The Lounge at DeLille Cellars
14300 NE 145th St
Suite 100
Woodinville, WA 98072
Dinner Menu
Today's Dinner Specials
Buratta
Grilled Peach, Tuscan Melon, Radicchio-Arugula Salad, Herb Vinaigrette, Balsamic & White Peach Gastrique
Calamari
Asian Buffalo Sauce, Celery & Carrot Slaw, Green Goddess Dressing, Oregon Bleu Cheese
Penn Cove Mussels
Red Coconut Curry Broth, Micro Cilantro, Grilled Baguette
Market Fish - Pan Seared Halibut
Speck Stuffed Panisse, English Pea & Mint, Coulis, Maitake Mushroom, Pea Shoots, Pickled Carrot
Grilled Spanish Octopus
Hamachi Crudo
Roasted tomato chutney, pickled ginger, basil olive oil, sorrel , crispy shallot
BBQ Prawns
Crispy White Cheddar Polenta, Candied Bacon, Cilantro Verde, Maple Gastrique
Steak Tartare
Dinner Starters & Shareables
Nosh Dippers
Coming Soon! Smoked Chick Pea Hummus, D2 Onion Mascarpone Dip, Moroccan Spiced Carrot Dip, & Cucumber Dill Tzatziki. Served with House made Grilled Herbed Flatbread
Duck Confit Poutine
Pomme Frites, Duck Gravy, Goat Cheese Pearls, Honey Fig Syrup, Scallions
Nachos
Cipollini Balsamic Bechamel, Fontina, Charred Shishitos, Candied Jalapenos, Scallions, Cotija, Lime Crème Fraiche, Cilantro, Roasted Romanesco Salsa, Habanero Hot Sauce. Choice of Vegetarian, Smoked Pulled Pork, or Smoked Brisket.
Roasted Mushroom Toast
Truffle Mascarpone, Sherry, Arugula
Tempura Cauliflower
Harissa Spice, Fresno Chilis, Preserved Lemon Aioli
Olive Oil Focaccia Bread
Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Cipollini Onions, Olive Oil Verde, Whipped Sea Salt Butter
Pomme Frites
Served with Aioli
Dinner Soup, Salad, & Sandwiches
Tuna Niçoise Salad
Fingerling Potatoes, Baby Green Beans, Niçoise Olives, Egg, Peruvian Peppers, Arugula
Little Gem Lettuce Salad
Pickled Asparagus, Feta, Herb Vinaigrette, Rainbow Radish, Candied Hazelnuts
Wedge Salad
D2 Pancetta, Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Pickled Shallots, Chive Buttermilk Dressing
Crispy Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken, Italian Salsa Verde, Tomato Jam, Red Cabbage Slaw, Cauliflower Pickles
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Choice of side
Dinner Entrées
Lamb Ragu Pasta
Fresh Strozzapreti Pasta, Lamb Ragu, Mozzarella Pearls, Basil, Focaccia Breadcrumbs
Cashew & Arugula Pesto Pasta
Fresh Tagliatelle Pasta, Cashew & Arugula Pesto, Snap Peas, Radish, Shaved Pecorino
Fried Chicken Confit
Pancetta Baked Pinto Beans, Rainbow Chard, Honey Butter Corn Bread, Sweet & Spicy Gastrique
Flat Iron Steak Frites
Chaleur Estate Maitre d' Butter, Pomme Frites, Broccolini, Jus
Porcini Dusted Pavé New York Steak
Sour Cream Chive Potato Croquette, Shaved Asparagus, Cippolini Agrodolce, Black Garlic Purée
Dessert Menu
Dessert Food
Dessert Drinks
Beverage Menus
Wine
Non-DeLille Corkage
DeLille Wine Corkage
Métier by DeLille Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, WA, 2021 - 750ml
Métier by DeLille Cellars, Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, WA, 2022 - 750ml
Métier by DeLille Cellars, Red Blend, Columbia Valley, WA, 2021 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Forget-Me-Not Blanc de Blancs, Columbia Valley, WA, NV - 750ml
AR Lenoble, Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru, Chouilly, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Billecart-Salmon, Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Gaston Chiquet, Blanc de Blancs d'Ay, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Pierre Peters, Cuvee de Reserve, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Taittinger, Comtes de Champagne, Cote de Blancs Grand Cru, Champagne, FR, 2011
Schramsberg Vineyards, Blanc de Blancs, North Coast, CA, 2019 - 375ml
Small Format Bottle - "The 2019 Blanc de Blancs has lifted aromas of fresh Granny Smith apple, lemon-lime and fresh baked bread, intermingled with hints of baked pineapple and toasted almonds. Its vibrant flavors of Meyer lemon and tart apple bring drive to the mid-palate, leading to a clean, palate-cleansing finish." - Winemakers Sean Thompson, Jessica Koga, and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards
Schramsberg Vineyards, J. Schram, North Coast, CA, 2012 - 750ml
"The 2012 J. Schram opens with aromas of caramelized pineapple, dried orange peel, ginger and toffee, enhanced by notes of lemon curd, honey and brioche. The elegant and lingering palate delivers elements of baked apple, orange and pineapple upside down cake, layered with flavors of white peach and graham cracker on the finish." - Winemakers Sean Thompson and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards
André Clouet, Brut Un Jour de 1911, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
AR Lenoble, Intense, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
AR Lenoble, Intense, Champagne, FR, NV - 375ml Bottle
Ayala, No. 14 Rosé, Champagne, FR, 2014 - 750ml
Charles Heidsieck, Brut Reserve, Champagne, FR, NV
Collet, Cuvee No. 21, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Gosset, Grande Reserve Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Laurent Perrier, Grand Ciecle No. 25, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
LeLarge Pugeot, Tradition Extra Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
LeLarge Pugeot, Extra Brut Rosé, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Marc Hebrart, Cuvee de Reserve Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Moet, Imperial Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 7 50ml
Mousse Fils L'Or d'Eugene, Perpetuelle Blanc de Noirs, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Nicolas Feuillatte, Palmes d'Or Brut, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml
Nominé-Renard, Brut Nominé, Villevenard, Champagne, FR, NV
Pierre Gimonnet & Fils, 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Piper Heidsieck, Rare Cuvee, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml
Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Vilmart & Cie, Grand Cellier, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Albert Bichot, Crémant de Bourgogne, Burgundy, FR, NV
Amirault, Cremant de Loire, NV - 750ml
Jeio Bisol, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, IT, NV - 750ml
Maison Antech, Emotion Crémant de Limoux Rosé, 2020 - 750ml
Mina Penélope, Extra Brut Sparkling Rosé, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, 2021 - 750ml
Scharffenberger Cellars, Brut Excellence, Mendocino County, CA, NV - 750ml
Schramsberg Vineyards, Blanc de Noirs, Napa Valley, CA, 2019 - 750ml
"The 2018 Blanc de Noirs has generous aromas of peach, apple, nectarine and candied lemon. Its fresh nose is complemented by notes of white cranberry, tangerine, guava, jasmine and honey suckle. The palate opens with flavors of juicy white peach, pear, clementine and lime sherbet, with delicate touches of ginger, sugar cookie and vanilla custard. Its bright acidity leads to a long, clean finish." - Winemakers Jessica Koga, Sean Thompson and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards
Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rosé, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
The Brut Rosé is a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir vinified as red wine. A pale yet radiant pink color adorned with warm glints of gold. On the nose, this cuvée unveils a subtle aroma leading to an elegant, delicate bouquet of fine notes of red berries and zest of citrus fruits. On the palate, its special method of vinification gives this cuvée a light, elegant flavor, followed by a fresh finish with a taste of raspberry.
Billecart-Salmon, Brut Sous Bois, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
The Brut Sous Bois offers a complex aromatic definition and a character linked to vinification in oak casks. A radiant yellow crystalline appearance with golden glints brought to life by a luminous stream of persistent, fine bubbles. On the nose, there is a rich olfactory impact which is harmoniously expressed (dried fruits, fresh citrus and white flesh fruits) and coupled with finely buttered seductive notes. On the palate, a burst of flavors (notes of grilled brioche and toffee) thanks to the distinguished power and maturity which is a mark of any great wine of Champagne.
Billecart-Salmon, Champagne Vintage, Champagne, FR, 2009 - 750ml
An ideal blend allowing the personality of the Champagne region's great Pinot Noirs to dominate, combined with the elegance and subtlety of Chardonnays and the signature touch of Pinot Meunier. A pale gold in color, with glinting flecks of soft yellow and a natural light sparkle. On the nose, deliciously fruity intensity with elegant notes of nuts and stone fruits (fresh hazelnuts, pomelo flesh). Prolonged and nuanced development of exquisite notes of baked goods (raw butter, lemon cream). A superlative aroma, with a refreshing and sophisticated purity. On the palate, a charming mouthfeel with a delightful tension and notes of blueberries and cherry clafoutis, intensified by the delicate, creamy texture of a slow second fermentation. The wine rises to a distinguished complexity and enjoys a lingering, delicately structured finish.
Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Nicolas Francois, Champagne, FR, 2007 - 750ml
Its vinification, partially in traditional oak casks, underpins the generous character of this fine, elegant and rich wine. A beautiful golden yellow, glinting with bright sparkles. The glittering, crystalline appearance is set off by an eruption of finely chiseled bubbles. On the nose, a balanced tension is achieved by the blossoming of the wine (peaches in syrup, fine apple tart and mountain butter) and embodied in the noble flavors that follow (fresh fig and wild berries). On the palate, it combines all the richness of an aromatic curve, both complex and refreshing. Intense, fine notes of orchard fruits, associated wit the character of stone fruits (Mirabelle plum and sweet cherry) and accentuated by the burst of a long floral note (hawthorn).
Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Louis Salmon, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml
Distinguised elegance of a mineral and exceptionally precise Chardonnay with a natural balance that is a harmonious representation of the best parcels of grand crus of Côte des Blancs: Cramant, Chouilly for the finesse, Avize for the force of character and Mesnil-sur-Oger for the structure and longevity. Crystal clear pale gold color with delicate glints marked by a nuanced patina of yellow and green. A persistent and fascinating effervescence, brimming with light. On the nose, the first expression is signed by an elegant, perfect and complex maturity, yellow fruits and citrus (candied mandarin, limoncello, conference pear). An aromatic profile of sophisticated purity and a chalky, balanced and crystalline character (cedar and raw butter). On the palate, a creamy sensation in the mouth with a beautifully chiseled finesse. Lovely refreshing balance with natural flavors (zest of citron, almond biscuit and white pepper).
Billecart-Salmon, Elisabeth Salmon Brut Rosé Millésime, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml
The presence of an ancestral savoir-faire is recognized through the art of assemblage and rigorous selection from an exceptional harvest. This cuvée stands out for its sparkle and purity that reveal a noble, unique character. Its appearance is luminous, with soft, coppery shimmers and a sustained salmon pink hue. On the nose, there is a refreshing sensorial experience of citrus peel and red berry jelly. With the exquisite sensation of a rich and complex aromatic generosity (Plougastel and Mara des bois strawberries, Pêche de vigne). Pretty, refined and mature olfactory notes that bring out the inimitable fragrances of sweet spices and wild raspberry pulp. On the palate, a measured strength which is delicate and charming at the same time, with the harmonious maturing of flavors (mandarin, blood orange, and Reinette apple tart). An ample and full character in the mouth unveiling a chalky edge and persistent finish of citron zest as well as red and white currants.
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Blanc, Columbia Valley, WA, 2021 - 750ml
Gaja, Alteni di Brassica, Langhe D.O.P., IT, 2017
Greywacke, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ, 2022
Lauren Ashton Cellars, Cuvée Méline, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
McBride Sisters, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ, 2021 - 750ml
Merry Edwards Winery, Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, CA, 2019 - 375ml
DeLille Cellars, Roofline Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, OR, 2020 - 750ml
The 2020 Roofline Chardonnay opens with aromas of cucumber, Asian pear, lemon rind and wet stone. The slight hint of reduction, subtle oak presence, low alcohol, and racy acidity give this Willamette Valley cuvée an old-world feel, with a freshness and liveliness that make this wine very appealing in its youth. This will easily pair with your favorite grilled seafood or summer cheese plate. Enjoy now or cellar for up to seven years.
Comtesse de Chérisey, Hameau de Blagny, Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru, FR, 2017 - 750ml
Domaine du Roc des Boutires, En Bertilionne, Pouilly-Fuissé, FR, 2020
Domaine Yves Boyer Martenot, Perrieres, Meursault 1er Cru, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Dominique & Romain Collet, Cuvée Paul Vieilles Vignes, Chablis, FR, 2020 - 750ml
Louis Michel, Chablis 1er Cru, Chablis, FR, 2019 -750ml
Johan Vineyards, Chardonnay, Van Duzer Corridor, OR, 2019 - 750ml
Napa Valley Cellars, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA, 2017 - 750ml
Panther Creek Cellars, Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, OR, 2017 - 750ml
Aromas of peaches, ripe pear, and lemon. The aromatics lead into a lush palate that leads with white blossoms, butterscotch, and apricot. This wine finishes with acidity and honeysuckle with a light touch of oak and minerality.
Wayfarer Vineyards, Estate Chardonnay, Fort Ross-Seaview, Sonoma County, CA, 2020 - 750ml
L'Orangeraie, Chardonnay, 2021 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Roussanne, Red Mountain, WA, 2022
Ogier, Artésis Blanc, Cotes du Rhone, FR, 2021 - 750ml
Avennia, La Perle, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
Tablas Creek Vineyard, Roussanne, Paso Robles, CA, 2015 - 750ml
The 2015 Tablas Creek Vineyard Roussanne has a rich nose of pineapple, honeycomb, butterscotch, jasmine, and a little cedary oak. The mouth is broad and rich, inviting, with ripe pear, beeswax, custard, baking spices and a nice savory firmness that reminded me of apple skin cleaning things up on the long finish.
E. Guigal, Condrieu, Condrieu, Rhone, FR, 2014 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Riesling, White Bluffs, WA, 2021 - 750ml
A warm 2021 growing season led to a riper and more lush style of Riesling that still offers wonderful freshness. White peach, lychee and preserved lemon initially jump out of the glass. The palate has a lovely viscous feel, due to the 8.3g/L of residual sugar that is balanced with brisk acid. Tropical bubble gum, sweet basil, and a hint of petrichor come to mind with the second pass. The wine has the foundation to lay down many years but is offering much enjoyment in its youth. - NB
Domaine Jean-Luc Mader, Riesling, 2020 - 750ml
Domaine Schlumberger, Riesling Grand Cru, Saering, Alsace, FR, 2017 - 750ml
Alta Mora, Etna Bianco, 2020 - 750ml
Analemma Wines, Mosier Hills Blanco, Mosier Hills, OR, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Roofline White Blend, Oregon, 2020 - 750ml
Chatea d'Epiré, Savennieres, Anjou, Loire, FR, 2021 - 750ml
Domaine Tempier, Blanc, Bandol, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Gaja Ca'Marcanda, Vistamare Bianco, Tuscany, IT, 2021 - 750ml
Gérard Bertrand, Cigalus White, Aude, FR, 2018 - 750ml
Meinklang, Gruner Veltliner, Burgenland, Austria, 2020 - 750ml
Maquina & Tabla, El Oso Y La Alemana Blanco, 2020 - 750ml
Panther Creek Cellars, White Blend, 2019 - 750ml
Royal Tokaji, Uragya, 2021 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Rosé, Columbia Valley, WA, 2022 - 750ml
Bieler Pére & Fils, Rosé, Bandol, FR, 2021 - 750ml
Domaines Ott, Etoile Rosé, Vin de France, FR, 2020 - 750ml
Peyrassol, Croix de Peyrassol Rosé, 2022 - 750ml
Studio by Miraval, Rosé, IGP Méditerranée, FR, 2020 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, D2, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
Chateau La Perriere, Lusac St. Emilion, Bordeaux FR, 2019
Chateau Saint-Andre Corbin, St-Georges-St-Emilion, France, 2020
Chateau Lagrange, Pomerol, Bordeaux, FR, 1990 - 750ml
Chateau Lassegue, Saint-Emillion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, FR, 2018 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Le Colosse, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
Chateau La Fleur, Haut Carras, Pauillac, Bordeaux, FR, 2015 - 750ml
Jean Pierre Moueix, Chateau Latour A Pomerol, Pomerol, Bordeaux, FR, 2011 - 750ml
Jean Pierre Moueix, Chateau Latour A Pomerol, Pomerol, Bordeaux, FR, 2013 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Minuit, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
Clos Siguier, "Les Camille" Vieilles Vignes, Cahors, FR, 2018 - 750ml
Colomé, Altura Maxima Malbec, Calchaqui Valley, Salta, Argentina, 2015 - 750ml
Susana Balbo, Signature Malbec, 2020 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Four Flags Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, WA, 2019 - 750ml
Domaine Henri Martin, Château Gloria, Saint-Julien, Bordeaux, FR, 2017 - 750ml
Familia Torres, Gran Coronas, DO Penedes, IT, 2018 - 750ml
Sassicaia, Bolgheri Sassicaia DOC, IT, 2019 - 750ml
DuMOL, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, 2018 - 750ml
Lauren Ashton Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, WA, 2017 - 750ml
RouteStock, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, 2020 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, 'Club Exclusive' Red Willow Blend, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
Domaine de la Chevalerie, Diptyque Franco de Porc, 2018, 750ml
Pascal Bioutteau, Anjou Rouge, Loire Valley, FR, 2020 - 750ml
Martin Woods Winery, Cabernet Franc, Walla Walla Valley, OR, 2019 - 750ml
Santa Rita, Triple C, Maipo Valley, Chile, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars Chaleur Estate, Red Mountain, WA 2020 - 750ml
Ornellaia, "Il Vigore" Bolgheri DOC Superiore, Tuscany, IT, 2019 - 750ml
Avennia, Sestina Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, WA, 2018 - 750ml
Monte Xanic, Gran Ricardo, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Harrison Hill, Snipes Mtn, WA, 2020 750ml
Chateau Meyney, Saint-Estephe, 2019 - 750ml
Chateau Pichon-Longueville, Comtesee de Lalande, Pauillac, FR, 2018 - 750ml
Avennia, Gravura, Columbia Valley, WA, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, WA, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars Shaw Cabernet, 2020 -Club Exclusive-
Chateau Latour, Grand Vin, Pauillac, Bordeaux, FR, 2004 - 750ml
Heitz Cellar, Martha's Vineyard Cab, , Oakville, Napa Valley, CA, 2013 - 750ml
Nickel & Nickel, Vaca Vista Vineyard Cabernet, Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley, CA, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Roofline Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR, 2021 - 750ml
Comtesse de Cherisey, Blagny Rouge La Genelotte, 2017 - 750ml
Coche-Dury, Cuvée General Muteau, Vonay, FR, 2018 - 750ml
Domaien Blain-Gagnard, Chassagne-Montrachet Rouge, Burgundy, FR, 2020 - 750ml
Domaine de Montille, Pommard Les Pezerolles 1er Cru, Cote de Beaune, FR, 2018 - 750ml
Domaine Pierre Gelin, Fixin, Burgundy, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Xavier Monnot, Beaunt Les Cent-Vignes, Burgundy, FR, 2020 - 750ml
Domaine Pierre Guillemot, Savigny-Les Beaune, Burgundy, FR, 2017 - 750ml
Eola Hills Winery, Barrel Select Reserve Pinot Noir, OR, 2019 - 750ml
Merry Edwards, Flax Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Or, 2017 - 750ml
Panther Creek Cellars, Kalita Vineyard Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR, 2017 - 750ml
Sea Smoke, Southing Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, CA, 2020 - 750ml
Sea Smoke, Ten Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, CA, 2020 - 750ml
Wayfarer Vineyard, The Estate Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, CA, 2016 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Le Dessein, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, 'Club Exclusive' Stonetree Mourvedre, Wahluke Slope, WA, 2020 - 750ml
Chateau de Nalys, Saintes Pierres de Nalys, CDP, FR, 2018 - 750ml
Clos Saint-Jean, Vieilles Vignes, Chateauneauf-du-Pape, Rhône, FR, 2020 - 750ml
Domaine Jean Royer, Tradition, Chateauneuf-du-pape, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Domaine Tempier, Rouge, Bandol, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Domaine Tempier, La Migoua, Bandol, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Domaine Tempier, La Tourtine, Bandol, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Shatter, Grenache, IGP Cotes Catalanes, FR, 2021 - 750ml
Stephane Ogier, Le Temps, Cotes du Rhone, FR, 2020 - 750ml
Henschky, Johann's Garden, Barossa Valley, AU, 2018 - 750ml
Neyers Vineyards, Evangelho Vineyard Mourvedre, Contra Costa County, CA, 2021 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Doyenne, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
Domaine de Trevallon, Rouge, IGP Alpilles, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Monte Xanic, Calixa Cabernet Syrah, Valle de Guadalupe, MX, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars Signature Syrah, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 750ml
Alexander Valley Vineyard Estate Syrah, Alexander Valley CA, 2018 - 750ml
Avennia, Arnaut Boushey Vineyard Syrah, Yakima Valley, WA, 2019 - 750ml
Henschke, Henry's Seven, Barossa, AU, 2019 - 750ml
Reyneke, Syrah, Coastal Region, Stellenbosch, SA, 2017 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel Syrah, Red Mountain, WA, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, "Club Exclusive" Red Willow Syrah, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
E. Guigal, Brune et Blonde De Guigal, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, FR, 2018 - 750ml
DuMOL, Wild Mountainside Syrah, Russian River Valley, CA, 2020 - 750ml
Torbreck, Descendant, Barossa Valley, Australia, 2019 - 750ml
Chateau du Moulin-a-Vent, Champ de Cour, Moulin-a-Vent, Beaujolais, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Domaine Yohan Lardy, Moulin-a-Vent Vieilles vignes 1903, Beaujolais, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Domaine Jean-Michel Dupre, Morgon, Cote du Py, Beaujolais, FR, 2018 - 750ml
Gerard Lebeaupin, Clos de la Brosse, Saint-Amour, FR, 2019 - 750ml
Beni di Batasiolo, Barbera d'Alba DOC Sovrana, Piedmont, IT, 2020 - 750ml
Cantina Marilina, Ruversa, Nero d'Avola DOC, Eloro, IT, 2016 - 750ml
Castello di Volpaia, Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG, Chianti, IT, 2018 - 750ml
Elena Walch, Lagrein DOC, Alto Adige, IT, 2021 - 750ml
Gaja Ca'Marcanda, Promis Toscana Rossa, Ioscana IGP, IT, 2020 - 750ml
Pecchenino, San Luigi Dogliani DOCG, Piedmont, IT, 2016 - 750ml
Poderi Cellars, Dolcetto Duzat, Langhe, IT, 2020 - 750ml
Rivetti Massimo, Barbera d'Alba DOC Superior, Piedmont, It, 2019 - 750ml
Rocca delle Macie, Chiantie Classico DOCG, Chianti, It, 2019 - 750ml
Rocca delle Macie, Riserva di Fizzano, Chianti, IT, 2019 - 750ml
Meinklang, Roter Mulatschak, Neusidlersee, Austria, 2019 - 750ml
Gérard Bertrand, Cigalus Rouge, Aude, FR, 2018 - 750ml
Maquina & Tabla, El Oso y La Alemana Toro Tinto, Castilla y Leon, Spain, 2019 - 750ml
Bodega Garzon, Balasto, Garzon, Uruguay, 2018 - 750ml
Johan Vineyards, Zweigelt, Van Duzer Corridor, OR, 2020 - 750ml
Laurent-Perrier, Harmony Demi-Sec, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Laurent-Perrier Harmony is a Demi-Sec wine, rounded and delicate, thanks to a high proportion of Chardonnay and a well balanced dosage. A brilliant and intense golden yellow in color. An intense and rich nose with notes of dried fruti (almonds and hazelnuts) as well as toasted or grilled aromas. After a few years of ageing, the nose evolves towards deeper notes of honey and pine resin. Full-bodied and generous, it is a rich wine with a rounded feel. This wine brings out the best of sweet/savory dishes and particularly pairs with desserts and pastries. It adds depth and flavors to your dishes.
Schramsberg Vineyards, Crémant Demi-Sec, Napa Valley, CA, 2018 - 750ml
The 2018 Crémant welcomes tantalizing aromas of peach, nectarine, pineapple and pear blossom, which are complemented with notes of ginger, orange blossom, marzipan, brioche and meringue. The palate presents bright citrus flavors including lemon-lime and lemon cookie, with layers of apple crumble and honey supporting the juicy mouthfeel. Undertones of ripe stone fruit and lychee provide balance to the tangy finish." - Winemakers Sean Thompson, Jessica Koga and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards
Kopke, 20 year Tawny Port, Portugal, NV - 375ml
Kopke 30 year Tawny Port, Portugal, NV, 375ml
Kopke 40 year Tawny Port, Portugal, NV, 375ml
Kopke Colheita 1978 375ml
DeLille Cellars, Le Petit Doux, Red Mountain, WA, 2017 - 375ml
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate Engraved Bottle, 2003 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate Engraved Bottle 2004 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, 2010 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, 2011 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, 2015- 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, 2016 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, 2017 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, D2, 2015 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, D2, 2018 - 3.0L
DeLille Cellars, D2, 2019 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Four Flags, 2016 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Four Flags, 2017 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel Cabernet, Engraved Bottle, 2008 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel Cabernet, 2015 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Grand Ciel Syrah, 2014 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Harrison Hill, 2011 - 1.5L
DeLille Cellars, Merlot, 2015 - 1.5L
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Restaurant at DeLille Cellars is DeLille's latest wine experience, where guests can enjoy wine by the glass and bottle with handcrafted fare from Executive Chef Michael C. Toni.
14300 NE 145th St, Suite 100, Woodinville, WA 98072