Mercer Island restaurants you'll love

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Mercer Island
3016 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Chicken Pesto
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
|Grass-fed Steak & Blue
|$14.95
grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Hap's - Mercer Island
2411 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island
|Popular items
|Chocolate Malt Milk Shake
Vanilla bean ice cream blended with organic chocolate sauce, milk and malt powder
|Vanilla Bean Milk Shake
Vanilla bean ice cream blended with milk
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
free-range chicken, avocado, cheddar, green goddess sauce, organic lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Sano Cafe
7605 SE 27th St, Mercer Island
|Popular items
|Avocado
|$7.50
|Island Acai
|$10.50
|Green Machine
|$8.00
Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island
8451 SE 68th ST STE 104, Mercer Island
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$8.00
6pcs of steamed pot stickers
|Yakisoba
|$17.50
`Stir fried vegetables and soba noodles tossed with soy flavored sauce, your choice of chicken, beef, or tofu
|Hamachi
|$3.50
Yellowtail
Sushi Joa
2717 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Fried pot stickers stuffed with chicken and vegetable served with house gyoza sauce on the side (6pcs)
|Crunchy Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crunchy bits outside, sweet sauce
|Edamame
|$5.00
Steamed soybean pod lightly salted
Vivienne’s Bistro
2441 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island