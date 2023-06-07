Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lounge at DeLille Cellars

14300 NE 145th St

Suite 100

Woodinville, WA 98072

Dinner Menu

Today's Dinner Specials

Buratta

$18.00

Grilled Peach, Tuscan Melon, Radicchio-Arugula Salad, Herb Vinaigrette, Balsamic & White Peach Gastrique

Calamari

$18.00

Asian Buffalo Sauce, Celery & Carrot Slaw, Green Goddess Dressing, Oregon Bleu Cheese

Penn Cove Mussels

$21.00

Red Coconut Curry Broth, Micro Cilantro, Grilled Baguette

Market Fish - Pan Seared Halibut

$43.00

Speck Stuffed Panisse, English Pea & Mint, Coulis, Maitake Mushroom, Pea Shoots, Pickled Carrot

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$24.00Out of stock

Hamachi Crudo

$21.00

Roasted tomato chutney, pickled ginger, basil olive oil, sorrel , crispy shallot

BBQ Prawns

$23.00Out of stock

Crispy White Cheddar Polenta, Candied Bacon, Cilantro Verde, Maple Gastrique

Steak Tartare

$26.00

Dinner Starters & Shareables

Nosh Dippers

$16.00

Coming Soon! Smoked Chick Pea Hummus, D2 Onion Mascarpone Dip, Moroccan Spiced Carrot Dip, & Cucumber Dill Tzatziki. Served with House made Grilled Herbed Flatbread

Duck Confit Poutine

$21.00

Pomme Frites, Duck Gravy, Goat Cheese Pearls, Honey Fig Syrup, Scallions

Nachos

$23.00

Cipollini Balsamic Bechamel, Fontina, Charred Shishitos, Candied Jalapenos, Scallions, Cotija, Lime Crème Fraiche, Cilantro, Roasted Romanesco Salsa, Habanero Hot Sauce. Choice of Vegetarian, Smoked Pulled Pork, or Smoked Brisket.

Roasted Mushroom Toast

$16.00

Truffle Mascarpone, Sherry, Arugula

Tempura Cauliflower

$16.00

Harissa Spice, Fresno Chilis, Preserved Lemon Aioli

Olive Oil Focaccia Bread

$10.00

Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Cipollini Onions, Olive Oil Verde, Whipped Sea Salt Butter

Pomme Frites

$9.00

Served with Aioli

Dinner Soup, Salad, & Sandwiches

Tuna Niçoise Salad

$28.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Baby Green Beans, Niçoise Olives, Egg, Peruvian Peppers, Arugula

Little Gem Lettuce Salad

$16.00

Pickled Asparagus, Feta, Herb Vinaigrette, Rainbow Radish, Candied Hazelnuts

Wedge Salad

$16.00

D2 Pancetta, Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Pickled Shallots, Chive Buttermilk Dressing

Crispy Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken, Italian Salsa Verde, Tomato Jam, Red Cabbage Slaw, Cauliflower Pickles

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Choice of side

Dinner Entrées

Lamb Ragu Pasta

$30.00

Fresh Strozzapreti Pasta, Lamb Ragu, Mozzarella Pearls, Basil, Focaccia Breadcrumbs

Cashew & Arugula Pesto Pasta

$27.00

Fresh Tagliatelle Pasta, Cashew & Arugula Pesto, Snap Peas, Radish, Shaved Pecorino

Fried Chicken Confit

$30.00

Pancetta Baked Pinto Beans, Rainbow Chard, Honey Butter Corn Bread, Sweet & Spicy Gastrique

Flat Iron Steak Frites

$38.00

Chaleur Estate Maitre d' Butter, Pomme Frites, Broccolini, Jus

Porcini Dusted Pavé New York Steak

$44.00Out of stock

Sour Cream Chive Potato Croquette, Shaved Asparagus, Cippolini Agrodolce, Black Garlic Purée

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Buttermilk Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Kids Drinks

Coke Products

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Diamond Knot Draft Root Beer

$6.00

Dessert Menu

Dessert Food

Maple Bread Pudding

$9.00

Bourbon Pecan Caramel, Orange Crème Anglaise

Olive Oil 'Cannoli' Cake

$9.00

Ricotta Custard, Pistachios

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Fresh Seasonal Berries, Coconut Milk Espresso Ganache

Ice Cream Profiterole Trio

$10.00

Assorted Lopez Island Creamery Ice Creams

Dessert Drinks

Comparative - DeLille Cellars, Le Petit Doux, 2017 & Chateau Haut-Mayne, Sauternes, 2018

$17.00

Glass Pour - DeLille Cellars, Le Petit Doux, 2017 (2oz)

$18.00

Glass Pour - Chateau Haut-Mayne, Sauternes, 2018 (2oz)

$16.00

Glass Pour - Kopke, 10 Year Tawny Port (2oz)

$12.00

Beverage Menus

Wine

Non-DeLille Corkage

$25.00

DeLille Wine Corkage

Métier by DeLille Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, WA, 2021 - 750ml

$45.00

Métier by DeLille Cellars, Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, WA, 2022 - 750ml

$35.00

Métier by DeLille Cellars, Red Blend, Columbia Valley, WA, 2021 - 750ml

$45.00

DeLille Cellars, Forget-Me-Not Blanc de Blancs, Columbia Valley, WA, NV - 750ml

$45.00

AR Lenoble, Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru, Chouilly, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$180.00

Billecart-Salmon, Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$120.00

Gaston Chiquet, Blanc de Blancs d'Ay, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$115.00

Pierre Peters, Cuvee de Reserve, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$105.00

Taittinger, Comtes de Champagne, Cote de Blancs Grand Cru, Champagne, FR, 2011

$375.00
Schramsberg Vineyards, Blanc de Blancs, North Coast, CA, 2019 - 375ml

Schramsberg Vineyards, Blanc de Blancs, North Coast, CA, 2019 - 375ml

$39.00

Small Format Bottle - "The 2019 Blanc de Blancs has lifted aromas of fresh Granny Smith apple, lemon-lime and fresh baked bread, intermingled with hints of baked pineapple and toasted almonds. Its vibrant flavors of Meyer lemon and tart apple bring drive to the mid-palate, leading to a clean, palate-cleansing finish." - Winemakers Sean Thompson, Jessica Koga, and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards

Schramsberg Vineyards, J. Schram, North Coast, CA, 2012 - 750ml

Schramsberg Vineyards, J. Schram, North Coast, CA, 2012 - 750ml

$150.00

"The 2012 J. Schram opens with aromas of caramelized pineapple, dried orange peel, ginger and toffee, enhanced by notes of lemon curd, honey and brioche. The elegant and lingering palate delivers elements of baked apple, orange and pineapple upside down cake, layered with flavors of white peach and graham cracker on the finish." - Winemakers Sean Thompson and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards

André Clouet, Brut Un Jour de 1911, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$175.00

AR Lenoble, Intense, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$85.00

AR Lenoble, Intense, Champagne, FR, NV - 375ml Bottle

$40.00

AR Lenoble, Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru, Chouilly, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$180.00

Ayala, No. 14 Rosé, Champagne, FR, 2014 - 750ml

$175.00

Charles Heidsieck, Brut Reserve, Champagne, FR, NV

$90.00

Collet, Cuvee No. 21, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$220.00

Gosset, Grande Reserve Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$80.00

Laurent Perrier, Grand Ciecle No. 25, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$200.00

LeLarge Pugeot, Tradition Extra Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$80.00

LeLarge Pugeot, Extra Brut Rosé, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$90.00

Marc Hebrart, Cuvee de Reserve Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$98.00

Moet, Imperial Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 7 50ml

$110.00

Mousse Fils L'Or d'Eugene, Perpetuelle Blanc de Noirs, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$85.00

Nicolas Feuillatte, Palmes d'Or Brut, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml

$225.00

Nominé-Renard, Brut Nominé, Villevenard, Champagne, FR, NV

$78.00

Pierre Gimonnet & Fils, 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$85.00

Piper Heidsieck, Rare Cuvee, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml

$225.00

Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$125.00

Vilmart & Cie, Grand Cellier, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$125.00

Albert Bichot, Crémant de Bourgogne, Burgundy, FR, NV

$50.00

Amirault, Cremant de Loire, NV - 750ml

$45.00Out of stock

Jeio Bisol, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, IT, NV - 750ml

$45.00

Maison Antech, Emotion Crémant de Limoux Rosé, 2020 - 750ml

$45.00

Mina Penélope, Extra Brut Sparkling Rosé, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, 2021 - 750ml

$75.00

Scharffenberger Cellars, Brut Excellence, Mendocino County, CA, NV - 750ml

$45.00
Schramsberg Vineyards, Blanc de Noirs, Napa Valley, CA, 2019 - 750ml

Schramsberg Vineyards, Blanc de Noirs, Napa Valley, CA, 2019 - 750ml

$75.00

"The 2018 Blanc de Noirs has generous aromas of peach, apple, nectarine and candied lemon. Its fresh nose is complemented by notes of white cranberry, tangerine, guava, jasmine and honey suckle. The palate opens with flavors of juicy white peach, pear, clementine and lime sherbet, with delicate touches of ginger, sugar cookie and vanilla custard. Its bright acidity leads to a long, clean finish." - Winemakers Jessica Koga, Sean Thompson and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards

Billecart-Salmon, Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$120.00
Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rosé, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rosé, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$130.00

The Brut Rosé is a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir vinified as red wine. A pale yet radiant pink color adorned with warm glints of gold. On the nose, this cuvée unveils a subtle aroma leading to an elegant, delicate bouquet of fine notes of red berries and zest of citrus fruits. On the palate, its special method of vinification gives this cuvée a light, elegant flavor, followed by a fresh finish with a taste of raspberry.

Billecart-Salmon, Brut Sous Bois, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

Billecart-Salmon, Brut Sous Bois, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$120.00

The Brut Sous Bois offers a complex aromatic definition and a character linked to vinification in oak casks. A radiant yellow crystalline appearance with golden glints brought to life by a luminous stream of persistent, fine bubbles. On the nose, there is a rich olfactory impact which is harmoniously expressed (dried fruits, fresh citrus and white flesh fruits) and coupled with finely buttered seductive notes. On the palate, a burst of flavors (notes of grilled brioche and toffee) thanks to the distinguished power and maturity which is a mark of any great wine of Champagne.

Billecart-Salmon, Champagne Vintage, Champagne, FR, 2009 - 750ml

Billecart-Salmon, Champagne Vintage, Champagne, FR, 2009 - 750ml

$150.00

An ideal blend allowing the personality of the Champagne region's great Pinot Noirs to dominate, combined with the elegance and subtlety of Chardonnays and the signature touch of Pinot Meunier. A pale gold in color, with glinting flecks of soft yellow and a natural light sparkle. On the nose, deliciously fruity intensity with elegant notes of nuts and stone fruits (fresh hazelnuts, pomelo flesh). Prolonged and nuanced development of exquisite notes of baked goods (raw butter, lemon cream). A superlative aroma, with a refreshing and sophisticated purity. On the palate, a charming mouthfeel with a delightful tension and notes of blueberries and cherry clafoutis, intensified by the delicate, creamy texture of a slow second fermentation. The wine rises to a distinguished complexity and enjoys a lingering, delicately structured finish.

Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Nicolas Francois, Champagne, FR, 2007 - 750ml

Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Nicolas Francois, Champagne, FR, 2007 - 750ml

$200.00

Its vinification, partially in traditional oak casks, underpins the generous character of this fine, elegant and rich wine. A beautiful golden yellow, glinting with bright sparkles. The glittering, crystalline appearance is set off by an eruption of finely chiseled bubbles. On the nose, a balanced tension is achieved by the blossoming of the wine (peaches in syrup, fine apple tart and mountain butter) and embodied in the noble flavors that follow (fresh fig and wild berries). On the palate, it combines all the richness of an aromatic curve, both complex and refreshing. Intense, fine notes of orchard fruits, associated wit the character of stone fruits (Mirabelle plum and sweet cherry) and accentuated by the burst of a long floral note (hawthorn).

Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Louis Salmon, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml

$220.00

Distinguised elegance of a mineral and exceptionally precise Chardonnay with a natural balance that is a harmonious representation of the best parcels of grand crus of Côte des Blancs: Cramant, Chouilly for the finesse, Avize for the force of character and Mesnil-sur-Oger for the structure and longevity. Crystal clear pale gold color with delicate glints marked by a nuanced patina of yellow and green. A persistent and fascinating effervescence, brimming with light. On the nose, the first expression is signed by an elegant, perfect and complex maturity, yellow fruits and citrus (candied mandarin, limoncello, conference pear). An aromatic profile of sophisticated purity and a chalky, balanced and crystalline character (cedar and raw butter). On the palate, a creamy sensation in the mouth with a beautifully chiseled finesse. Lovely refreshing balance with natural flavors (zest of citron, almond biscuit and white pepper).

Billecart-Salmon, Elisabeth Salmon Brut Rosé Millésime, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml

Billecart-Salmon, Elisabeth Salmon Brut Rosé Millésime, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml

$240.00

The presence of an ancestral savoir-faire is recognized through the art of assemblage and rigorous selection from an exceptional harvest. This cuvée stands out for its sparkle and purity that reveal a noble, unique character. Its appearance is luminous, with soft, coppery shimmers and a sustained salmon pink hue. On the nose, there is a refreshing sensorial experience of citrus peel and red berry jelly. With the exquisite sensation of a rich and complex aromatic generosity (Plougastel and Mara des bois strawberries, Pêche de vigne). Pretty, refined and mature olfactory notes that bring out the inimitable fragrances of sweet spices and wild raspberry pulp. On the palate, a measured strength which is delicate and charming at the same time, with the harmonious maturing of flavors (mandarin, blood orange, and Reinette apple tart). An ample and full character in the mouth unveiling a chalky edge and persistent finish of citron zest as well as red and white currants.

DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Blanc, Columbia Valley, WA, 2021 - 750ml

$42.00

Gaja, Alteni di Brassica, Langhe D.O.P., IT, 2017

$200.00

Greywacke, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ, 2022

$42.00

Lauren Ashton Cellars, Cuvée Méline, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$30.00

McBride Sisters, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ, 2021 - 750ml

$40.00

Merry Edwards Winery, Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, CA, 2019 - 375ml

$55.00

DeLille Cellars, Roofline Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, OR, 2020 - 750ml

$30.00

The 2020 Roofline Chardonnay opens with aromas of cucumber, Asian pear, lemon rind and wet stone. The slight hint of reduction, subtle oak presence, low alcohol, and racy acidity give this Willamette Valley cuvée an old-world feel, with a freshness and liveliness that make this wine very appealing in its youth. This will easily pair with your favorite grilled seafood or summer cheese plate. Enjoy now or cellar for up to seven years.

Comtesse de Chérisey, Hameau de Blagny, Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru, FR, 2017 - 750ml

$180.00

Domaine du Roc des Boutires, En Bertilionne, Pouilly-Fuissé, FR, 2020

$105.00

Domaine Yves Boyer Martenot, Perrieres, Meursault 1er Cru, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$225.00

Dominique & Romain Collet, Cuvée Paul Vieilles Vignes, Chablis, FR, 2020 - 750ml

$60.00

Louis Michel, Chablis 1er Cru, Chablis, FR, 2019 -750ml

$75.00

Johan Vineyards, Chardonnay, Van Duzer Corridor, OR, 2019 - 750ml

$65.00

Napa Valley Cellars, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA, 2017 - 750ml

$40.00
Panther Creek Cellars, Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, OR, 2017 - 750ml

Panther Creek Cellars, Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, OR, 2017 - 750ml

$45.00

Aromas of peaches, ripe pear, and lemon. The aromatics lead into a lush palate that leads with white blossoms, butterscotch, and apricot. This wine finishes with acidity and honeysuckle with a light touch of oak and minerality.

Wayfarer Vineyards, Estate Chardonnay, Fort Ross-Seaview, Sonoma County, CA, 2020 - 750ml

$150.00

L'Orangeraie, Chardonnay, 2021 - 750ml

$35.00

DeLille Cellars, Roussanne, Red Mountain, WA, 2022

$38.00

Ogier, Artésis Blanc, Cotes du Rhone, FR, 2021 - 750ml

$35.00

Avennia, La Perle, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$45.00
Tablas Creek Vineyard, Roussanne, Paso Robles, CA, 2015 - 750ml

Tablas Creek Vineyard, Roussanne, Paso Robles, CA, 2015 - 750ml

$60.00

The 2015 Tablas Creek Vineyard Roussanne has a rich nose of pineapple, honeycomb, butterscotch, jasmine, and a little cedary oak. The mouth is broad and rich, inviting, with ripe pear, beeswax, custard, baking spices and a nice savory firmness that reminded me of apple skin cleaning things up on the long finish.

E. Guigal, Condrieu, Condrieu, Rhone, FR, 2014 - 750ml

$125.00

DeLille Cellars, Riesling, White Bluffs, WA, 2021 - 750ml

$30.00

A warm 2021 growing season led to a riper and more lush style of Riesling that still offers wonderful freshness. White peach, lychee and preserved lemon initially jump out of the glass. The palate has a lovely viscous feel, due to the 8.3g/L of residual sugar that is balanced with brisk acid. Tropical bubble gum, sweet basil, and a hint of petrichor come to mind with the second pass. The wine has the foundation to lay down many years but is offering much enjoyment in its youth. - NB

Domaine Jean-Luc Mader, Riesling, 2020 - 750ml

$40.00

Domaine Schlumberger, Riesling Grand Cru, Saering, Alsace, FR, 2017 - 750ml

$65.00

Alta Mora, Etna Bianco, 2020 - 750ml

$45.00

Analemma Wines, Mosier Hills Blanco, Mosier Hills, OR, 2019 - 750ml

$45.00

DeLille Cellars, Roofline White Blend, Oregon, 2020 - 750ml

$30.00

Chatea d'Epiré, Savennieres, Anjou, Loire, FR, 2021 - 750ml

$50.00

Domaine Tempier, Blanc, Bandol, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$80.00

Gaja Ca'Marcanda, Vistamare Bianco, Tuscany, IT, 2021 - 750ml

$115.00

Gérard Bertrand, Cigalus White, Aude, FR, 2018 - 750ml

$60.00

Meinklang, Gruner Veltliner, Burgenland, Austria, 2020 - 750ml

$35.00

Maquina & Tabla, El Oso Y La Alemana Blanco, 2020 - 750ml

$38.00

Panther Creek Cellars, White Blend, 2019 - 750ml

$30.00

Royal Tokaji, Uragya, 2021 - 750ml

$60.00

DeLille Cellars, Rosé, Columbia Valley, WA, 2022 - 750ml

$36.00

Bieler Pére & Fils, Rosé, Bandol, FR, 2021 - 750ml

$42.00

Domaines Ott, Etoile Rosé, Vin de France, FR, 2020 - 750ml

$230.00

Peyrassol, Croix de Peyrassol Rosé, 2022 - 750ml

$42.00

Studio by Miraval, Rosé, IGP Méditerranée, FR, 2020 - 750ml

$30.00

DeLille Cellars, D2, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$55.00

Chateau La Perriere, Lusac St. Emilion, Bordeaux FR, 2019

$55.00

Chateau Saint-Andre Corbin, St-Georges-St-Emilion, France, 2020

$55.00

Chateau Lagrange, Pomerol, Bordeaux, FR, 1990 - 750ml

$160.00

Chateau Lassegue, Saint-Emillion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, FR, 2018 - 750ml

$60.00

DeLille Cellars, Le Colosse, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$65.00

Chateau La Fleur, Haut Carras, Pauillac, Bordeaux, FR, 2015 - 750ml

$90.00

Jean Pierre Moueix, Chateau Latour A Pomerol, Pomerol, Bordeaux, FR, 2011 - 750ml

$110.00

Jean Pierre Moueix, Chateau Latour A Pomerol, Pomerol, Bordeaux, FR, 2013 - 750ml

$110.00

DeLille Cellars, Minuit, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$60.00

Clos Siguier, "Les Camille" Vieilles Vignes, Cahors, FR, 2018 - 750ml

$40.00

Colomé, Altura Maxima Malbec, Calchaqui Valley, Salta, Argentina, 2015 - 750ml

$160.00

Susana Balbo, Signature Malbec, 2020 - 750ml

$50.00

DeLille Cellars, Four Flags Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, WA, 2019 - 750ml

