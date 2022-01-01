Redmond restaurants you'll love

Redmond restaurants
Toast
  • Redmond

Redmond's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Redmond restaurants

Homegrown - Redmond image

 

Homegrown - Redmond

7841 Leary Way NE, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Plant Powered$12.95
shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)
More about Homegrown - Redmond
JJ Mahoney's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JJ Mahoney's

8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (1687 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Dip
6 oz thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, provolone cheese on a hoagie with Au Jus
Lucky Burger$19.50
6-ounce ground chuck patty made in-house with grilled onions, Dubliner Cheese, HP sauce, Irish Bacon, lettuce, tomato
Potato Skins$12.00
Six Crispy Skins with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, crispy bacon, and green onions.
Served with side of Sour Cream
More about JJ Mahoney's
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

16325 Cleveland Street, Redmond

Avg 4 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arsonist$15.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Jalapenos,
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Harissa Pepper Aioli, Roasted Habaneros
KIDS Burger$9.00
4 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar, Macrina Artisan Bun
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion available upon request
Rockstar$17.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Brew Battered + Fried Bacon, Maple Syrup, Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar, Fried Egg, Caramelized Onion, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
Pomegranate Bistro image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soup & Sandwich$16.00
grilled white cheddar cheese & POM tomato soup
Lisa's Southern Fried Chicken$26.00
(3) pieces served with yukon gold mashed potatoes & celery seed slaw
Juan's Wild Alaskan Rockfish Tacos$18.00
dos corn tortillas, molcajete salsa, creamy chipotle salsa, cabbage, queso fresco, guacamole, new mexico chile-spiced tortilla chips, & lime crema
More about Pomegranate Bistro
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond

Avg 4.3 (3292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Familia Fajitas for 2$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Dip Flight$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Roasted Chile Rellenos$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
More about The Matador
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

SMOOTHIES

Mercurys Coffee Co.

17980 Redmond Way, Redmond

Avg 4.6 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg & Beecher's Flagship$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Organic Tropical Tea$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Five Stones Coffee Co image

 

Five Stones Coffee Co

8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Cafe Stefano$6.00
Artisan Toast: Smashed Avocado,Cream Cheese & Lemon$8.50
12oz Cafe Stefano$5.50
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Rolls$11.95
2 rolls with the freshest of ingredients, wrapped in soft rice skin, and cut into four pieces. Stuffed with prawns, barbecued pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, and rice vermicelli, and served with our famous peanut sauce, topped with ground peanuts.
Fried Spring Rolls$8.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, green beans, onions, carrots and vermicelli. This dish comes with 4 rolls (S) or 8 rolls (L) and is served with plum sauce. This item contains wheat and soy bean.
Crispy Garlic Chicken$17.95
Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside chicken pieces are stir-fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
More about Bai Tong Thai
Three Lions Pub image

 

Three Lions Pub

23525 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Fish & Chips$16.00
Fresh cod, battered to order and fried crisp, served with chips.
Chef Salad$17.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey and cheese.
Classic BLT$15.00
More about Three Lions Pub
Blazing Bagels - Redmond image

 

Blazing Bagels - Redmond

6975 176th Ave NE, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sesame Bagel$2.00
Bagel
DIY Meat Sandwich$8.50
DIY Sandwich
Everything Bagel$2.00
Bagel
More about Blazing Bagels - Redmond
Fire Creek Grill image

 

Fire Creek Grill

10402 Willows Road Northeast, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hickory Cheeseburger$13.00
8oz Nicky Farms Wagyu patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Housemade Hickory sauce, crunchy iceberg, mayo, pickles on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun.
Roadside Cheeseburger$13.00
8oz. Wagyu patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and Thousand Island on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun
Black & Blue Burger$14.00
Black Pepper-crusted 8oz. Wagyu patty, Blue cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun
More about Fire Creek Grill
Cafe Dupar Woodinville image

 

Cafe Dupar Woodinville

18005 NE 68th St, Suite A-150, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$7.00
beef, sliced radishes & lime
Pork Chile Verde$7.00
(tender pork simmered in mild green tomatillo salsa)
With salsa roja, salsa verde, and Mexican slaw
Churros & Cajeta$7.00
4 churros & cajeta 2 oz. (Mexican caramel)
More about Cafe Dupar Woodinville
Prime Steakhouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Prime Steakhouse

16330 Cleveland St, Redmond

Avg 4.2 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Wedge Salad$15.00
Iceburg wedge dressed with blue cheese dressing, grape tomato, hempler's bacon lardons, egg crumbles, toasted hazelnut, pickled red onion and blue cheese crumbles
Prime Burger$17.00
1/2 lb. house ground beef patty, house bacon jam, tillamook white cheddar, tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, roasted garlic aioli served on a Macrina potato bun
Prime Ribeye(16 oz)$54.00
Prime ribeye topped with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries
More about Prime Steakhouse
Thai Ginger image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Phad Kee Mao
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles in our house made roasted chili sauce, egg, sweet basil, tomato, broccoli, bell pepper and onion.
Cashew Nuts
Chicken, fresh house roasted cashew nuts, bell pepper, onion, celery and carrots stir-fried in house made roasted chili sauce.
Spring Rolls$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with plum dipping sauce.
More about Thai Ginger
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

23532 NE Redmond-Fall City Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg & Beecher's Flagship$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
Vanilla Latte$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Dong Ting Chun Redmond image

 

Dong Ting Chun Redmond

7425 166th ave NE STE C230, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
干煸四季豆 Dry-fried Green Beans$14.99
坡子街热卤 Po Zi Street Braised Dishes$16.99
金牌小炒黄牛 Stir-Fried Beef$18.99
More about Dong Ting Chun Redmond
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

SMOOTHIES

Mercurys Coffee Co.

17634 NE Union Hill Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.6 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Organic Tropical Tea$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Lunchbox Redmond image

 

Lunchbox Redmond

7325 166th Ave F142, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Reg Crispy Fries$2.99
Reg James West$8.95
Kids Hamburger$6.95
More about Lunchbox Redmond
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea image

 

Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea

15169 NE 24TH STREET, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea

