Curry in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve curry
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah
|Set Curry Udon Beef
|$19.50
Savory curry broth, beef with udon , sweet corn, scallions, carrot, rice
Bai Tong Thai
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Green Curry
|$15.50
Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu. **Rice is not included**
|- Salmon Curry
|$20.95
We've combined the best of northwest and Thailand to create this delectable dish of salmon and red curries. **Rice is not included**
|- Jungle Curry (Kang Pa)
|$15.50
This zesty broth is seasoned with kang pa paste (hot zesty orange curry), basil leaves, and galangal root, then stewed with bamboo shoots, and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu. **Rice is not included**