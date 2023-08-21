Save 10% on your entire order
MASTHI10
Copied!
Save 10% on your entire order
MASTHI10
Copied!

Food Menu

South Indian Tiffins

Poori with aloo bhaji

$9.99

A popular Indian deep-fried bread, soft and fluffy, often served with curries or as a delightful snack.

Idly (3)

$8.99Out of stock

A South Indian steamed rice cake, soft and spongy, served with chutney and sambar, a wholesome and popular breakfast.

Kuthu Paratha

$10.99+

Mouthwatering fusion dish with shredded paratha stir-fried with flavorful chicken, aromatic spices, and herbs, offering a delightful culinary experience.

Dosa

Dosa

$10.99+

A diverse array of South Indian crepes, creatively filled with masala, cheese, paneer, and more, presenting a delightful and flavorful culinary journey.

Uttapam

$11.99+

Medu Vada (3)

$9.99

Veg-Appetizers

Stuffed Mirchi (4 pieces)

$11.99

Jalapeno peppers dipped in batter and deep-fried to golden perfection, A popular Indian Street snack

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$9.99

Jalapeno peppers battered in chick pea batter, deep fried and served with mint chutney.

Mix-veg Pakoda

$8.99

A medley of different veggies dipped in Chickpea & Rice Flour batter

Samosas (2)

Samosas (2)

$5.99

A delectable duo of handmade crisp cones filled with potatoes, peas, cumin, spiced & seasoned.

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$14.49

A popular Indo-Chinese starter made by seasoning fried Indian cottage cheese sautéed in chili sauce.

Manchuria

$13.99+

Deep fried Cauliflower fritters, marinated in the spicy batter and sauteed with our Chef made "Manchurian" sauce.

Soya Chaap

Soya Chaap

$14.49+

Malai Soya Chaap is a delectable Indian vegetarian dish made from soy protein (chaap) cooked in a rich and creamy malai (cream) gravy, seasoned with aromatic spices

Chilli Baby Corn

$13.99

Crispy baby corn coated in spicy batter, deep-fried, and tossed in a tangy chili sauce with vegetables, creating a delightful Indo-Chinese appetizer loved for its bold flavors and crunch.

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$13.99Out of stock

Non-veg Appetizers

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$13.99+

Well marinated Boneless Chicken with Indian spices and sauteed with Chef made 65 sauce.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$14.99

Crispy and succulent fried chicken, stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, and a spicy sauce, creating a delectable Chilli Chicken dry dish with bold and irresistible flavors.

Karampodi Chicken

Karampodi Chicken

$14.99

Fiery and flavorful chicken appetizer coated with spicy Karampodi seasoning, guaranteed to ignite your taste buds with its bold and zesty flavors.

Konaseema Kodi Vepudu

Konaseema Kodi Vepudu

$14.99Out of stock

Konaseema Kodi Vepudu is a traditional Telugu dish, where tender chicken pieces are marinated in spicy masala and stir-fried with onions, curry leaves, and peppers, offering a fiery and flavorful culinary delight.

Chicken Pakoda

$14.99

Chicken Pepper Fry

$14.99
Chicken Majestic

Chicken Majestic

$14.99

Chicken Majestic is a popular South Indian appetizer made with marinated and deep-fried chicken, tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce, creating a flavorful and delightful dish.

Goat chukka

$18.49

Lamb Pepper fry

$18.49

Apollo Shrimp

$16.99

Apollo Shrimp is an irresistible appetizer featuring succulent shrimp infused with celestial spices, offering a delightful taste of Apollo cuisine's unique flavors.

Tandoori Pomfret

Tandoori Pomfret

$19.99

Whole pomfret fish marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices, cooked in a clay oven, offering tender, flavorful, and smoky goodness—a delightful Indian seafood delicacy.

Pomfret Fish Fry

Pomfret Fish Fry

$18.99

Crispy and golden-brown, Pomfret fish fry is a delectable Indian dish, where pomfret fish is coated in flavorful spices and shallow-fried to perfection, offering a delightful seafood treat.

Tawa Fish

Tawa Fish

$17.49

Tawa Fish is an Indian seafood delicacy featuring marinated fish fillets pan-fried on a tawa (griddle), resulting in moist, flavorful, and tender fish, perfect for seafood enthusiasts.

Apollo Fish

Apollo Fish

$16.49
Chicken 555

Chicken 555

$14.99

Ambur Chicken Varuval

$15.99

Kebab

Paneer Tikka Kebab

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$15.49

Soft paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in spices and grilled to perfection, offering a delectable and vegetarian delight.

Haryali Paneer Tikka Kebab

$15.49

Soft paneer marinated in a vibrant green mixture of mint, coriander, and spices, grilled to perfection for a flavorful and refreshing treat.

Achari Paneer Tikka Kebab

$15.49

where the cottage cheese cubes are flavored with a marination of pickling spices.

Chicken Tikka Kebab

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$17.49

Boneless free range Chicken pieces marinated in yogurt, mace, ginger and other spices grilled in a Tandoor(Clay Oven).

Chicken Malai Tikka Kebab

Chicken Malai Tikka Kebab

$17.69

Juicy chicken malai tikka marinated in a creamy and flavorful mixture, grilled to perfection, a delectable appetizer.

Hariyali Chicken Tikka Kebab

Hariyali Chicken Tikka Kebab

$17.99

Chicken kebabs marinated in a vibrant green mix of mint, coriander, and spices, grilled to perfection for a flavorful and aromatic delight.

Tandoori Chicken(4 Pieces) Kebab

Tandoori Chicken(4 Pieces) Kebab

$15.99

Boneless free range Chicken pieces mixed with special Chef made Afghani sauce and grilled in a Tandoor (Clay Oven).

Chicken Sheek Kebab

$17.59

Succulent minced meat, seasoned with aromatic spices, skewered and grilled to perfection, offering a delicious and tender delight.

Tandoori Fish Kebab

Tandoori Fish Kebab

$18.49

Special Fish grilled in clay oven and with Desi spices.

Mixed Grill Chicken Platter Kebab

$21.99

A tantalizing feast with a variety of flavors and textures, showcasing succulent chicken kebabs in all their deliciousness.

Lamb Shekh Kebab

$22.99

Seekh kebab are delicious, spicy lamb skewers loaded with big Indian flavours and grilled over open flame

Regular Biryani's

65 Biryani Reg

65 Biryani Reg

$15.99+
Dum Biryani Reg

Dum Biryani Reg

$14.99+

Masthi Special Biryani Reg

$16.99+

Fry Piece Biryani Reg

$17.99+

555 Chicken Biryani Reg

$17.99

A delightful fusion dish featuring tender chicken , fragrant rice, and aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.

Egg Biryani Reg

$15.99

A delightful fusion dish featuring Egg, fragrant rice, and aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.

Shrimp Biryani Reg

$18.99

Family Pack Biryani's

Dum Biryani Fam

Dum Biryani Fam

$28.99+
65 Biryani Fam

65 Biryani Fam

$30.99+

Masthi Special Biryani Fam

$32.99+

Fry Piece Biryani Fam

$34.99+

Chicken 555 Biryani Fam

$34.99

A delightful fusion dish featuring tender chicken , fragrant rice, and aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.

Masthi's Special Chicken Biryani Combo Fam

$37.99

A delightful fusion dish with two varieties of tantalizing chicken placed on top of the rice with aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.

Veg Curries

Tadka Daal

Tadka Daal

$13.49

Dal Tadka is a comforting Indian lentil dish, prepared by tempering aromatic spices with cooked lentils, resulting in a delightful blend of flavors that is both satisfying and nourishing.

Dal Makhani

$13.49

Rich and creamy Punjabi lentil dish with black lentils and kidney beans, slow-cooked with butter and aromatic spices.

Bhindi Masala

$14.99

Bhindi Masala is a flavorful Indian dish featuring stir-fried okra (lady's finger) with aromatic spices, creating a delicious and vegetarian delicacy.

Gutti Vankaya

$14.99

Delectable bagara baingan, a flavorful dish of tender eggplants cooked in a rich, aromatic gravy. Truly satisfying!

