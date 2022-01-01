Curry in Mercer Island
Mercer Island restaurants that serve curry
More about Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island - 8451 SE 68th ST STE 104
Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island - 8451 SE 68th ST STE 104
8451 SE 68th ST STE 104, Mercer Island
|Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Marinated chicken breast pan fried and sauteed with vegetables in our tangy curry sauce
|Prawn and White Fish Curry
|$20.00
Marinated white fish and tiger prawns sauteed with tangy curry sauce sesrved with grilled vegetables and brown rice
|Curry Prawn Salad
|$14.00
7pcs of tiger prawns over spring mix with house curry vinaigrette dressing