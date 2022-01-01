Issaquah restaurants you'll love
Issaquah's top cuisines
Must-try Issaquah restaurants
More about Orenji Sushi & Noodles
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah
|Popular items
|Yes, Please include chopsticks
Please add this item to your cart so we will include a pair of chopsticks for you. Thank you !
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
with green onion and tofu
|Gyoza 8
|$9.50
Best way to enjoy dumpling. A thin dough with crispy bottom.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|Popular items
|- Pad Thai
|$14.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce, combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.
|- Fresh Rolls
|$11.95
2 rolls with the freshest of ingredients, wrapped in soft rice skin, and cut into four pieces. Stuffed with prawns, barbecued pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, and rice vermicelli, and served with our famous peanut sauce, topped with ground peanuts.
|- Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$17.95
Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside chicken pieces are stir-fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
More about Ram
Ram
965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah
|Popular items
|RAM Grand Reuben No 506
|$13.95
Shaved corned beef | Wisconsin havarti | sauerkraut | horseradish cream | thousand island | marbled rye
|Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar
|$12.95
Cheddar | applewood-smoked bacon | Porter BBQ sauce | lettuce | tomato kaiser bun
|Roost Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, black pepper mayo on a kaiser bun
More about The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah
|Popular items
|Side of Sourdough Bread
|$2.00
Made by Essential Baking Co., a local artisan bread company in Seattle
|GRILLED WILD SALMON
|$25.00
roasted garlic–basil butter, rice, fresh vegetables
|DYNAMITE SHRIMP
|$13.00
with tempura batter, sweet and spicy, dynamite sauce
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Tossed with walnuts and herbs in a garlic, caper, anchovy, jalapeño, and honey vinaigrette.
|Ribeye 20oz Bone-In
|$54.00
Richly marbled cut in a smoky marinade. Served with fresh grated horseradish.
|New York Steak Sandwich
|$23.00
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
More about Sip Restaurant - Issaquah
Sip Restaurant - Issaquah
1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah
|Popular items
|Beef Short Rib
|$42.00
|Steak Poutine
|$38.00
|Side of Fries
|$8.00
More about Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
20 Front St S, Issaquah
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Dip
|$19.00
Slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib, served on a JaK's steak buttered toasted hoagie roll. Served with House-made au jus
|JaK's Prime Rib Dip
|$19.00
slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib on a steak butter toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus. Easily one of the most delicious things you'll ever put in your mouth!
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Chipotle buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crispy. Drizzled with jalapeño honey and topped with slaw, dill pickles, and rosemary aioli
More about El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)
El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)
38 Front St N, Issaquah
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
with fire roasted tomato & Juan loco salsa
|Taco Salad
shredded lettuce in your choice of crisp or soft tortilla. choice of meat, black bean salsa, baja slaw, Oaxaca and pepper jack, sour cream, and guacamole. served with tortilla strips and a side of fire roasted salsa
|Beef Tacos
|$15.00
grilled NY steak - salsa arbol, guacatillo and cilantro.
More about Zeeks Pizza
Zeeks Pizza
2525 NE Park Dr, Issaquah
|Popular items
|Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Zeeks award-winning house beer created with our friends at Reuben's back in 2013. Mango, Guava, Citrus flavors provide a perfect backdrop to your favorite pie.
|Tree Hugger
tomato sauce // sun-dried tomato • spinach • mushroom • artichoke • roma tomato • broccoli • black olive • fresh garlic // remove mozzarella for a killer vegan pie
|Chicken Club
tomato sauce // chicken • bacon • spinach • roma tomato • red onion // comes with a side of ranch