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Creamy and indulgent Paneer Butter Masala, featuring soft cottage cheese in a rich, flavorful tomato-based gravy. Simply irresistible for all.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Grilled paneer cooked in a luscious tomato-based gravy with aromatic spices—a delightful and popular North Indian vegetarian dish.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$15.99

Palak Paneer is a classic North Indian dish featuring creamy spinach cooked with paneer (Indian cottage cheese), offering a nutritious and flavorful vegetarian delight.

Methi Cheman

$15.99

Methi Chaman is a Kashmiri dish with paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in a creamy fenugreek (methi) gravy, offering a delectable vegetarian delicacy.

Kadai Paneer

$15.99

A flavorful Indian dish with paneer, bell peppers, and a rich gravy, delivering a delightful and aromatic experience.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$15.99

Malai Kofta is a creamy Indian dish with deep-fried paneer and potato dumplings served in a rich tomato-based gravy. A luscious vegetarian delight.

Kadai Vegetable Curry

$14.99

Colorful medley of vegetables in flavorful sauce, creating a delightful and hearty vegetarian curry, perfect for a satisfying meal.

Channa Masala

$12.99

A classic Indian dish with chickpeas cooked in a spiced tomato-based gravy, offering a flavorful and satisfying vegetarian option.

Aloo Gobi

$14.99

Delicious Indian dish with potatoes, Cauliflower, Spices and vibrant flavors

Navarathan Kurma

$14.99

Rich, creamy Indian curry with nine mixed vegetables and aromatic spices

Mutter Paneer

$15.99

Tasty Indian dish with tender peas and paneer cheese in savory gravy

Methi Mutter Malai Curry

$14.99

Vegetable Kurma

$13.99

Chettinadu Vegetable Curry

$14.99

Shahi Paneer

$15.99

Non-Veg Curries

Egg Masala

$14.99

A delicious Indian dish featuring boiled eggs cooked in a flavorful tomato-based gravy, seasoned with aromatic spices.

Chicken Chettinadu

$15.99

Chicken Chettinadu Curry is a bold and flavorful South Indian dish, featuring tender chicken cooked with a unique blend of Chettinadu spices, offering a delicious and aromatic culinary delight.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Tender chicken tikka in a creamy tomato-based gravy, enriched with aromatic spices, creating a beloved and flavorful Indian classic.

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Fiery Indian curry with tender chicken, with aromatic spices.

Murgh Mughalai

$15.99

Murgh Mughalai is a rich and creamy North Indian dish with tender chicken cooked in a luscious cashew and cream gravy. A decadent and delicious culinary treat.

Hyderabadi Chicken Curry

Hyderabadi Chicken Curry

$15.99

Hyderabadi Chicken Curry is a spicy and aromatic Indian dish, infused with flavors from Hyderabad's rich culinary heritage, creating an absolutely delightful and satisfying dining experience.

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Creamy and indulgent North Indian chicken curry, with tender chicken in a tomato-based gravy enriched with butter. A delightful favorite!

Coconut Chicken Curry

Coconut Chicken Curry

$15.99

Tender chicken in a creamy coconut-based gravy, enriched with aromatic spices, creating a delightful and flavorful culinary experience.

Goat curry

$17.99

A mouthwatering Indian dish featuring tender goat meat cooked in a rich and aromatic spices.

Goat Vindaloo

$17.99

Spicy Indian curry with tender goat, tangy tomato sauce and bold spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.99

A fiery and tangy Goan dish with tender lamb, marinated in vinegar and spices, offering a bold and flavorsome culinary experience.

Mutton Rogan Josh

$17.99

A rich and aromatic Kashmiri dish with tender mutton, cooked in a flavorsome blend of spices, offering a delightful and indulgent experience.

Spicy Lamb Fry

$17.99

A flavorful Indian dish with tender lamb, stir-fried with aromatic spices, delivering a fiery and satisfying culinary delight.

Mutton Masala

$17.99

Flavorful Indian dish with tender mutton cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy, bursting with aromatic spices. A delightful indulgence.

Coconut Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Succulent shrimp in a creamy coconut-based gravy, infused with aromatic spices, offering a delightful and flavorful culinary indulgence.

Pomfret Fish Curry(Bone In)

$18.99

A spicy and flavorful South Indian fish dish with a rich tomato-based gravy and unique Chettinadu spices. Exquisite taste!

Malabar Fish Curry (Bone less)

$17.99

Rolls/Wraps

Paneer Tikka Roll

$13.99

Mouthwatering paneer tikka roll in soft, fluffy bread; a popular choice for vegetarians and paneer lovers, offering a delightful experience.

Chicken Tikka Roll

$14.99

Masthi Special Chicken Tikka Roll is a delectable Indian wrap featuring succulent marinated chicken tikka, onions, and special species, providing a uniquely flavorful and satisfying culinary delight.

Breads

Naan's

Naan's

$2.99+

Tandoori Roti

$2.99+

Malabar Paratha (2 Pcs)

$6.99

Malabar Paratha made with just flour and few ingredients. Excellent flat bread goes well with any spicy curry.

Indo-Chinese

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce, a popular Indo-Chinese appetizer or side dish, offering delightful flavors and textures.

Chilli Baby Corn Manchurian

$13.99

Crispy baby corn fritters tossed in spicy chili sauce, a delicious and addictive appetizer that tantalizes the taste buds.

Chilli Paneer Manchurian

$14.99

Tender paneer (Indian cottage cheese) tossed with bell peppers and spicy sauces, a delightful Indo-Chinese fusion, offering a flavorful culinary experience.

Baby Corn Chat Pata

$13.99

Crunchy baby corn tossed in tangy and spicy seasoning, a delightful and zesty appetizer that delights the taste buds.

Chilli Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Crispy cauliflower bites coated in spicy and tangy Indo-Chinese sauce

Baby Corn Manchurian

$13.99

Baby Corn bites coated in Flavorful sauce, perfect for veggie lovers

Street Style Fried Rice

$12.99+

Street Style Noodles

$12.99+

Burnt Garlic Chilli Fried Rice

$13.99+

Includes golden fried garlic and crushed red Chilli with aromatic flavored Indian street style friend Rice.

Dessert's

Meetha Paan in a cup

Meetha Paan in a cup

$5.99

Meetha Pan Flavored Tutty Fruity Bread: Layers of whipped cream, gulkand, and mukhwas, offering a delightful and unique dessert experience.

Gulab Jamun (2 Pieces)

Gulab Jamun (2 Pieces)

$4.99

Traditional Gulab Jamun, cake, and whipped cream fusion—a delightful and indulgent dessert for those craving something extraordinary.

Rasmalai trescleche

Rasmalai trescleche

$6.49Out of stock

A luscious fusion dessert featuring Rasmalai soaked in three milks, offering a delightful and rich indulgence.

Casata Icecream

$7.49

Casata Ice Cream is a delectable Italian dessert featuring layers of different ice cream flavors, fruits, nuts, and chocolate, providing a delightful and indulgent frozen treat.

Masthi Pie ( can be made gluten and nut free)

Masthi Pie ( can be made gluten and nut free)

$7.99

A decadent dessert with a chocolate cookie crust, layers of chocolate/coffee ice cream, and whipped cream, topped with chocolate sauce, offering a delightful and indulgent treat.

Brownie Sundae

$7.49

A delightful dessert with a warm and gooey brownie served on a sizzling hot plate, topped with ice cream, and finished with a sizzling chocolate sauce—a truly indulgent experience.

Extras

Mint Chutney (2oz)

$0.99

Tamarind Chutney (2oz)

$0.99

White Rice

$3.99

Raita (3oz)

$0.99

Raita (8oz)

$3.00

Mirchi ka Salan (3oz)

$0.99

Mirchi ka Salan (8oz)

$3.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

BEVERAGES

Water bottle

$1.00

Soda's

$2.50+

Chai

$2.99

Coffee

$3.49

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Tropical Fruit Punch

$6.99

Mango punch

$6.99

Chikoo Shake

$6.99

Faluda

$6.99Out of stock

Strawberry shake

$6.99

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Fairlife

$4.00+

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.49

Lemon Soda

$5.99

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Virgin masthi cooler

$8.99

Virgin Mojito

$8.99

Virgin Sunshine Daiquiry

$8.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.99

Virgin Jaljeera Mojito

$8.99

VirginShirley Temple

$7.99