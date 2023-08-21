Masthi Bar and Grill
1085 Lake Dr.
Issaquah, WA 98027
Food Menu
South Indian Tiffins
Poori with aloo bhaji
A popular Indian deep-fried bread, soft and fluffy, often served with curries or as a delightful snack.
Idly (3)
A South Indian steamed rice cake, soft and spongy, served with chutney and sambar, a wholesome and popular breakfast.
Kuthu Paratha
Mouthwatering fusion dish with shredded paratha stir-fried with flavorful chicken, aromatic spices, and herbs, offering a delightful culinary experience.
Dosa
A diverse array of South Indian crepes, creatively filled with masala, cheese, paneer, and more, presenting a delightful and flavorful culinary journey.
Uttapam
Medu Vada (3)
Veg-Appetizers
Stuffed Mirchi (4 pieces)
Jalapeno peppers dipped in batter and deep-fried to golden perfection, A popular Indian Street snack
Cut Mirchi
Jalapeno peppers battered in chick pea batter, deep fried and served with mint chutney.
Mix-veg Pakoda
A medley of different veggies dipped in Chickpea & Rice Flour batter
Samosas (2)
A delectable duo of handmade crisp cones filled with potatoes, peas, cumin, spiced & seasoned.
Chilli Paneer
A popular Indo-Chinese starter made by seasoning fried Indian cottage cheese sautéed in chili sauce.
Manchuria
Deep fried Cauliflower fritters, marinated in the spicy batter and sauteed with our Chef made "Manchurian" sauce.
Soya Chaap
Malai Soya Chaap is a delectable Indian vegetarian dish made from soy protein (chaap) cooked in a rich and creamy malai (cream) gravy, seasoned with aromatic spices
Chilli Baby Corn
Crispy baby corn coated in spicy batter, deep-fried, and tossed in a tangy chili sauce with vegetables, creating a delightful Indo-Chinese appetizer loved for its bold flavors and crunch.
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Non-veg Appetizers
Chicken 65
Well marinated Boneless Chicken with Indian spices and sauteed with Chef made 65 sauce.
Chilli Chicken
Crispy and succulent fried chicken, stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, and a spicy sauce, creating a delectable Chilli Chicken dry dish with bold and irresistible flavors.
Karampodi Chicken
Fiery and flavorful chicken appetizer coated with spicy Karampodi seasoning, guaranteed to ignite your taste buds with its bold and zesty flavors.
Konaseema Kodi Vepudu
Konaseema Kodi Vepudu is a traditional Telugu dish, where tender chicken pieces are marinated in spicy masala and stir-fried with onions, curry leaves, and peppers, offering a fiery and flavorful culinary delight.
Chicken Pakoda
Chicken Pepper Fry
Chicken Majestic
Chicken Majestic is a popular South Indian appetizer made with marinated and deep-fried chicken, tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce, creating a flavorful and delightful dish.
Goat chukka
Lamb Pepper fry
Apollo Shrimp
Apollo Shrimp is an irresistible appetizer featuring succulent shrimp infused with celestial spices, offering a delightful taste of Apollo cuisine's unique flavors.
Tandoori Pomfret
Whole pomfret fish marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices, cooked in a clay oven, offering tender, flavorful, and smoky goodness—a delightful Indian seafood delicacy.
Pomfret Fish Fry
Crispy and golden-brown, Pomfret fish fry is a delectable Indian dish, where pomfret fish is coated in flavorful spices and shallow-fried to perfection, offering a delightful seafood treat.
Tawa Fish
Tawa Fish is an Indian seafood delicacy featuring marinated fish fillets pan-fried on a tawa (griddle), resulting in moist, flavorful, and tender fish, perfect for seafood enthusiasts.
Apollo Fish
Chicken 555
Ambur Chicken Varuval
Kebab
Paneer Tikka Kebab
Soft paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in spices and grilled to perfection, offering a delectable and vegetarian delight.
Haryali Paneer Tikka Kebab
Soft paneer marinated in a vibrant green mixture of mint, coriander, and spices, grilled to perfection for a flavorful and refreshing treat.
Achari Paneer Tikka Kebab
where the cottage cheese cubes are flavored with a marination of pickling spices.
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Boneless free range Chicken pieces marinated in yogurt, mace, ginger and other spices grilled in a Tandoor(Clay Oven).
Chicken Malai Tikka Kebab
Juicy chicken malai tikka marinated in a creamy and flavorful mixture, grilled to perfection, a delectable appetizer.
