Curry in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve curry

Orenji Sushi & Noodles image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Orenji Sushi & Noodles

5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Set Curry Udon Beef$19.50
Savory curry broth, beef with udon , sweet corn, scallions, carrot, rice
More about Orenji Sushi & Noodles
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Green Curry$15.50
Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu. **Rice is not included**
- Salmon Curry$20.95
We've combined the best of northwest and Thailand to create this delectable dish of salmon and red curries. **Rice is not included**
- Jungle Curry (Kang Pa)$15.50
This zesty broth is seasoned with kang pa paste (hot zesty orange curry), basil leaves, and galangal root, then stewed with bamboo shoots, and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu. **Rice is not included**
More about Bai Tong Thai
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Curried Shephard's Pie$14.00
garam masala, palouse lentils, carrots, onions, peas, garlic, topped with curried mashed potatoes and served with a green salad
More about Sunset Alehouse

