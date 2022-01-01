Issaquah restaurants you'll love

Issaquah restaurants
Toast
Must-try Issaquah restaurants

Orenji Sushi & Noodles image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Orenji Sushi & Noodles

5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
Popular items
Yes, Please include chopsticks
Please add this item to your cart so we will include a pair of chopsticks for you. Thank you !
Miso Soup$2.50
with green onion and tofu
Gyoza 8$9.50
Best way to enjoy dumpling. A thin dough with crispy bottom.
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Popular items
- Pad Thai$14.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce, combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.
- Fresh Rolls$11.95
2 rolls with the freshest of ingredients, wrapped in soft rice skin, and cut into four pieces. Stuffed with prawns, barbecued pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, and rice vermicelli, and served with our famous peanut sauce, topped with ground peanuts.
- Crispy Garlic Chicken$17.95
Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside chicken pieces are stir-fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
Ram image

 

Ram

965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Popular items
RAM Grand Reuben No 506$13.95
Shaved corned beef | Wisconsin havarti | sauerkraut | horseradish cream | thousand island | marbled rye
Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar$12.95
Cheddar | applewood-smoked bacon | Porter BBQ sauce | lettuce | tomato kaiser bun
Roost Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, black pepper mayo on a kaiser bun
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah image

 

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Popular items
Side of Sourdough Bread$2.00
Made by Essential Baking Co., a local artisan bread company in Seattle
GRILLED WILD SALMON$25.00
roasted garlic–basil butter, rice, fresh vegetables
DYNAMITE SHRIMP$13.00
with tempura batter, sweet and spicy, dynamite sauce
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Tossed with walnuts and herbs in a garlic, caper, anchovy, jalapeño, and honey vinaigrette.
Ribeye 20oz Bone-In$54.00
Richly marbled cut in a smoky marinade. Served with fresh grated horseradish.
New York Steak Sandwich$23.00
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
Sip Restaurant - Issaquah image

 

Sip Restaurant - Issaquah

1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Popular items
Beef Short Rib$42.00
Steak Poutine$38.00
Side of Fries$8.00
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
Popular items
Prime Rib Dip$19.00
Slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib, served on a JaK's steak buttered toasted hoagie roll. Served with House-made au jus
JaK's Prime Rib Dip$19.00
slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib on a steak butter toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus. Easily one of the most delicious things you'll ever put in your mouth!
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chipotle buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crispy. Drizzled with jalapeño honey and topped with slaw, dill pickles, and rosemary aioli
El 42 Cantina (Issaquah) image

 

El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)

38 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4 (216 reviews)
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$6.00
with fire roasted tomato & Juan loco salsa
Taco Salad
shredded lettuce in your choice of crisp or soft tortilla. choice of meat, black bean salsa, baja slaw, Oaxaca and pepper jack, sour cream, and guacamole. served with tortilla strips and a side of fire roasted salsa
Beef Tacos$15.00
grilled NY steak - salsa arbol, guacatillo and cilantro.
Flying Pie Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Flying Pie Pizzeria

30 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 3.8 (364 reviews)
Zeek's Pizza image

 

Zeeks Pizza

2525 NE Park Dr, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Popular items
Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Zeeks award-winning house beer created with our friends at Reuben's back in 2013. Mango, Guava, Citrus flavors provide a perfect backdrop to your favorite pie.
Tree Hugger
tomato sauce // sun-dried tomato • spinach • mushroom • artichoke • roma tomato • broccoli • black olive • fresh garlic // remove mozzarella for a killer vegan pie
Chicken Club
tomato sauce // chicken • bacon • spinach • roma tomato • red onion // comes with a side of ranch