Hariyali Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken kebabs marinated in a vibrant green mix of mint, coriander, and spices, grilled to perfection for a flavorful and aromatic delight.
Tandoori Chicken(4 Pieces) Kebab
Boneless free range Chicken pieces mixed with special Chef made Afghani sauce and grilled in a Tandoor (Clay Oven).
Chicken Sheek Kebab
Succulent minced meat, seasoned with aromatic spices, skewered and grilled to perfection, offering a delicious and tender delight.
Tandoori Fish Kebab
Special Fish grilled in clay oven and with Desi spices.
Mixed Grill Chicken Platter Kebab
A tantalizing feast with a variety of flavors and textures, showcasing succulent chicken kebabs in all their deliciousness.
Lamb Shekh Kebab
Seekh kebab are delicious, spicy lamb skewers loaded with big Indian flavours and grilled over open flame
Regular Biryani's
65 Biryani Reg
Dum Biryani Reg
Masthi Special Biryani Reg
Fry Piece Biryani Reg
555 Chicken Biryani Reg
A delightful fusion dish featuring tender chicken , fragrant rice, and aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.
Egg Biryani Reg
A delightful fusion dish featuring Egg, fragrant rice, and aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.
Shrimp Biryani Reg
Family Pack Biryani's
Dum Biryani Fam
65 Biryani Fam
Masthi Special Biryani Fam
Fry Piece Biryani Fam
Chicken 555 Biryani Fam
A delightful fusion dish featuring tender chicken , fragrant rice, and aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.
Masthi's Special Chicken Biryani Combo Fam
A delightful fusion dish with two varieties of tantalizing chicken placed on top of the rice with aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.
Veg Curries
Tadka Daal
Dal Tadka is a comforting Indian lentil dish, prepared by tempering aromatic spices with cooked lentils, resulting in a delightful blend of flavors that is both satisfying and nourishing.
Dal Makhani
Rich and creamy Punjabi lentil dish with black lentils and kidney beans, slow-cooked with butter and aromatic spices.
Bhindi Masala
Bhindi Masala is a flavorful Indian dish featuring stir-fried okra (lady's finger) with aromatic spices, creating a delicious and vegetarian delicacy.
Gutti Vankaya
Delectable bagara baingan, a flavorful dish of tender eggplants cooked in a rich, aromatic gravy. Truly satisfying!
Paneer Butter Masala
Creamy and indulgent Paneer Butter Masala, featuring soft cottage cheese in a rich, flavorful tomato-based gravy. Simply irresistible for all.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Grilled paneer cooked in a luscious tomato-based gravy with aromatic spices—a delightful and popular North Indian vegetarian dish.
Palak Paneer
Palak Paneer is a classic North Indian dish featuring creamy spinach cooked with paneer (Indian cottage cheese), offering a nutritious and flavorful vegetarian delight.
Methi Cheman
Methi Chaman is a Kashmiri dish with paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in a creamy fenugreek (methi) gravy, offering a delectable vegetarian delicacy.
Kadai Paneer
A flavorful Indian dish with paneer, bell peppers, and a rich gravy, delivering a delightful and aromatic experience.
Malai Kofta
Malai Kofta is a creamy Indian dish with deep-fried paneer and potato dumplings served in a rich tomato-based gravy. A luscious vegetarian delight.
Kadai Vegetable Curry
Colorful medley of vegetables in flavorful sauce, creating a delightful and hearty vegetarian curry, perfect for a satisfying meal.
Channa Masala
A classic Indian dish with chickpeas cooked in a spiced tomato-based gravy, offering a flavorful and satisfying vegetarian option.
Aloo Gobi
Delicious Indian dish with potatoes, Cauliflower, Spices and vibrant flavors
Navarathan Kurma
Rich, creamy Indian curry with nine mixed vegetables and aromatic spices
Mutter Paneer
Tasty Indian dish with tender peas and paneer cheese in savory gravy
Methi Mutter Malai Curry
Vegetable Kurma
Chettinadu Vegetable Curry
Shahi Paneer
Non-Veg Curries
Egg Masala
A delicious Indian dish featuring boiled eggs cooked in a flavorful tomato-based gravy, seasoned with aromatic spices.
Chicken Chettinadu
Chicken Chettinadu Curry is a bold and flavorful South Indian dish, featuring tender chicken cooked with a unique blend of Chettinadu spices, offering a delicious and aromatic culinary delight.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender chicken tikka in a creamy tomato-based gravy, enriched with aromatic spices, creating a beloved and flavorful Indian classic.
Chicken Vindaloo
Fiery Indian curry with tender chicken, with aromatic spices.
Murgh Mughalai
Murgh Mughalai is a rich and creamy North Indian dish with tender chicken cooked in a luscious cashew and cream gravy. A decadent and delicious culinary treat.
Hyderabadi Chicken Curry
Hyderabadi Chicken Curry is a spicy and aromatic Indian dish, infused with flavors from Hyderabad's rich culinary heritage, creating an absolutely delightful and satisfying dining experience.
Butter Chicken
Creamy and indulgent North Indian chicken curry, with tender chicken in a tomato-based gravy enriched with butter. A delightful favorite!
Coconut Chicken Curry
Tender chicken in a creamy coconut-based gravy, enriched with aromatic spices, creating a delightful and flavorful culinary experience.
Goat curry
A mouthwatering Indian dish featuring tender goat meat cooked in a rich and aromatic spices.
Goat Vindaloo
Spicy Indian curry with tender goat, tangy tomato sauce and bold spices
Lamb Vindaloo
A fiery and tangy Goan dish with tender lamb, marinated in vinegar and spices, offering a bold and flavorsome culinary experience.
Mutton Rogan Josh
A rich and aromatic Kashmiri dish with tender mutton, cooked in a flavorsome blend of spices, offering a delightful and indulgent experience.
Spicy Lamb Fry
A flavorful Indian dish with tender lamb, stir-fried with aromatic spices, delivering a fiery and satisfying culinary delight.
Mutton Masala
Flavorful Indian dish with tender mutton cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy, bursting with aromatic spices. A delightful indulgence.
Coconut Shrimp Curry
Succulent shrimp in a creamy coconut-based gravy, infused with aromatic spices, offering a delightful and flavorful culinary indulgence.
Pomfret Fish Curry(Bone In)
A spicy and flavorful South Indian fish dish with a rich tomato-based gravy and unique Chettinadu spices. Exquisite taste!
Malabar Fish Curry (Bone less)
Rolls/Wraps
Paneer Tikka Roll
Mouthwatering paneer tikka roll in soft, fluffy bread; a popular choice for vegetarians and paneer lovers, offering a delightful experience.
Chicken Tikka Roll
Masthi Special Chicken Tikka Roll is a delectable Indian wrap featuring succulent marinated chicken tikka, onions, and special species, providing a uniquely flavorful and satisfying culinary delight.
Breads
Indo-Chinese
Gobi Manchurian
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce, a popular Indo-Chinese appetizer or side dish, offering delightful flavors and textures.
Chilli Baby Corn Manchurian
Crispy baby corn fritters tossed in spicy chili sauce, a delicious and addictive appetizer that tantalizes the taste buds.
Chilli Paneer Manchurian
Tender paneer (Indian cottage cheese) tossed with bell peppers and spicy sauces, a delightful Indo-Chinese fusion, offering a flavorful culinary experience.
Baby Corn Chat Pata
Crunchy baby corn tossed in tangy and spicy seasoning, a delightful and zesty appetizer that delights the taste buds.
Chilli Gobi Manchurian
Crispy cauliflower bites coated in spicy and tangy Indo-Chinese sauce
Baby Corn Manchurian
Baby Corn bites coated in Flavorful sauce, perfect for veggie lovers
Street Style Fried Rice
Street Style Noodles
Burnt Garlic Chilli Fried Rice
Includes golden fried garlic and crushed red Chilli with aromatic flavored Indian street style friend Rice.
Dessert's
Meetha Paan in a cup
Meetha Pan Flavored Tutty Fruity Bread: Layers of whipped cream, gulkand, and mukhwas, offering a delightful and unique dessert experience.
Gulab Jamun (2 Pieces)
Traditional Gulab Jamun, cake, and whipped cream fusion—a delightful and indulgent dessert for those craving something extraordinary.
Rasmalai trescleche
A luscious fusion dessert featuring Rasmalai soaked in three milks, offering a delightful and rich indulgence.
Casata Icecream
Casata Ice Cream is a delectable Italian dessert featuring layers of different ice cream flavors, fruits, nuts, and chocolate, providing a delightful and indulgent frozen treat.
Masthi Pie ( can be made gluten and nut free)
A decadent dessert with a chocolate cookie crust, layers of chocolate/coffee ice cream, and whipped cream, topped with chocolate sauce, offering a delightful and indulgent treat.
Brownie Sundae
A delightful dessert with a warm and gooey brownie served on a sizzling hot plate, topped with ice cream, and finished with a sizzling chocolate sauce—a truly indulgent experience.
Extras
Non Alcoholic Beverages
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