$75.00

Domaine Henri Martin, Château Gloria, Saint-Julien, Bordeaux, FR, 2017 - 750ml

$100.00

Familia Torres, Gran Coronas, DO Penedes, IT, 2018 - 750ml

$50.00

Sassicaia, Bolgheri Sassicaia DOC, IT, 2019 - 750ml

$325.00

DuMOL, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, 2018 - 750ml

$160.00

Lauren Ashton Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, WA, 2017 - 750ml

$65.00

RouteStock, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, 2020 - 750ml

$45.00

DeLille Cellars, 'Club Exclusive' Red Willow Blend, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$80.00

Domaine de la Chevalerie, Diptyque Franco de Porc, 2018, 750ml

$45.00

Domaine de la Chevalerie, Diptyque Franco de Porc, Bourgueil, FR, 2018 - 750ml

Pascal Bioutteau, Anjou Rouge, Loire Valley, FR, 2020 - 750ml

$45.00

Martin Woods Winery, Cabernet Franc, Walla Walla Valley, OR, 2019 - 750ml

$65.00

Santa Rita, Triple C, Maipo Valley, Chile, 2019 - 750ml

$60.00

DeLille Cellars Chaleur Estate, Red Mountain, WA 2020 - 750ml

$90.00

Ornellaia, "Il Vigore" Bolgheri DOC Superiore, Tuscany, IT, 2019 - 750ml

$300.00

Avennia, Sestina Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, WA, 2018 - 750ml

$75.00

Monte Xanic, Gran Ricardo, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, 2019 - 750ml

$130.00

DeLille Cellars, Harrison Hill, Snipes Mtn, WA, 2020 750ml

$110.00

Chateau Meyney, Saint-Estephe, 2019 - 750ml

$90.00

Chateau Pichon-Longueville, Comtesee de Lalande, Pauillac, FR, 2018 - 750ml

$450.00

Avennia, Gravura, Columbia Valley, WA, 2019 - 750ml

$40.00

DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, WA, 2019 - 750ml

$160.00Out of stock

DeLille Cellars Shaw Cabernet, 2020 -Club Exclusive-

$85.00

Chateau Latour, Grand Vin, Pauillac, Bordeaux, FR, 2004 - 750ml

$900.00

Heitz Cellar, Martha's Vineyard Cab, , Oakville, Napa Valley, CA, 2013 - 750ml

$380.00

Nickel & Nickel, Vaca Vista Vineyard Cabernet, Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley, CA, 2019 - 750ml

$175.00

DeLille Cellars Shaw Cabernet, 2020 -Club Exclusive-

$85.00

DeLille Cellars, Roofline Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR, 2021 - 750ml

$40.00

Comtesse de Cherisey, Blagny Rouge La Genelotte, 2017 - 750ml

$190.00

Coche-Dury, Cuvée General Muteau, Vonay, FR, 2018 - 750ml

$1,500.00

Domaien Blain-Gagnard, Chassagne-Montrachet Rouge, Burgundy, FR, 2020 - 750ml

$95.00

Domaine de Montille, Pommard Les Pezerolles 1er Cru, Cote de Beaune, FR, 2018 - 750ml

$245.00

Domaine Pierre Gelin, Fixin, Burgundy, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$155.00

Xavier Monnot, Beaunt Les Cent-Vignes, Burgundy, FR, 2020 - 750ml

$175.00

Domaine Pierre Guillemot, Savigny-Les Beaune, Burgundy, FR, 2017 - 750ml

$85.00

Eola Hills Winery, Barrel Select Reserve Pinot Noir, OR, 2019 - 750ml

$55.00

Merry Edwards, Flax Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Or, 2017 - 750ml

$150.00

Panther Creek Cellars, Kalita Vineyard Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR, 2017 - 750ml

$50.00

Sea Smoke, Southing Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, CA, 2020 - 750ml

$175.00

Sea Smoke, Ten Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, CA, 2020 - 750ml

$175.00

Wayfarer Vineyard, The Estate Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, CA, 2016 - 750ml

$175.00

DeLille Cellars, Le Dessein, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$45.00

DeLille Cellars, 'Club Exclusive' Stonetree Mourvedre, Wahluke Slope, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$49.00

Chateau de Nalys, Saintes Pierres de Nalys, CDP, FR, 2018 - 750ml

$190.00

Clos Saint-Jean, Vieilles Vignes, Chateauneauf-du-Pape, Rhône, FR, 2020 - 750ml

$75.00

Domaine Jean Royer, Tradition, Chateauneuf-du-pape, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$70.00

Domaine Tempier, Rouge, Bandol, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$90.00

Domaine Tempier, La Migoua, Bandol, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$120.00

Domaine Tempier, La Tourtine, Bandol, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$120.00

Shatter, Grenache, IGP Cotes Catalanes, FR, 2021 - 750ml

$50.00

Stephane Ogier, Le Temps, Cotes du Rhone, FR, 2020 - 750ml

$45.00

Henschky, Johann's Garden, Barossa Valley, AU, 2018 - 750ml

$80.00Out of stock

Neyers Vineyards, Evangelho Vineyard Mourvedre, Contra Costa County, CA, 2021 - 750ml

$80.00

DeLille Cellars, 'Club Exclusive' Stonetree Mourvedre, Wahluke Slope, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$49.00

DeLille Cellars, Doyenne, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$50.00

Domaine de Trevallon, Rouge, IGP Alpilles, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$180.00

Monte Xanic, Calixa Cabernet Syrah, Valle de Guadalupe, MX, 2019 - 750ml

$45.00

DeLille Cellars Signature Syrah, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 750ml

$65.00

Alexander Valley Vineyard Estate Syrah, Alexander Valley CA, 2018 - 750ml

$40.00

Avennia, Arnaut Boushey Vineyard Syrah, Yakima Valley, WA, 2019 - 750ml

$60.00

Henschke, Henry's Seven, Barossa, AU, 2019 - 750ml

$65.00

Reyneke, Syrah, Coastal Region, Stellenbosch, SA, 2017 - 750ml

$45.00

DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel Syrah, Red Mountain, WA, 2019 - 750ml

$80.00Out of stock

DeLille Cellars, "Club Exclusive" Red Willow Syrah, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$70.00

E. Guigal, Brune et Blonde De Guigal, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, FR, 2018 - 750ml

$130.00

DuMOL, Wild Mountainside Syrah, Russian River Valley, CA, 2020 - 750ml

$95.00

Torbreck, Descendant, Barossa Valley, Australia, 2019 - 750ml

$170.00

DeLille Cellars, "Club Exclusive" Red Willow Syrah, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml

$70.00

Chateau du Moulin-a-Vent, Champ de Cour, Moulin-a-Vent, Beaujolais, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$77.00

Domaine Yohan Lardy, Moulin-a-Vent Vieilles vignes 1903, Beaujolais, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$62.00

Domaine Jean-Michel Dupre, Morgon, Cote du Py, Beaujolais, FR, 2018 - 750ml

$42.00

Gerard Lebeaupin, Clos de la Brosse, Saint-Amour, FR, 2019 - 750ml

$40.00

Beni di Batasiolo, Barbera d'Alba DOC Sovrana, Piedmont, IT, 2020 - 750ml

$55.00

Cantina Marilina, Ruversa, Nero d'Avola DOC, Eloro, IT, 2016 - 750ml

$48.00

Castello di Volpaia, Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG, Chianti, IT, 2018 - 750ml

$77.00

Elena Walch, Lagrein DOC, Alto Adige, IT, 2021 - 750ml

$45.00

Gaja Ca'Marcanda, Promis Toscana Rossa, Ioscana IGP, IT, 2020 - 750ml

$125.00

Pecchenino, San Luigi Dogliani DOCG, Piedmont, IT, 2016 - 750ml

$42.00

Poderi Cellars, Dolcetto Duzat, Langhe, IT, 2020 - 750ml

$45.00

Rivetti Massimo, Barbera d'Alba DOC Superior, Piedmont, It, 2019 - 750ml

$45.00

Rocca delle Macie, Chiantie Classico DOCG, Chianti, It, 2019 - 750ml

$60.00

Rocca delle Macie, Riserva di Fizzano, Chianti, IT, 2019 - 750ml

$95.00

Meinklang, Roter Mulatschak, Neusidlersee, Austria, 2019 - 750ml

$42.00

Gérard Bertrand, Cigalus Rouge, Aude, FR, 2018 - 750ml

$55.00

Maquina & Tabla, El Oso y La Alemana Toro Tinto, Castilla y Leon, Spain, 2019 - 750ml

$42.00

Bodega Garzon, Balasto, Garzon, Uruguay, 2018 - 750ml

$105.00

Johan Vineyards, Zweigelt, Van Duzer Corridor, OR, 2020 - 750ml

$65.00
Laurent-Perrier, Harmony Demi-Sec, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

Laurent-Perrier, Harmony Demi-Sec, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml

$80.00

Laurent-Perrier Harmony is a Demi-Sec wine, rounded and delicate, thanks to a high proportion of Chardonnay and a well balanced dosage. A brilliant and intense golden yellow in color. An intense and rich nose with notes of dried fruti (almonds and hazelnuts) as well as toasted or grilled aromas. After a few years of ageing, the nose evolves towards deeper notes of honey and pine resin. Full-bodied and generous, it is a rich wine with a rounded feel. This wine brings out the best of sweet/savory dishes and particularly pairs with desserts and pastries. It adds depth and flavors to your dishes.

Schramsberg Vineyards, Crémant Demi-Sec, Napa Valley, CA, 2018 - 750ml

Schramsberg Vineyards, Crémant Demi-Sec, Napa Valley, CA, 2018 - 750ml

$75.00

The 2018 Crémant welcomes tantalizing aromas of peach, nectarine, pineapple and pear blossom, which are complemented with notes of ginger, orange blossom, marzipan, brioche and meringue. The palate presents bright citrus flavors including lemon-lime and lemon cookie, with layers of apple crumble and honey supporting the juicy mouthfeel. Undertones of ripe stone fruit and lychee provide balance to the tangy finish." - Winemakers Sean Thompson, Jessica Koga and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards

Kopke, 20 year Tawny Port, Portugal, NV - 375ml

$74.00

Kopke 30 year Tawny Port, Portugal, NV, 375ml

$160.00

Kopke 40 year Tawny Port, Portugal, NV, 375ml

$225.00

Kopke Colheita 1978 375ml

$150.00

DeLille Cellars, Le Petit Doux, Red Mountain, WA, 2017 - 375ml

$56.00

DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate Engraved Bottle, 2003 - 1.5L

$470.00

DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate Engraved Bottle 2004 - 1.5L

$470.00

DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, 2010 - 1.5L

$330.00

DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, 2011 - 1.5L

$330.00

DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, 2015- 1.5L

$270.00

DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, 2016 - 1.5L

$270.00

DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, 2017 - 1.5L

$270.00

DeLille Cellars, D2, 2015 - 1.5L

$162.00

DeLille Cellars, D2, 2018 - 3.0L

$338.00

DeLille Cellars, D2, 2019 - 1.5L

$162.00

DeLille Cellars, Four Flags, 2016 - 1.5L

$311.00

DeLille Cellars, Four Flags, 2017 - 1.5L

$311.00

DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel Cabernet, Engraved Bottle, 2008 - 1.5L

$669.00

DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel Cabernet, 2015 - 1.5L

$466.00

DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel Syrah, 2014 - 1.5L

$243.00

DeLille Cellars, Harrison Hill, 2011 - 1.5L

$396.00

DeLille Cellars, Merlot, 2015 - 1.5L

$152.00

Merchandise

Glassware

Woodinville Wine Country 21st Commemorative Wine Glass

$10.00

DeLille Cellars Red Wine Glass

$10.00

Apparel

DeLille Cellars Pride T-Shirt

$30.00

DeLille Cellars Sunglasses

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Restaurant at DeLille Cellars is DeLille's latest wine experience, where guests can enjoy wine by the glass and bottle with handcrafted fare from Executive Chef Michael C. Toni.

Website

Location

14300 NE 145th St, Suite 100, Woodinville, WA 98072

Directions

