The Lounge at DeLille Cellars

Billecart-Salmon, Elisabeth Salmon Brut Rosé Millésime, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml

$240.00

The presence of an ancestral savoir-faire is recognized through the art of assemblage and rigorous selection from an exceptional harvest. This cuvée stands out for its sparkle and purity that reveal a noble, unique character. Its appearance is luminous, with soft, coppery shimmers and a sustained salmon pink hue. On the nose, there is a refreshing sensorial experience of citrus peel and red berry jelly. With the exquisite sensation of a rich and complex aromatic generosity (Plougastel and Mara des bois strawberries, Pêche de vigne). Pretty, refined and mature olfactory notes that bring out the inimitable fragrances of sweet spices and wild raspberry pulp. On the palate, a measured strength which is delicate and charming at the same time, with the harmonious maturing of flavors (mandarin, blood orange, and Reinette apple tart). An ample and full character in the mouth unveiling a chalky edge and persistent finish of citron zest as well as red and white currants.