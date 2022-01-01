Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery LaConner
720 1st St
La Conner, WA 98257
Popular Items
Hash
Skagit Hash
Fresh broccoli, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, red onion, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes on a generous portion of our famous country potatoes and topped with mozzerella and feta.
Potatoes Rancheros
A generous portion of our country potatoes topped by two farm fresh eggs, grated cheddar cheese, salsa and guacamole
Hudsons Hash
Two farm fresh eggs scrambled with Italian sausage, mushrooms, baby spinach, and green onions on a generous portion of country potatoes. Topped wth parmesan cheese.
Calico Grub
A load of our locally grown country potatoes with chunks of smoky ham, green pepper and onions topped with our country sausage gravy and cheddar cheese.
Brussels Sprout Hash
A Skagit Valley favorite. Locally grown country potatoes, Brussels sprouts, home made chili verde, pepper jack cheese and avocado topped with two farm fresh eggs
Linda's Brother-In-Law Hash
A load of our country potatoes, farm fresh eggs scrambled with smoky ham, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, feta and Parmesan cheese.
Calico Corned Beef Hash
Slow roasted corned beef, country potatoes, pepper jack, red peppers and avocado topped with two farm fresh eggs
Roasted Butternut Squash Hash
A Skagit Valley favorite, locally grown butternut squash, baby spinach, fire roasted red pepper and red onion on a generous amount of local country style potatoes. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Country
Breakfast Bowl
Our own freshly baked jumbo biscuit topped with two farm fresh eggs and cheddar cheese smothered in a country sausage gravy. Served with our local country potatoes.
Granola Yogurt Parfait
Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. Served with a homemade muffin.
Early Bird
Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes or fresh fruit and whole grain toast.
Country Biscuits & Gravy
Our own fresh baked jumbo biscuit topped with country sausage gravy. Served with country potatoes or two farm fresh eggs.
Fisherman's Breakfast
Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham and whole grain toast.
Irish Oatmeal
A steaming bowl of healthy steel cut oats. Top yourself with brown sugar, plump raisins, toasted coconut and 2% or non fat milk. Served with Calico whole grain toast.
Savory
Breakfast Burrito
A large whole wheat tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, vegetarian refried beans, chili verde, melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Choose from two preparations: Topped with homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole or smothered in homemade chili verde and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.
Calico Benedicts
Our own version of the famous egg dish. Your choice of freshly baked and house-made English muffin, buttery croissant or a jumbo biscuit split and grilled with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit or country potatoes. Choose from Smoked Salmon, Ham or Veggie.
Mornin Sunshine Sandwich
Our version of a traditional breakfast sandwich with a farm fresh scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and choice of English muffin, biscuit or croissant. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.
PNW Sandwich
A farm fresh over-hard egg, sharp white cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomato and garlic aioli on rosemary roasted red-pepper focaccia bread, served with local country style potatoes or fresh fruit.
Quiche Of The Morning
A country french pie made from a variety of cheeses, vegetables, meat and eggs in a flaky pie crust. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit. Please ask your server for todays selection.
Huevos Rancheros
Our take on the most famous Mexican egg dish. Two farm fresh eggs sunny side up atop black beans and crispy corn tortillas smothered in a homemade green chili verde sauce with melted cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream. Country potatoes complete this savory breakfast.
Migas
Three local Skagit Valley farm fresh eggs scrambled with tomatoes, chili verde, black beans, avocado and crispy, fried corn tortillas. Finished with pepper jack cheese, homemade salsa and sour cream. Served with two warmed flour corn tortillas.
Cakes & French Toast
Grandmas Hot Cakes
Two of our own special griddlecakes made from scratch from oatmeal, cornmeal and buttermilk. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Gluten Free Pancakes
Two of our specialty gluten free pancakes made from scratch. Served with sausage, bacon or ham.
Blueberry Cakes
Two of our special hearty griddlecakes filled with blueberries. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Banana Coconut Cakes
Two of our famous hearty griddlecakes filled with fresh banana and coconut topped with more bananas, toasted coconut, homemade buttermilk syrup and whipped cream. Mmmm good!
Breakfast Sampler
One of our made from scratch Grandmas hot cakes, one farm fresh egg and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
French Toast
Two generous slices of our Country Fair Egg Bread dipped in a rich egg and cinnamon batter. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Omelettes & Scrambles
Bacon Omelette
Crisp bacon with pepper jack and cheddar cheese.
Ham Omelette
Lean ham with pepper jack and cheddar cheese.
Vegetarian Scramble
Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, spinach and cheddar cheese.
Smothered Omelette
Our homemade black beans, tomato, pepper jack cheese and avocado wrapped in three farm fresh eggs smothered in chili verde and topped with sour cream
Smoked Salmon Scramble
Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives and local smoked salmon.
Scrambled Eggs With Cream Cheese
Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives.
Italian Sausage Scramble
Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with Spicy Italian sausage, green peppers, onion, tomatoes, and black olives and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Morning Glory Omelette
Crisp bacon, avocado, tomato, baby spinach and cheddar cheese topped with sour cream and green onion
Popeyes Delite Scramble
Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion and pepper jack cheeese.
Pesto Focaccia Scramble
Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with tomato, feta cheese, baby spinach, basil pesto and our homemade focaccia bread and topped with parmessan cheese and green onion.
Just Cheese Omelette
Cheddar and pepper jack cheese.
Kids Breakfast
K/Grandma Cake
One large pancake served with two strips of bacon
K/Choc Chip Pancake
One pancake loaded wiht mini chocolate chips
K/French Toast
One piece of French toast dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two strips of bacon.
K/Cinn French Toast
A slice of homemade cinnamon roll grilled in egg batter & dusted with powdered sugar.
K/Farmers Breakfast
One egg cooked to your choice and served with one piece of toast and choice of three pieces of fruit or a small order of potatoes.
K/Ham & Cheese Croissant
A freshly baked ham & cheddar croissant served with three pieces of fresh fruit
K/Little Sprout Hash
Country style potatoes, a farm fresh scrambled egg, diced ham, & melted cheddar cheese layered together.
K/Cup Of Oats
A warm cup of Irish oatmeal served with milk and banana.
K/Jumbo Biscuit
A freshly baked biscuit grilled to perfection & served with jam.
K/English Muffin
One toasted English muffin served with butter and jam.
Breakfast Sides
Oats
Old fashioned steel cut.
Granola
House-made
Parfait
Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit.
Cup Of Yogurt
Greek style
Side Of 1 Egg
Farm fresh
Side Of 2 Eggs
Farm fresh
Syrup
Choose from traditional, pure maple or homemade buttermilk syrup.
Side Fruit
Fresh cut
Side Potatoes
Local country style baby reds.
Side Gravy
Made from scratch sausage gravy
Side Hollondaise
Creamy with a hint of lemon
Side Salsa
House-made
Side Toast
Fresh baked daily.
Side Meats
Applewood smoked ham, bacon, or sausage patty.
Veggie Sausage
House-made
One Hotcake
Made from scratch
Two Hotcakes
Our own special griddlecakes
Side Biscuit
Fresh baked jumbo biscuit
Side Croissant
Fresh baked buttery croissant
Side English Muffin
Made from scratch
Country
Early Bird
Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes or fresh fruit and whole grain toast.
Fisherman's Breakfast
Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham and whole grain toast.
Granola Yogurt Parfait
Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. Served with a homemade muffin.
Irish Oatmeal
A steaming bowl of healthy steel cut oats. Top yourself with brown sugar, plump raisins, toasted coconut and 2% or non fat milk. Served with Calico whole grain toast.
French Toast
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
French Toast
Two generous slices of our Country Fair Egg Bread dipped in a rich egg and cinnamon batter. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Beverages
Coffee
Fidalgo Bay Organic, Sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown
Arnold Palmer
Our signature passion fruit iced tea with fresh squeezed lemonade
Juice
Fresh squeezed orange and grapefruit juice, from the dispenser apple, tomato and cranberry.
Hot Spiced Cider
Knudsens cider and spice, cinnamon stick.
Passion Fruit Iced Tea
Signature passion fruit tea with a blend of black and herbal tea.
Soda
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Dr. Pepper, Rootbeer, Mountain Dew.
Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.
Hot Tea
Locally sourced Flying Bird Botanicals 100% organic teas, 100% compostable silken bags. White Lemon Ginger, Lavendar Earl Grey, Twilight Mint, Cloud Mountain Green, Blue Bird Morning, English Breakfast.
London Fog
Steamed milk, organic Flying Birds earl grey tea, vanilla.
Chai Tea
Locally sourced Black Scottie Chai.
Milk
2%
Mineral Water
Pellegrino
Bottled Water
Italian Soda
Monin syrups, raspberry, strawberry, huckleberry, vanilla, lavendar, blackberry, cherry, strawberry rose, passion fruit, coconut, mango.
Cocoa
Choose from traditional, caramel or hazelnut.
K/Hot Chocolate
K/Juice
Fresh Squeezed orange or apple
K/Milk
2%
K/Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade.
K/Soda
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mug Root Beer, Sierra Mist
Espresso
Espresso
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Americano
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Iced Americano
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Cappuccino
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Latte
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Iced Latte
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Mocha
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Iced Mocha
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Steamer
Choice of Steamed Milk and Monin Vanilla, Hazelnut, Chocolate, Toffee, Caramel, Almond, Salted Caramel, Irish Cream.
Specialty Espresso
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Drink Sides
Pastries
Cinnamon Rolls
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.
Scone
Tender buttermilk dough, seasonal fruits, cream cheese drizzle.
Muffin
Fresh baked triple berry muffin made from blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cinnamon nut crumble.
Croissants
Flaky Croissant Pastry, choose from traditonal, almond or ham & cheese.
Bars & Cookies
Pies & Cakes
Savory
Smoked Turkey Brioche
Smoked turkey, artichokes, tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella and parmesan cheese wrapped in a brioche pastry.
Quiche of the day
A country french pie made from meats, vegetables and cheeses. Choose from Bacon Mushroom or Artichoke Gorgonzola.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Flaky Croissant Pastry, ham & cheese.
Just Pot PIe
Tender chunks of turkey, fresh carrots, mushrooms, potatoes and peas in a rich country herb gravy, topped with our own pastry crust
Gluten Free Bakery
Gluten Free Cookies
Choose from chocolate chip, ginger molasses, or snickerdoodle.
Caramalitas
Gluten Free flour of Tapioca, potato and rice flour, toffee pieces, chocolate chunks, walnuts.
Carrot Cake
Gluten free cake flour, shredded carrots, raisins, coconut, pineapple, walnuts, topped with cream cheese frosting.
GF Triple Berry Muffin
Gluten Free Sourcream batter, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cinnamon nut crumble.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in historic LaConner.
720 1st St, La Conner, WA 98257