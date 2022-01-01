Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Mercer Island

Mercer Island restaurants
Mercer Island restaurants that serve curry

Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island - 8451 SE 68th ST STE 104

8451 SE 68th ST STE 104, Mercer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$18.00
Marinated chicken breast pan fried and sauteed with vegetables in our tangy curry sauce
Prawn and White Fish Curry$20.00
Marinated white fish and tiger prawns sauteed with tangy curry sauce sesrved with grilled vegetables and brown rice
Curry Prawn Salad$14.00
7pcs of tiger prawns over spring mix with house curry vinaigrette dressing
More about Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island - 8451 SE 68th ST STE 104
Sano Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Sano Cafe - Mercer Island

7605 SE 27th St, Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato & Wild Rice Curry With Toasted Cashews & Fresh Cilantro$7.50
More about Sano Cafe - Mercer Island

