusted 6 oz alaskan cod, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce

Quiche

$21.00

goat cheese, carmelized onions, portabello, asparagus in house pastry served with green salad in champagne vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Nell Burger*

$20.00

snake river farms american wagyu 7 oz, dijonnaise, gruyere, house brioche bun,

Pilchuck Burger

$19.00

free range mary's chicken breast, bacon, gruyere, lettuce, tomato, onions, dijonaise, on house brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

crispy cajun spiced chicken, pickled jalapenos, chili aioli, on house brioche bun

Lamb Burger*

$20.00

anderson ranch lamb with coriander-rosemary yogurt, organic eggplant, balsamic onions, and mixed green

Short Rib Dip

$24.00

Dessert

Pavlova

$12.00

baked meringue, rosemary-thyme whipped cream, boysenberry, blueberry, and raspberry coulis

Apple Tart

$13.00

granny smith apples, frangipane, house pastry, warm with whipped cream and rum caramel

Chocolate Mousse

$13.00

valrhona chocolate, whipped cream, ginger citrus chocolate bark, candied hazelnuts GF

Please Cake

$9.00

paleo vegan cashew based "cheesecake" with date and walnut crust seasonal selection served frozen GF DF

Creme Brulee

$11.00

rum-infused vanilla custard, with burnt sugar crust GF

Lopez Island Creamery Ice Cream

$9.00

two scoops of vanilla and/or skagit strawberry GF

Lopez Island Creamery Sorbet

$9.00

two scoops of cucumber mint and/or guava GF DF

Beverage

N/A Beverage

Guava Lime Soda

$6.00

Grapefruit Rosemary Soda

$6.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$9.00

San Pellegrino Still Water

$9.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$4.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

Vanilla Dry Soda

$5.00

Cucumber Dry Soda

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Sauces

Side Sauce

Aioli

$1.00

Tartar

$0.50

Ketchup

Spicy Aioli

Side Champ Vin

Side Lemon Vin

Side Blue Dress

Side Caesar Dress

Side Demi

$5.00

Side Bordelaise

$5.00

Side Sauce Au Poirve

$5.00

Side Truffle Demi

$5.00

Horseradish

Cocktail

Lemon

Chop Chop

Sides

Side Veg

$10.00

Side Whipped Pots

$8.00

Fries

$9.00

Side Bacon (3pc)

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

hand cut, with aioli

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please join us at our little jewel of northwest dining & a local La Conner favorite! At our unique waterfront location, we offer a fresh, daily menu of artisan-made, sustainable, farm to table NW fare, craft cocktails, fine wines, & microbrews on tap. Our ingredients are sourced from local family farms and are organic whenever possible. Our cozy pub is the perfect place to warm up with friends in during Winter, and you can spend the warmer months dining outdoors on our spacious deck over-looking the beautiful & historic Swinnomish Channel.

Location

116 S 1st St, La Conner, WA 98257

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery LaConner
orange starNo Reviews
720 1st St La Conner, WA 98257
View restaurantnext
Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD
orange starNo Reviews
13724 LaConner Whitney RD Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
El Bastion
orange starNo Reviews
12557 Christianson Rd Anacortes, WA 98221
View restaurantnext
Bastion Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 380
12529 Christianson Rd Anacortes, WA 98221
View restaurantnext
The Lunchbox Diner
orange starNo Reviews
701 S 2nd St Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
orange starNo Reviews
121 B Freeway Dr Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Map
More near La Conner
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
No reviews yet
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston