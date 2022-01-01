Woodinville restaurants you'll love
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
15608 NE Woodinville-Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
|Sausage, Egg & Beecher's Flagship
|$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
|White Chocolate Mocha
|$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
14111 Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Experience
|$16.00
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Portobello Mushroom, Herbed Laura Chenel Chevre, Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
|KIDS Burger
|$9.00
4 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar, Macrina Artisan Bun
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion available upon request
|Winemaker
|$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Triple Cream Brie, Alfalfa Sprouts, Caramelized Onion, White Truffle Aioli
More about The Lounge at DeLille Cellars
The Lounge at DeLille Cellars
14300 NE 145th St, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Maple Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Bourbon Pecan Caramel, Orange Créme Anglaise
|Fresh Tagliolini
|$24.00
|Duck Confit Poutine
|$19.00
More about Cafe Dupar Molbak’s
Cafe Dupar Molbak’s
13625 NE 175th St, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Garden Caesar
|$12.00
romaine hearts, house-grated reggiano, and artisan croutons with caesar dressing
|Cookies
|$3.00
choose between oatmeal everything, chocolate chunk, peanut butter chocolate chunk, and our famous Redmond crisp
|BLTGA
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda, avocado,organic apple and root chips on a soft Kaiser roll
More about The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm
The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm
8809 Maltby Road, Snohomish
|Popular items
|Fruit Filled Swedish Pancakes
|$14.95
|Benedict
|$17.95
|Cinnamon Roll
|$8.50
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea
SMOOTHIES
Bobae Coffee & Tea
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Love Potion Milk Tea (COLD)
We decided to keep this popular seasonal drink on! Enjoy this wonderful creation of love potion! Tastes like blackberry ice cream! Caffeine-Free.
|Red, White & Matcha
The best-selling drink entails hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha and it has the best strawberry bottom to make this drink tastes like a strawberry shortcake.
|Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
|$5.00
Iced. This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha pairs perfect with the milk or alternative milk. Sweetened or not sweetened, all up to you.
More about Purple Cafe - Woodinville
Purple Cafe - Woodinville
14459 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND ROAD NE, WOODINVILLE
|Popular items
|CRANBERRY CHICKEN
|$19.00
pulled mary's chicken, bacon, almonds, scallion, celery, apple, dried cranberry, parmigiano-reggiano, cranberry-mint vinaigrette
|ROAST BEEF DIP
|$20.00
caramelized onion, gruyere, horseradish sauce, red wine jus
|BAKED BRIE
|$17.00
apricot, caramelized onion, candied walnut, grape, house made crackers
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Egg & Beecher's Flagship
|$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
|Vanilla Latte
|$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
|White Chocolate Mocha
|$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
More about Pablo - Woodinville
Pablo - Woodinville
14481 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD NE, WOODINVILLE
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP
|$16.00
smoked gouda, white cheddar, and swiss on toasted sourdough with fire-roasted tomato soup
|CHEESEBURGER
|$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and house special sauce on toasted brioche bun
|SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
shredded lettuce, pickles, sliced tomato, spicy mayo on toasted brioche bun
More about Brix Wine Cafe
Brix Wine Cafe
13550 NE Village Square Drive, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Ancho Sirloin Steak
|$28.00
Grilled Medium Rare, Potato Gratin, Sautéed Spinach & Veal Demi Glace
|Warm Broccoli Salad
|$8.50
Garlic Anchovy Dressing & Fresh Lemon
|Grilled Wild Salmon
|$24.50
Grilled Medium, Stone Ground Mustard & Maple Glazed, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, Yukon Gold Mash & Frizzled Onions
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
13110 NE 177th PL #323, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
|$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
|Organic Tropical Tea
|$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
|Latte
|$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
More about Zeek's Pizza
Zeek's Pizza
17255 135th Avenue Northeast, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Wood Butcher
tomato sauce // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
|Texas Leaguer
bbq sauce // bbq chicken • red onion • fresh cilantro
|Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA
West Coast IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7%
• Single Hill + Zeeks Collab. Tangerine and orange creamsicle aroma and flavor explode in this hoppy treat that we loaded with experimental hops from the Yakima Valley.
More about Northwest Spirits Tasting Room
Northwest Spirits Tasting Room
15029 Redmond - Woodinville Road Northeast, Woodinville