Mercer Island restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Mercer Island

Must-try Mercer Island restaurants

Homegrown - Mercer Island image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Mercer Island

3016 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (3248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Chicken Pesto$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
Grass-fed Steak & Blue$14.95
grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Hap's - Mercer Island

2411 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Malt Milk Shake
Vanilla bean ice cream blended with organic chocolate sauce, milk and malt powder
Vanilla Bean Milk Shake
Vanilla bean ice cream blended with milk
Chicken Sandwich$9.95
free-range chicken, avocado, cheddar, green goddess sauce, organic lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun
Sano Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Sano Cafe

7605 SE 27th St, Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado$7.50
Island Acai$10.50
Green Machine$8.00
Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island

8451 SE 68th ST STE 104, Mercer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyoza$8.00
6pcs of steamed pot stickers
Yakisoba$17.50
`Stir fried vegetables and soba noodles tossed with soy flavored sauce, your choice of chicken, beef, or tofu
Hamachi$3.50
Yellowtail
Sushi Joa image

 

Sushi Joa

2717 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyoza$7.00
Fried pot stickers stuffed with chicken and vegetable served with house gyoza sauce on the side (6pcs)
Crunchy Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crunchy bits outside, sweet sauce
Edamame$5.00
Steamed soybean pod lightly salted
Vivienne’s Bistro

2441 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
