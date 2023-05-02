Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spark Pizza Redmond

No reviews yet

8110 164th Avenue Northeast

Redmond, WA 98052

Popular Items

Honey, Spice & Everything Nice

$22.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, chili flakes, spicy honey, grana

Homage To Frankies

$24.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, pepperoni cups, basil, pickled peppers, mushrooms, red onions, grana

Classic Margherita

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, grana


Pizza

A-Lotta Burrata

$22.00

tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, basil, whole burrata, grana

Basic P

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, customize it yourself

Buffy The Vegetarian Slayer

$22.00

sundried tomato pesto sauce, mozzarella, shaved garlic, roasted bell pepper, artichoke hearts, olives, basil, oregano, parsley, pickled onions

Classic Margherita

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, grana

Everday I'm Trufflin'

$21.00

black truffle puree, yukon gold potatoes, thyme, grana

Fire In The Hole

$22.00

tomato sauce, house-made chicken sausage, mozzarella, red onions, calabrian chili, basil, mama lil's peppers, broccolini, grana

Fungal

$22.00

garlic confit, foraged & found mixed mushrooms, taleggio, mozzarella, chili flakes, grana

Hella Cheesy

$20.00

garlic confit, mozzarella, gorgonzola, house-made ricotta, thyme, grana

Hellfire

$24.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, pickled jalapenos, grana

Homage To Frankies

$24.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, pepperoni cups, basil, pickled peppers, mushrooms, red onions, grana

Honey, Spice & Everything Nice

$22.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, chili flakes, spicy honey, grana

In Prosciutto Happiness

$23.00

olive oil base, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, arugala, runny egg, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, grana

Nothing Com-Pears To You

$22.00

garlic confit, chili flakes, mozzarella, pear, carmelized onions, ham, hot honey, arugala

Story Of Ferndale

$22.00

garlic confit, mozzarella, basil, carmelized onions, chili flakes, pineapple, house-made chicken sausage, bbq sause, grana

Turf & Turf

$25.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, parsley, basil, grana

Other Than Pizza

Not Your Grandma's (Meat) Balls

$16.00

3 veal + pork + beef meatballs, parmesan, spicy tomato sauce, served with toasted bread

Italian Roulette Burrata

$17.00

burrata, blistered shishito peppers, grilled pears, spicy honey, lemon dressed arugala, chili flakes, served with toasted bread

Pickles, Pickles, Pickles

$6.00

sweet and spicy pickled asparagus, carrots, pearl onions with calabrian salsa

Chedda Believe It

$12.00

white cheddar mac n' cheese with rustic garlic bread crumbs

Side Of Flatbread

$8.00

warm flatbread, parmesan, herbs

Salads

Ceaser With A Little Kick

$12.00

charred jalapeno, lemon parmesan vinaigrette, garlic croutons, boquerones (anchovies)

Kid's Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, parsley, basil, grana

Sides

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Side Of Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Of Marinara

$1.00

Side Of Garlic Infused Oil

$1.00

Side Of Jalepeno Hibiscus Jam

$1.00

Side Of Mad's Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Balsamic

$1.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Liquid Death

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding Bonanza

$12.00

bread pudding with chocolate, cherry, salted caramel, vanilla ice cream

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Spark Pizza opened in 2109. Since then we have been named one of the top 50 pizzerias in the United States. We are a casual dining location with exceptional food, beer, wine and cocktail selection. We featured heated and covered outdoor seating. Our friendly staff is here to provide you with a memorable dining experience.

8110 164th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052

