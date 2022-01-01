Redmond restaurants you'll love
Homegrown - Redmond
7841 Leary Way NE, Redmond
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Plant Powered
|$12.95
shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
|Popular items
|Beef Dip
6 oz thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, provolone cheese on a hoagie with Au Jus
|Lucky Burger
|$19.50
6-ounce ground chuck patty made in-house with grilled onions, Dubliner Cheese, HP sauce, Irish Bacon, lettuce, tomato
|Potato Skins
|$12.00
Six Crispy Skins with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, crispy bacon, and green onions.
Served with side of Sour Cream
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
16325 Cleveland Street, Redmond
|Popular items
|Arsonist
|$15.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Jalapenos,
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Harissa Pepper Aioli, Roasted Habaneros
|KIDS Burger
|$9.00
4 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar, Macrina Artisan Bun
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion available upon request
|Rockstar
|$17.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Brew Battered + Fried Bacon, Maple Syrup, Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar, Fried Egg, Caramelized Onion, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Popular items
|Soup & Sandwich
|$16.00
grilled white cheddar cheese & POM tomato soup
|Lisa's Southern Fried Chicken
|$26.00
(3) pieces served with yukon gold mashed potatoes & celery seed slaw
|Juan's Wild Alaskan Rockfish Tacos
|$18.00
dos corn tortillas, molcajete salsa, creamy chipotle salsa, cabbage, queso fresco, guacamole, new mexico chile-spiced tortilla chips, & lime crema
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
7824 NE Leary Way, Redmond
|Popular items
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
|Dip Flight
|$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
SMOOTHIES
Mercurys Coffee Co.
17980 Redmond Way, Redmond
|Popular items
|Egg & Beecher's Flagship
|$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
|Latte
|$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
|Organic Tropical Tea
|$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
Five Stones Coffee Co
8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond
|Popular items
|16oz Cafe Stefano
|$6.00
|Artisan Toast: Smashed Avocado,Cream Cheese & Lemon
|$8.50
|12oz Cafe Stefano
|$5.50
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Popular items
|Fresh Rolls
|$11.95
2 rolls with the freshest of ingredients, wrapped in soft rice skin, and cut into four pieces. Stuffed with prawns, barbecued pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, and rice vermicelli, and served with our famous peanut sauce, topped with ground peanuts.
|Fried Spring Rolls
|$8.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, green beans, onions, carrots and vermicelli. This dish comes with 4 rolls (S) or 8 rolls (L) and is served with plum sauce. This item contains wheat and soy bean.
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$17.95
Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside chicken pieces are stir-fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
Three Lions Pub
23525 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond
|Popular items
|LG Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Fresh cod, battered to order and fried crisp, served with chips.
|Chef Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey and cheese.
|Classic BLT
|$15.00
Blazing Bagels - Redmond
6975 176th Ave NE, Redmond
|Popular items
|Sesame Bagel
|$2.00
Bagel
|DIY Meat Sandwich
|$8.50
DIY Sandwich
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
Bagel
Fire Creek Grill
10402 Willows Road Northeast, Redmond
|Popular items
|Hickory Cheeseburger
|$13.00
8oz Nicky Farms Wagyu patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Housemade Hickory sauce, crunchy iceberg, mayo, pickles on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun.
|Roadside Cheeseburger
|$13.00
8oz. Wagyu patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and Thousand Island on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun
|Black & Blue Burger
|$14.00
Black Pepper-crusted 8oz. Wagyu patty, Blue cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun
Cafe Dupar Woodinville
18005 NE 68th St, Suite A-150, Redmond
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$7.00
beef, sliced radishes & lime
|Pork Chile Verde
|$7.00
(tender pork simmered in mild green tomatillo salsa)
With salsa roja, salsa verde, and Mexican slaw
|Churros & Cajeta
|$7.00
4 churros & cajeta 2 oz. (Mexican caramel)
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Prime Steakhouse
16330 Cleveland St, Redmond
|Popular items
|Full Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Iceburg wedge dressed with blue cheese dressing, grape tomato, hempler's bacon lardons, egg crumbles, toasted hazelnut, pickled red onion and blue cheese crumbles
|Prime Burger
|$17.00
1/2 lb. house ground beef patty, house bacon jam, tillamook white cheddar, tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, roasted garlic aioli served on a Macrina potato bun
|Prime Ribeye(16 oz)
|$54.00
Prime ribeye topped with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Popular items
|Phad Kee Mao
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles in our house made roasted chili sauce, egg, sweet basil, tomato, broccoli, bell pepper and onion.
|Cashew Nuts
Chicken, fresh house roasted cashew nuts, bell pepper, onion, celery and carrots stir-fried in house made roasted chili sauce.
|Spring Rolls
|$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with plum dipping sauce.
Dong Ting Chun Redmond
7425 166th ave NE STE C230, Redmond
|Popular items
|干煸四季豆 Dry-fried Green Beans
|$14.99
|坡子街热卤 Po Zi Street Braised Dishes
|$16.99
|金牌小炒黄牛 Stir-Fried Beef
|$18.99
Lunchbox Redmond
7325 166th Ave F142, Redmond
|Popular items
|Reg Crispy Fries
|$2.99
|Reg James West
|$8.95
|Kids Hamburger
|$6.95