The Commons
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pablo y Pablo is a Mexican restaurant and bar that opens its pantry to ingredients and techniques from around the world. By bringing together combination of diverse tastes on our menu in a warm and inviting environment, we strive to evoke the same harmonious spirits of Pablo Picasso and Pablo Neruda; two artists who’s friendship found a common cause in both art and peace from different corners of the world. Pablo y Pablo aims to give a genuine dining experience to our guests that’s just as warm and energized as these two artists and their lasting friendship.
Location
14481 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD NE, WOODINVILLE, WA 98072
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Purple Cafe and Wine Bar - Woodinville
No Reviews
14459 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND ROAD NE WOODINVILLE, WA 98072
View restaurant
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar - Woodinville
No Reviews
14111 Woodinville Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurant
Bobae Coffee & Tea Woodinville
4.7 • 984
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in WOODINVILLE
Bobae Coffee & Tea Woodinville
4.7 • 984
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurant
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville-Duvall
4.5 • 485
15608 NE Woodinville-Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurant
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville
4.5 • 485
12801 Northeast 175th Street Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurant