The Commons

review star

No reviews yet

14481 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD NE

WOODINVILLE, WA 98072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

UTENSILS

PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS

please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.

COCKTAILS

Classic Margarita Bottle

$18.00

pueblo viejo blanco tequila, cointreau, lime (two servings per bottle)

Blood Orange Margarita Bottle

$18.00

pueblo viejo reposado tequila, blood orange juice, lime juice (two servings per bottle)

Classic Sangria Bottle

$16.00

brandy, spanish red wine, triple sec, fresh lemon, lime & orange juices and angostura bitters (two servings per bottle)

White Sangria Bottle

$20.00

pisco, pear vodka, prickly pear, watermelon, lemon juice, white wine (two servings per bottle)

Frose Slushy

$20.00

rosé, guava, singani 63, gin (two servings per pouch)

Classic Margarita Big Bottle

$40.00

pueblo viejo blanco tequila, cointreau, lime (five servings per bottle)

Blood Orange Margarita Big Bottle

$40.00

pueblo viejo reposado tequila, blood orange juice, lime juice (five servings per bottle)

BEER

Modelo Especial

$6.00Out of stock

12oz can pilsner, floral and bright, 4.4%

Tecate

$5.00

12oz can lager, light and citrusy, 4.5%

Victoria

$6.00

12oz can lager, honey and malt, 4.0%

Bohemia

$6.00Out of stock

12oz bottle pilsner, floral and malty, 4.7%

Balebreaker Sesiones del Migrante Mango IPA

$7.00

12oz can tropical, citrusy ipa, 5.9% sesiones del migrante is a series of beers brewed in collaboration with mexican and american breweries to celebrate the mexican migrant workers who travel to the yakima valley to harvest hops for breweries across the globe. a portion of the proceeds from this beer go to support the latino community in yakima.

Georgetown Lucille IPA

$7.00

12oz can classic citrusy pnw ipa, 7.0%

Schilling London Dry Apple Cider

$7.00

12oz can not too sweet, 6.5%

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$7.00

12oz can strawberry guava, 4.7%

Estrella Galicia 0.0 (non-alcoholic)

$7.00

11.2oz bottle lager-style non-alcoholic, honey and hops, 0.0%

Crux N0 M0 IPA (non-alcoholic)

$6.00

12oz can bright & citrusy ipa, alcohol removed <0.5%

WINE

Sparkling L. A. Cetto Brut Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc Corona del Valle Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

$24.00

Chardonnay Monte Xanic 'Calixa' Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

$24.00

Rose Solar Fortun Vina en Rosa Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

$24.00

Grenache Vinisterra 'Les Grenaches' Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

$26.00

LIQUOR

PUEBLO VIEJO BLANCO BTL

$30.00

1L bottle Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

EL TEQUILENO REPOSADO BTL

EL TEQUILENO REPOSADO BTL

$30.00

750ml bottle Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

AZUNIA ORGANIC REPOSADO BTL

AZUNIA ORGANIC REPOSADO BTL

$50.00

750ml bottle Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

BANHEZ ESPADIN-BARRIL BTL

$50.00

1L bottle Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

CUENTACUENTOS EL BARRO PYP BTL

$70.00

1L bottle Our special Pablo y Pablo label of Cuentacuentos 100% Espadin destilado (mezcal from small family stills in Oaxaca). Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

BOZAL CUIXE BTL

BOZAL CUIXE BTL

$80.00

750ml bottle Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pablo y Pablo is a Mexican restaurant and bar that opens its pantry to ingredients and techniques from around the world. By bringing together combination of diverse tastes on our menu in a warm and inviting environment, we strive to evoke the same harmonious spirits of Pablo Picasso and Pablo Neruda; two artists who’s friendship found a common cause in both art and peace from different corners of the world. Pablo y Pablo aims to give a genuine dining experience to our guests that’s just as warm and energized as these two artists and their lasting friendship.

Website

Location

14481 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD NE, WOODINVILLE, WA 98072

Directions

