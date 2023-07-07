  • Home
  Issaquah
  No. 96 Front Street Patisserie & Cafe - 96 Front Street North
No. 96 Front Street Patisserie & Cafe 96 Front Street North

No reviews yet

96 Front Street North

Issaquah, WA 98027

July 4th

Breakfast sandwiches

Bacon

$5.25

Sausage

$5.25

Egg

$5.25

Coffee cake

Coffeecake

$5.00

Fruit loops

Fruit loops

$5.00

Cookie

Frosted

$0.99

Cupcake

Cupcake

$0.99

Blueberry rolls

Bloob

$4.00

Turkey

Turkey

$6.00

Ham

Ham

$6.00

Pastrami

Pastrami

$6.00

Mini pie

Bloob

$4.50

Hot dog

Hot dog

$4.00

Sausage

Sausage

$4.50

DRINKS

Bottled Water

Still Water - Pelligrino - Small

$3.00

Sparkling Water - San Pelligrino - Large

$5.75

Coffee Drinks

Espresso

$2.18+

our signature Camano Island Coffee Brazil espresso roast

Americano

$3.75+

espresso with hot water

Macchiato

$3.75+

espresso topped with a small amount of steamed milk

Latte

$3.75+

shots of espresso with steamed milk topped with creamy foam

Cappuccino

$3.75+

shot of espresso layered with steamed milk and thick rich foam

Cortado

$3.75+

equal parts espresso and lightly steamed milk

Flat White

$3.78+

espresso, milk foam

Mocha

$4.25+

Our signature Camano Island Coffee Brazil dark roast espresso, dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk, finished with whipped cream, dark chocolate drizzle, and chocolate shavings

White Mocha

$4.25+

Our signature Camano Island Coffee Brazil dark roast espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk, finished with whipped cream, white chocolate drizzle, and white chocolate shavings

Cafe au Lait

$3.75+

Two parts Camano Island Coffee Papua New Guinea dark roast coffee to one part milk

Milk Coffee

$3.75+

Equal parts Camano Island Coffee Papua New Guinea drip coffee and milk

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Camano Island Coffee Papua New Guinea drip coffee served over ice

Drip Coffee

$3.95+

Camano Island Coffee Papua New Guinea drip coffee

Gourmet Hot Cocoa

$3.88+

Creamy, delicious hot cocoa with whipped cream topping

Add ahot

$1.00

Specialty Coffees

24kt Gold Rose Latte 16 oz

$6.25

rose, vanilla, milk, whipped creme, rose petals, 24k gold flake

24kt Gold Rose Latte 20 oz

$7.25

rose, vanilla, milk, whipped creme, rose petals, 24k gold flake

Ceremonial Matcha Latte 16 oz

$6.25

Ceremonial grade matcha green tea steeped in milk, served hot or iced

Ceremonial Matcha Latte 20 oz

$7.25

Ceremonial grade matcha green tea steeped in milk, served hot or iced

Golden Milk Latte 16 oz

$6.25Out of stock

Our own handcrafted blend of turmeric, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla bean, honey, milk

Golden Milk Latte 20 oz

$7.25Out of stock

Our own handcrafted blend of turmeric, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla bean, honey, milk

Kiki's Coffee 16 oz

$6.25

honey, ceremonial grade matcha, chai, almond milk

Kiki's Coffee 20 oz

$7.25

honey, ceremonial grade matcha, chai, almond milk

24kt Gold Creme Brulée Latte 16 oz

$6.25

espresso, vanilla, caramel, milk, whipped cream, 24K gold flake

24kt Gold Creme Brulée Latte 20 oz

$7.25

espresso, vanilla, caramel, milk, whipped cream, 24K gold flake

Honey Lavender Latte 16 oz

$6.25

espresso, honey, vanilla, lavender, milk

Honey Lavender Latte 20 oz

$7.25

espresso, honey, vanilla, lavender, milk

Vanilla Rose Latte 16 oz

$6.25

oolong rose tea, organic rose, milk, vanilla, crushed rose petals served with a rose macaron

Vanilla Rose Latte 20 oz

$7.25

oolong rose tea, organic rose, milk, vanilla, crushed rose petals served with a rose macaron

Lavender Matcha Latte 16 oz

$6.25

ceremonial grade matcha, lavender, milk

Lavender Matcha Latte 20 oz

$7.25

ceremonial grade matcha, lavender, milk

Chai Latte 16 oz

$6.25

Handcrafted chai, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, organic black tea, milk

Chai Latte 20 oz

$7.25

Handcrafted chai, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, organic black tea, milk

London Fog 16 oz

$6.25

earl grey, vanilla, honey and a touch of lavender

London Fog 20 oz

$7.25

earl grey, vanilla, milk, honey and a touch of lavender

Strawberry Matcha Latte 16 oz

$6.25

strawberry milk, ceremonial grade matcha, whipped cream topping upon request

Strawberry Matcha Latte 20 oz

$7.25

strawberry milk, ceremonial grade matcha, whipped cream topping upon request

Vanilla Nocturne 16 oz

$6.25

Bellocq Nocturne tea, vanilla, lavender, milk

Vanilla Nocturne 20 oz

$7.25

Bellocq Nocturne tea, vanilla, lavender, milk

Blue Moon Latte 16 oz

$6.25

blue pea powder, vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, oat milk, 24K gold

Blue Moon Latte 20 oz

$7.25

blue pea powder, vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, oat milk, 24K gold

Cardamom Rose Latte 16 oz

$6.25

beet root, cardamom, rose water, vanilla, oat milk, 24k gold flakes

Cardamom Rose Latte 20 oz

$7.25

beet root, cardamom, rose water, vanilla, oat milk, 24k gold flakes

Salted Caramel Mocha 16 oz

$6.25

espresso, salted caramel sauce, dark chocolate, hazelnut, and cream

Salted Caramel Mocha 20 oz

$7.25

espresso, salted caramel sauce, dark chocolate, hazelnut, and cream

Add shot

$1.00

Italian Sodas

Italian Soda 20 oz only

$6.95

20 oz Club Soda, flavored syrup, cream, whipped cream

Red Bull

Red Bull Original 12 oz

$5.95

Red Bull Sugar Free 12 oz

$5.95

Red Bull Tropical 12 oz

$5.95

Red Bull Coconut Berry 12 oz

$5.95

Red Bull Strawberry Apricot 12 oz

$5.95

Red Bull Pear Nectarine 12 oz

$5.95

Red Bull Blueberry 12 oz

$5.95

Red Bull Watermelon 12 oz

$5.95

Red Bull Hungarian Soda 16 oz

$6.95

Red Bull, syrup of choice, whipped cream

Red Bull Watermelon 8.4 oz

$4.95

Red Bull Peach Nectarine 8.4 oz

San Pellegrino

Aranciata

$3.00

Limonata

$3.00

Rossa Aranciata

$3.00

Juice

Martinelli Apple Juice

$3.00

Martinelli Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.75

Martinelli Sparkling Cider

$3.75

Tea

Iced Peach

$5.75

Iced Hibiscus Rose

$5.75

Afghan Chai

$5.75

Nocturne

$5.75

Earl Gray

$5.75

Le Hammeau

$5.75

Lemonade

Blueberry

$5.75+

Blackberry

$5.75+

Lavender

$5.75+

Rose Hibiscus

$5.75+

Lemonade

$5.75+

Steamers

Vanilla Steamer 12oz

$3.33

Chocolate Steamer 12oz

$3.33

Strawberry Steamer 12oz

$3.33

Syrup Steamer 12oz

$3.33

ALCOHOL

White Wine

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - glass

$11.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - glass and a half

$14.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$28.00

La Crema Chardonnay - glass

$12.00

La Crema Chardonnay - glass and a half

$15.00

La Crema Chardonnay - bottle

$30.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio - glass

$13.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio - glass and a half

$16.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio - bottle

$32.00

Red Wine

Saviah The Jack Red Blend - glass

$12.00

Saviah The Jack Red Blend - glass and a half

$15.00

Saviah The Jack Red Blend - bottle

$30.00

Novelty Hill Syrah - glass

$13.00

Novelty Hill Syrah - glass and a half

$16.00

Novelty Hill Syrah - bottle

$32.00

Sparkling Wine

Prosecco - glass

$11.00

Prosecco - glass and a half

$14.00

Prosecco - bottle

$28.00

FOOD

Sandwiches

Bacon and Brie

$10.95

Berry Jam, Bacon and Brie Sandwich

$11.25

Housemade Four Fruit Red Jam with crispy, savory bacon and brie toasted on a baguette

