Spark Pizza Redmond
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Spark Pizza opened in 2109. Since then we have been named one of the top 50 pizzerias in the United States. We are a casual dining location with exceptional food, beer, wine and cocktail selection. We featured heated and covered outdoor seating. Our friendly staff is here to provide you with a memorable dining experience.
Location
8110 164th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Redmond - 7325 166th Ave NE f126
No Reviews
7325 166th Ave NE f126 Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurant
Five Stones Coffee Co. - Redmond
No Reviews
8102 161st Avenue Northeast Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurant