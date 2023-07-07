No. 96 Front Street Patisserie & Cafe 96 Front Street North
96 Front Street North
Issaquah, WA 98027
July 4th
Breakfast sandwiches
Coffee cake
Fruit loops
Cookie
Cupcake
Blueberry rolls
Turkey
Ham
Pastrami
Mini pie
Hot dog
Sausage
DRINKS
Coffee Drinks
Espresso
our signature Camano Island Coffee Brazil espresso roast
Americano
espresso with hot water
Macchiato
espresso topped with a small amount of steamed milk
Latte
shots of espresso with steamed milk topped with creamy foam
Cappuccino
shot of espresso layered with steamed milk and thick rich foam
Cortado
equal parts espresso and lightly steamed milk
Flat White
espresso, milk foam
Mocha
Our signature Camano Island Coffee Brazil dark roast espresso, dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk, finished with whipped cream, dark chocolate drizzle, and chocolate shavings
White Mocha
Our signature Camano Island Coffee Brazil dark roast espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk, finished with whipped cream, white chocolate drizzle, and white chocolate shavings
Cafe au Lait
Two parts Camano Island Coffee Papua New Guinea dark roast coffee to one part milk
Milk Coffee
Equal parts Camano Island Coffee Papua New Guinea drip coffee and milk
Iced Coffee
Camano Island Coffee Papua New Guinea drip coffee served over ice
Drip Coffee
Camano Island Coffee Papua New Guinea drip coffee
Gourmet Hot Cocoa
Creamy, delicious hot cocoa with whipped cream topping
Add ahot
Specialty Coffees
24kt Gold Rose Latte 16 oz
rose, vanilla, milk, whipped creme, rose petals, 24k gold flake
24kt Gold Rose Latte 20 oz
rose, vanilla, milk, whipped creme, rose petals, 24k gold flake
Ceremonial Matcha Latte 16 oz
Ceremonial grade matcha green tea steeped in milk, served hot or iced
Ceremonial Matcha Latte 20 oz
Ceremonial grade matcha green tea steeped in milk, served hot or iced
Golden Milk Latte 16 oz
Our own handcrafted blend of turmeric, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla bean, honey, milk
Golden Milk Latte 20 oz
Our own handcrafted blend of turmeric, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla bean, honey, milk
Kiki's Coffee 16 oz
honey, ceremonial grade matcha, chai, almond milk
Kiki's Coffee 20 oz
honey, ceremonial grade matcha, chai, almond milk
24kt Gold Creme Brulée Latte 16 oz
espresso, vanilla, caramel, milk, whipped cream, 24K gold flake
24kt Gold Creme Brulée Latte 20 oz
espresso, vanilla, caramel, milk, whipped cream, 24K gold flake
Honey Lavender Latte 16 oz
espresso, honey, vanilla, lavender, milk
Honey Lavender Latte 20 oz
espresso, honey, vanilla, lavender, milk
Vanilla Rose Latte 16 oz
oolong rose tea, organic rose, milk, vanilla, crushed rose petals served with a rose macaron
Vanilla Rose Latte 20 oz
oolong rose tea, organic rose, milk, vanilla, crushed rose petals served with a rose macaron
Lavender Matcha Latte 16 oz
ceremonial grade matcha, lavender, milk
Lavender Matcha Latte 20 oz
ceremonial grade matcha, lavender, milk
Chai Latte 16 oz
Handcrafted chai, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, organic black tea, milk
Chai Latte 20 oz
Handcrafted chai, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, organic black tea, milk
London Fog 16 oz
earl grey, vanilla, honey and a touch of lavender
London Fog 20 oz
earl grey, vanilla, milk, honey and a touch of lavender
Strawberry Matcha Latte 16 oz
strawberry milk, ceremonial grade matcha, whipped cream topping upon request
Strawberry Matcha Latte 20 oz
strawberry milk, ceremonial grade matcha, whipped cream topping upon request
Vanilla Nocturne 16 oz
Bellocq Nocturne tea, vanilla, lavender, milk
Vanilla Nocturne 20 oz
Bellocq Nocturne tea, vanilla, lavender, milk
Blue Moon Latte 16 oz
blue pea powder, vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, oat milk, 24K gold
Blue Moon Latte 20 oz
blue pea powder, vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, oat milk, 24K gold
Cardamom Rose Latte 16 oz
beet root, cardamom, rose water, vanilla, oat milk, 24k gold flakes
Cardamom Rose Latte 20 oz
beet root, cardamom, rose water, vanilla, oat milk, 24k gold flakes
Salted Caramel Mocha 16 oz
espresso, salted caramel sauce, dark chocolate, hazelnut, and cream
Salted Caramel Mocha 20 oz
espresso, salted caramel sauce, dark chocolate, hazelnut, and cream
Add shot
Red Bull
Red Bull Original 12 oz
Red Bull Sugar Free 12 oz
Red Bull Tropical 12 oz
Red Bull Coconut Berry 12 oz
Red Bull Strawberry Apricot 12 oz
Red Bull Pear Nectarine 12 oz
Red Bull Blueberry 12 oz
Red Bull Watermelon 12 oz
Red Bull Hungarian Soda 16 oz
Red Bull, syrup of choice, whipped cream
Red Bull Watermelon 8.4 oz
Red Bull Peach Nectarine 8.4 oz
San Pellegrino
Juice
Steamers
ALCOHOL
White Wine
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - glass
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - glass and a half
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
La Crema Chardonnay - glass
La Crema Chardonnay - glass and a half
La Crema Chardonnay - bottle
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio - glass
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio - glass and a half
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio - bottle
Red Wine
FOOD
Sandwiches
Bacon and Brie
Berry Jam, Bacon and Brie Sandwich
Housemade Four Fruit Red Jam with crispy, savory bacon and brie toasted on a baguette
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich served on toasted sourdough bread with mayonaise
Brie, Fig, Apple Toasted Sandwich
Creamy brie, fig spread, thinly sliced apples served on toasted sourdough. Optional: add prosciutto for $2.50
Buffalo Chicken
California Turkey Sandwich
Thick sliced roasted turkey with havarti cheese, greens, avocado, mayonnaise and dijon on Multi Grain Toasted Bread
Caprese Sandwich
Mozarella, Tomato, Basil, pesto toasted on baguette
Chickpea Salad
Housemade chickpea salad with cucumber, onion, and a savory herbed cheese spread on seeded bread
Creamy Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Housemade egg salad finished with sunflower seeds, havarti cheese, dijon mustard, and mayonnaise on buttery brioche bread
Grown Up PBJ
Creamy peanut butter with blackberry jalapeño jam on buttery brioche bread
Kids Grilled Cheese
Cheddar on Sourdough
Kids Nutella
Nutella spread on lightly toasted sourdough bread
Kids PJB
Thick, creamy peanut butter with house made jam on buttery brioche bread
Malibu Sandwich
Havarti cheese, arugula, avocado, red onion, tomato, and local raspberry mayonnaise on toasted 9 Grain Bread
Pastrami and Swiss
Pesto Grilled Cheese
Prosciutto, Fig and Goat Cheese
Fresh prosciutto, goat cheese, fig spread, mixed greens on rustic French, served toasted
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, EVOO, thinly sliced onions, capers, dill, Maldon sea salt
Strawberry Goat Cheese Toast
Goat cheese, strawberries, mint, balsamic reduction on rustic sourdough toasted in the oven
Sundried Tomato and Brie
Tangy Grilled Cheese
White Cheddar, cream cheese, , dijon mustard, sourdough bread
Turkey Havarti
Turkey, havarti, avocado, greens, mayonaise, dijon mustard on whole grain bread
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado
The classic BLT with avocado added. Served on sourdough with mayonaise.
Kiki's Grilled Cheese
White cheddar, pesto, cream cheese spread, tomato on sourdough
Salads
Bleu Apple Salad
spring mix, apples, walnuts, blue cheese, apple cider honey mustard dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, anchovy, crouton, parmesan, Caesar dressing
Fattoush Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, English cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radishes, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, feta, lemon dressing, topped with house made za’atar pita croutons
Kiki's Salad
mixed lettuces, apples, dried apricots, dried montmorency cherries, toasted pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and quinoa in an orange vinagrette topped with goat cheese
Lemony Caesar Salad with Chicken
romain lettuce, parmesan, lemony herbed chicken, housemade croutons, classic caesar dressing
Mama's Salad
spring mix, mandarin oranges, cara cara oranges, avocado slices, shaved fennel, pistachios, creamy citrus dressing
PNW Salad
spring mix, seed mix, berries, goat cheese, vinaigrette
PNW Salad with Chicken
spring mix, seed mix, berries, goat cheese, lemony herbed chicken, vinaigrette
Provencale Salad
spring mix, tomato, capers, asparagus, herbed kidney, green, and garbanzo beans, creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Tuna Nicoise Salad
fancy tuna in herbed olive oil, boiled eggs, French herbed olives, campari tomatoes, hericot vert, romaine lettuce, lemon dressing
Vegan Bleu Apple Salad
spring mix, apples, walnuts, vegan blue cheese, French vinagrette
Small Bites
Whipped Goat Cheese
Whipped Goat Cheese with Bacon, rosemary, olive oil, and honey
Warm marinated olives with lemon, herbs and goat cheese served with pita chips
Warm marinated olives with lemon, herbs, and goat cheese served with pita chips
Prosciutto, Fig jam, and bleu cheese crostini
Warm crostini served with prosciutto, fig jam, and local bleu cheese
Fig Toasts with Honey and Scamorza Cheese
Fig spread on warm toast topped with locally produced Scamorza cheese
Charcuterie platter
Local sliced italian salami, soprasetta, and prosciutto served with local cheeses and crostini, honey, and fruit
Cheese platter
A delicious assortment of local cheeses served with nuts, fruits, honey, and warm crostini
Charcuterie Platter - Small
Charcuterie Platter - Large
PASTRIES
Muffins & Loafs
Lemon Blueberry Giant Muffins
Soft fluffy lemon blueberry muffin
Banana Crunch Giant Muffins
Banana muffins, topped off with a sweet layer of brown sugar
Orange Currant Giant Muffins
Cinnamon Crunch Giant Muffins
Apricot Almond Loaf
Meyer Lemon Load
Mandarin Orange Loaf
Morning Glory Loaf
Banana Loaf
Spice Loaf
Chocolate Zucchini Loaf
Lemon Streusel
Focaccia
Coffeecake & Pastries
Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake
Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake
Blueberry Streusel
Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake
Cream Cheese Kolaches
Cream cheese filled puff pastry
Cherry Pecan Coffee Cake
Gooey Chocolate Molasses Coffee Cake
Lemon Streusel Muffin
Blackberry Coffee Cake
Lemon Blueberry Bundt Coffee Cake
Honey Almond Bundt Coffee Cake
Sweet & Savory Croissants
Cruffin (all flavors)
Ham and Swiss Croissant
Swiss Croissant
Butter Croissant
Buttery and soft croissant
Almond Croissant
A soft croissant stuffed with a sweet almond filling
Apple Supreme Croissant
Apricot Supreme Croissant
Blueberry Supreme Croissant
Brie & Rhubarb Jam Croissant
Cardamom Rose Pistachio Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Dark chocolate filled croissant
Goat Cheese Pesto Croissant
Gruyère Croissant Croissant
Guava Supreme Croissant
Mandarin Orange Supreme Croissant
Maple Pecan Croissant
Meyer Lemon Supreme Croissant
Orange Blossom Pistachio Croissant
Raspberry Supreme Croissant
Turkey and Swiss Croissant
Chocolate Pistachio Croissant
Rolls, Scones & Cookies
Macarons
Apricot
Blackberry
Black Current
Blood Orange
Blue Vanilla
Guava
Lemon Berry
Lychee
Blueberry
Passion Fruit
Pink Acai
Pistachio
Birthday Cake
Raspberry
Rose
Ube
Vanilla
Lavender
Earl Gray
Strawberry
Sugar Cookie
Cherry
Cookies and Cream
Mango
Pomegranate
Marshmallow
Lemon Lavender
Gold Raspberry
BREAKFAST
Croissant Sandwiches
Bagel Sandwiches
RETAIL
Vegan
Marshmallows
Camano Island Coffee
Uganda - Whole Bean - 1 lb
Brazil - Whole Bean - 1 lb
Papua New Guinea - Whole Bean - 1 lb
Uganda - Ground - 1 lb
Brazil - Ground - 1 lb
Papua New Guinea - Ground - 1 lb
Uganda - Decaf - Whole Bean - 1 lb
Brazil - Decaf - Whole Bean - 1 lb
Papua New Guinea - Decaf - Whole Bean - 1 lb
Uganda - Decaf - Ground - 1 lb
Brazil - Decaf - Ground - 1 lb
Papua New Guinea - Decaf - Ground - 1 lb
HAPPY HOUR (4pm - CLOSE DAILY)
Sandwiches
Drinks
Coffeecake
4th of July cookies & cupcakes
Desserts
Chips
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy our salads, sandwiches, happy hour, small bites, Camano Island Coffee, fresh baked goods, and home goods and gifts.
96 Front Street North, Issaquah, WA 98027