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

$10.95

Classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich served on toasted sourdough bread with mayonaise

Brie, Fig, Apple Toasted Sandwich

$10.50

Creamy brie, fig spread, thinly sliced apples served on toasted sourdough. Optional: add prosciutto for $2.50

Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

California Turkey Sandwich

$11.25

Thick sliced roasted turkey with havarti cheese, greens, avocado, mayonnaise and dijon on Multi Grain Toasted Bread

Caprese Sandwich

$10.25

Mozarella, Tomato, Basil, pesto toasted on baguette

Chickpea Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Housemade chickpea salad with cucumber, onion, and a savory herbed cheese spread on seeded bread

Creamy Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Housemade egg salad finished with sunflower seeds, havarti cheese, dijon mustard, and mayonnaise on buttery brioche bread

Grown Up PBJ

$10.95Out of stock

Creamy peanut butter with blackberry jalapeño jam on buttery brioche bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Cheddar on Sourdough

Kids Nutella

$8.95

Nutella spread on lightly toasted sourdough bread

Kids PJB

$8.95

Thick, creamy peanut butter with house made jam on buttery brioche bread

Malibu Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Havarti cheese, arugula, avocado, red onion, tomato, and local raspberry mayonnaise on toasted 9 Grain Bread

Pastrami and Swiss

$10.95

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$9.48

Prosciutto, Fig and Goat Cheese

$10.95

Fresh prosciutto, goat cheese, fig spread, mixed greens on rustic French, served toasted

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$11.25

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, EVOO, thinly sliced onions, capers, dill, Maldon sea salt

Strawberry Goat Cheese Toast

$10.75

Goat cheese, strawberries, mint, balsamic reduction on rustic sourdough toasted in the oven

Sundried Tomato and Brie

$10.25

Tangy Grilled Cheese

$10.50

White Cheddar, cream cheese, , dijon mustard, sourdough bread

Turkey Havarti

$10.95

Turkey, havarti, avocado, greens, mayonaise, dijon mustard on whole grain bread

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado

$11.50

The classic BLT with avocado added. Served on sourdough with mayonaise.

Kiki's Grilled Cheese

$10.95

White cheddar, pesto, cream cheese spread, tomato on sourdough

Salads

Bleu Apple Salad

$13.50

spring mix, apples, walnuts, blue cheese, apple cider honey mustard dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.95

romaine, anchovy, crouton, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Fattoush Salad

$13.50Out of stock

romaine lettuce, tomato, English cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radishes, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, feta, lemon dressing, topped with house made za’atar pita croutons

Kiki's Salad

$14.50Out of stock

mixed lettuces, apples, dried apricots, dried montmorency cherries, toasted pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and quinoa in an orange vinagrette topped with goat cheese

Lemony Caesar Salad with Chicken

$11.25

romain lettuce, parmesan, lemony herbed chicken, housemade croutons, classic caesar dressing

Mama's Salad

$12.50Out of stock

spring mix, mandarin oranges, cara cara oranges, avocado slices, shaved fennel, pistachios, creamy citrus dressing

PNW Salad

$12.50Out of stock

spring mix, seed mix, berries, goat cheese, vinaigrette

PNW Salad with Chicken

$14.25

spring mix, seed mix, berries, goat cheese, lemony herbed chicken, vinaigrette

Provencale Salad

$14.85Out of stock

spring mix, tomato, capers, asparagus, herbed kidney, green, and garbanzo beans, creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$14.85Out of stock

fancy tuna in herbed olive oil, boiled eggs, French herbed olives, campari tomatoes, hericot vert, romaine lettuce, lemon dressing

