Woodinville restaurants you'll love

Woodinville restaurants
Toast
  • Woodinville

Woodinville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Woodinville restaurants

Mercurys Coffee Co. image

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

15608 NE Woodinville-Duvall Rd, Woodinville

Avg 4.5 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
Sausage, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
White Chocolate Mocha$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar image

 

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

14111 Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Experience$16.00
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Portobello Mushroom, Herbed Laura Chenel Chevre, Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
KIDS Burger$9.00
4 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar, Macrina Artisan Bun
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion available upon request
Winemaker$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Triple Cream Brie, Alfalfa Sprouts, Caramelized Onion, White Truffle Aioli
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
The Lounge at DeLille Cellars image

 

The Lounge at DeLille Cellars

14300 NE 145th St, Woodinville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Maple Bread Pudding$9.00
Bourbon Pecan Caramel, Orange Créme Anglaise
Fresh Tagliolini$24.00
Duck Confit Poutine$19.00
More about The Lounge at DeLille Cellars
Cafe Dupar Molbak’s image

 

Cafe Dupar Molbak’s

13625 NE 175th St, Woodinville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Caesar$12.00
romaine hearts, house-grated reggiano, and artisan croutons with caesar dressing
Cookies$3.00
choose between oatmeal everything, chocolate chunk, peanut butter chocolate chunk, and our famous Redmond crisp
BLTGA$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda, avocado,organic apple and root chips on a soft Kaiser roll
More about Cafe Dupar Molbak’s
The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm image

 

The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm

8809 Maltby Road, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fruit Filled Swedish Pancakes$14.95
Benedict$17.95
Cinnamon Roll$8.50
More about The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm
Bobae Coffee & Tea image

SMOOTHIES

Bobae Coffee & Tea

14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville

Avg 4.7 (984 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Love Potion Milk Tea (COLD)
We decided to keep this popular seasonal drink on! Enjoy this wonderful creation of love potion! Tastes like blackberry ice cream! Caffeine-Free.
Red, White & Matcha
The best-selling drink entails hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha and it has the best strawberry bottom to make this drink tastes like a strawberry shortcake.
Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)$5.00
Iced. This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha pairs perfect with the milk or alternative milk. Sweetened or not sweetened, all up to you.
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea
Purple Cafe and Wine Bar image

 

Purple Cafe - Woodinville

14459 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND ROAD NE, WOODINVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRANBERRY CHICKEN$19.00
pulled mary's chicken, bacon, almonds, scallion, celery, apple, dried cranberry, parmigiano-reggiano, cranberry-mint vinaigrette
ROAST BEEF DIP$20.00
caramelized onion, gruyere, horseradish sauce, red wine jus
BAKED BRIE$17.00
apricot, caramelized onion, candied walnut, grape, house made crackers
More about Purple Cafe - Woodinville
The Commons image

 

Pablo - Woodinville

14481 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD NE, WOODINVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP$16.00
smoked gouda, white cheddar, and swiss on toasted sourdough with fire-roasted tomato soup
CHEESEBURGER$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and house special sauce on toasted brioche bun
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
shredded lettuce, pickles, sliced tomato, spicy mayo on toasted brioche bun
More about Pablo - Woodinville
Brix Wine Cafe image

 

Brix Wine Cafe

13550 NE Village Square Drive, Woodinville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ancho Sirloin Steak$28.00
Grilled Medium Rare, Potato Gratin, Sautéed Spinach & Veal Demi Glace
Warm Broccoli Salad$8.50
Garlic Anchovy Dressing & Fresh Lemon
Grilled Wild Salmon$24.50
Grilled Medium, Stone Ground Mustard & Maple Glazed, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, Yukon Gold Mash & Frizzled Onions
More about Brix Wine Cafe
Zeek's Pizza

17255 135th Avenue Northeast, Woodinville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wood Butcher
tomato sauce // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
Texas Leaguer
bbq sauce // bbq chicken • red onion • fresh cilantro
Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA
West Coast IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7%
• Single Hill + Zeeks Collab. Tangerine and orange creamsicle aroma and flavor explode in this hoppy treat that we loaded with experimental hops from the Yakima Valley.
More about Zeek's Pizza
Northwest Spirits Tasting Room

15029 Redmond - Woodinville Road Northeast, Woodinville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Northwest Spirits Tasting Room