Vegan Bleu Apple Salad

$13.95

spring mix, apples, walnuts, vegan blue cheese, French vinagrette

Small Bites

Whipped Goat Cheese

Whipped Goat Cheese with Bacon, rosemary, olive oil, and honey

Warm marinated olives with lemon, herbs and goat cheese served with pita chips

$8.95

Warm marinated olives with lemon, herbs, and goat cheese served with pita chips

Prosciutto, Fig jam, and bleu cheese crostini

Warm crostini served with prosciutto, fig jam, and local bleu cheese

Fig Toasts with Honey and Scamorza Cheese

Fig spread on warm toast topped with locally produced Scamorza cheese

Charcuterie platter

Local sliced italian salami, soprasetta, and prosciutto served with local cheeses and crostini, honey, and fruit

Cheese platter

A delicious assortment of local cheeses served with nuts, fruits, honey, and warm crostini

Charcuterie Platter - Small

$18.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Platter - Large

$26.00Out of stock

PASTRIES

Muffins & Loafs

Lemon Blueberry Giant Muffins

$5.75

Soft fluffy lemon blueberry muffin

Banana Crunch Giant Muffins

$5.75

Banana muffins, topped off with a sweet layer of brown sugar

Orange Currant Giant Muffins

$5.75

Cinnamon Crunch Giant Muffins

$5.75

Apricot Almond Loaf

$5.75

Meyer Lemon Load

$5.75

Mandarin Orange Loaf

$5.75

Morning Glory Loaf

$5.75

Banana Loaf

$5.75

Spice Loaf

$5.75

Chocolate Zucchini Loaf

$5.75

Lemon Streusel

$4.25

Focaccia

$4.75

Coffeecake & Pastries

Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake

$5.75

Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake

$5.75

Blueberry Streusel

$5.75

Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake

$5.75

Cream Cheese Kolaches

$6.26

Cream cheese filled puff pastry

Cherry Pecan Coffee Cake

$5.75

Gooey Chocolate Molasses Coffee Cake

$5.75

Lemon Streusel Muffin

$4.75

Blackberry Coffee Cake

$5.75

Lemon Blueberry Bundt Coffee Cake

$5.25

Honey Almond Bundt Coffee Cake

$5.25

Sweet & Savory Croissants

Cruffin (all flavors)

$7.50

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$7.95

Swiss Croissant

$7.25

Butter Croissant

$6.25

Buttery and soft croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.75

A soft croissant stuffed with a sweet almond filling

Apple Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Apricot Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Blueberry Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Brie & Rhubarb Jam Croissant

$7.75

Cardamom Rose Pistachio Croissant

$7.95

Chocolate Croissant

$6.75

Dark chocolate filled croissant

Goat Cheese Pesto Croissant

$7.95

Gruyère Croissant Croissant

$7.25

Guava Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Mandarin Orange Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Maple Pecan Croissant

$7.25

Meyer Lemon Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Orange Blossom Pistachio Croissant

$7.25

Raspberry Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Turkey and Swiss Croissant

$7.95

Chocolate Pistachio Croissant

$6.75

Rolls, Scones & Cookies

Pizza Roll

$6.25

Croissant roll with tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese

Blueberry Scone

$5.95

Raspberry Scone

$5.95

Orange Current Scone

$5.95

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Scone

$5.95

Vanilla Bean Scone

$5.95

A soft scone topped with a vanilla bean glaze

Blackberry Scone

$5.95

Frosted Cookies

$0.99

Tarts and Tartlets

Strawberry Tartlet

$5.75

Pear Tartlet with Apricot Glaze

$5.75

Peach Pie Bites

$1.50

Baklava

Orange

$7.50

Cardamom Rose

$7.50

Macarons

Apricot

$2.50

Blackberry

$2.50

Black Current

$2.50

Blood Orange

$2.50

Blue Vanilla

$2.50

Guava

$2.50

Lemon Berry

$2.50

Lychee

$2.50

Blueberry

$2.50

Passion Fruit

$2.50

Pink Acai

$2.50

Pistachio

$2.50

Birthday Cake

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

Rose

$2.50

Ube

$2.50

Vanilla

$2.50

Lavender

$2.50

Earl Gray

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Cherry

$2.50

Cookies and Cream

$2.50

Mango

$2.50

Pomegranate

$2.50

Marshmallow

$2.50

Lemon Lavender

$2.50

Gold Raspberry

$2.50

Turnovers

Peach Pie Turnover

$6.50

Savory Peach Turnover

$6.50

BREAD

Loaves

Oatmeal Wheat

$8.00

Seeded Wheat

$8.00

Country French

$8.00

Pumpernickle

$8.00

Challah

$8.00

Brioche

$8.00

Sourdough

$8.00

BREAKFAST

Croissant Sandwiches

Bacon

$12.95

Sausage

$12.95

Egg

$10.95

Ham

$12.95

Veggie

$12.95

Bagel Sandwiches

The Works

$14.95

Bacon

$12.95

Sausage

$12.95

Ham

$12.95

Veggie

$11.95

RETAIL

Candy

Large Lollipop

$5.50

Small Lollipop

$4.00

Pocky Chocolate

$3.50

Pocky Strawberry

$3.50

Vegan

Dare Cheese - Balsamic Fig

$12.00

Dare Cheese - Pepper Jack

$12.00

Dare Cheese - Horseradish

$12.00

Dare Cheese - Asheville Cheddar

$12.00

Dare Cheese - Roasted Garlic

$12.00

Dare Cheese - Caraway White Cheddar

$12.00

Dare - Cacao Orange Cheesecake - Whole

$50.00

Dare - Cacao Orange Cheesecake - Individual

$10.00

Marshmallows

Elderflower & Champagne

$12.50

Double Chocolate

$12.50

Strawberries & Cream

$12.50

Rose Petal

$12.50

Classic Vanilla

$12.50

Hot Cocoa

White Chocolate

$14.00

Milk Chocolate

$14.00

Camano Island Coffee

Uganda - Whole Bean - 1 lb

$15.95

Brazil - Whole Bean - 1 lb

$15.95

Papua New Guinea - Whole Bean - 1 lb

$15.95

Uganda - Ground - 1 lb

$15.95

Brazil - Ground - 1 lb

$15.95

Papua New Guinea - Ground - 1 lb

$15.95

Uganda - Decaf - Whole Bean - 1 lb

$15.95

Brazil - Decaf - Whole Bean - 1 lb

$15.95

Papua New Guinea - Decaf - Whole Bean - 1 lb

$15.95

Uganda - Decaf - Ground - 1 lb

$15.95

Brazil - Decaf - Ground - 1 lb

$15.95

Papua New Guinea - Decaf - Ground - 1 lb

$15.95

HAPPY HOUR (4pm - CLOSE DAILY)

Sandwiches

Avocado added to any sandwich

$1.00

BLT

$6.00

Caprese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Ham

$6.00

Pastrami

$6.00

PBJ

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Avo Toast

$6.00

Turkey

$6.00

Drinks

Strawberry Matcha 20 oz

$6.00

Iced White Mocha 20 oz

$6.00

Italian Soda 20 oz

$6.00

Hungarian Red Bull Soda 20 oz

$6.00

Lemonade 20 oz

$6.00

Coffeecake

Chai Spice

$3.00

Honey Almond

$3.00

4th of July cookies & cupcakes

frosted cookies

$0.50

frosted cupcakes

$0.50

Desserts

Strawberry Fruity Pebbles

$3.00

Fruit Loop Marshmallow

$3.00

Mini Blueberry Pies

$3.00

Mini Apple Galettes

$3.00

Chips

CHIPS

$1.00

Alcohol

Red Wine glass

$6.00

Red Wine glass & half

$9.00

White Wine glass

$6.00

White Wine glass & half

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our salads, sandwiches, happy hour, small bites, Camano Island Coffee, fresh baked goods, and home goods and gifts.

Location

96 Front Street North, Issaquah, WA 98027

Directions

