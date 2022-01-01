Bellevue restaurants you'll love

Go
Bellevue restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bellevue

Bellevue's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Bellevue restaurants

Avo Poke image

 

Avo Poke

500 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plenty Bowl (2 main)$13.75
Plenty bowl includes 2 mains.
Snack Bowl (1 main)$10.25
Snack bowl - Includes 1 protein(main)
Hangry Bowl (3 main)$15.75
Includes 3 Mains
More about Avo Poke
Monsoon - Bellevue image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Monsoon - Bellevue

10245 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (3162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings$12.00
Sàigòn chicken wings, lime
Green Papaya Salad$13.50
Green papaya, Grilled prawn, mint, caramelized shallot, peanut
Green Beans$14.00
Green beans, hon shimeji mushroom, picled radish, dark soy sauce
More about Monsoon - Bellevue
Pasta & Co image

PASTA • SOUPS

Pasta & Co

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Just Chicken$19.95
Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded
Artichoke Spread$8.95
A beloved appetizer spread. Artichokes with gruyere & parmesan cheeses. Try with Beecher's crackers or a toasted baguette.
Creamy Tomato Garlic$6.95
The perfect in-between. Heavy cream/ tomato sauce combo with sauterne wine, garlic & olive oil. Our most popular.
More about Pasta & Co
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square

575 Bellevue Way NE Space 252, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Ramen Less Sodium$14.00
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium$11.00
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan, pork, and chicken base.
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.80
辛味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

302 108th Ave NE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (3602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Signature Dipped Strawberries$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
More about The Melting Pot
Tavern Hall image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern Hall

505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue

Avg 4.4 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$14.50
Housemade black bean patty, swiss cheese,
kale-avocado slaw, dijon sauce, potato bun.
SERVED WITH TAVERN FRENCH FRIES
SUB KALE SALAD, SOUP OR SWEET POTATO FRIES $1.5
WITH TAVERN FRIES OR A CUP OF TOMATO SOUP
GLUTEN FREE BUN AVAILABLE FOR $2
Stadium Nachos$12.00
Chile cheese sauce, jalapeños, black olives, red onions,
pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream.
Hearth Baked Pretzel$5.50
Choose one sauce. Additional sauces for $1.5 each.
More about Tavern Hall
Blazing Bagels - Bellevue image

 

Blazing Bagels - Bellevue

10812 Main Street, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zoe Zuckerman$11.75
Craft Sandwiches
Sesame Bagel$2.00
Bagel
Everything Bagel$2.00
Bagel
More about Blazing Bagels - Bellevue
Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue

10500 NE 8th Suite 2100, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (7714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP$19.00
sriracha chili sauce, lemon aioli
STEAMED JUMBO ASPARAGUS$14.00
classic hollandaise
FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ$80.00
USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.
More about Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue
Five Stones Coffee Co image

 

Five Stones Coffee Co

2649 Landerholm Cir SE, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artisan Toast: Just Avocado$5.00
Artisan Toast: Smashed Avocado,Cream Cheese & Lemon$8.50
12oz Minted Mocha$5.50
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

 

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

126 Bellevue Square, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$7.99
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection
Flagship, Basil & Tomato$8.49
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Beecher's spread, grilled to perfection
3-Cheese Snack Pack$9.99
Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese
What the Pho- LSFH image

 

What the Pho- LSFH

500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#2 Beef & Meatballs$12.99
#6 Tofu & Veg$12.99
Cafe Sua Da$4.50
More about What the Pho- LSFH
Lincoln Square Food Hall image

 

Lincoln Square Food Hall

500 Bellevue Way NE #242, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mack's Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, ghost chili breading mayonnaise, and sour pickles
Plenty Bowl (2 main)$13.75
Plenty bowl - select 2 mains
Hangry Bowl (3 main)$15.75
When you're really hungry! Select 3 mains
More about Lincoln Square Food Hall
Burger Brawler image

GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Brawler

500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tap Room Salmon Fishwich$15.00
Mac & Jack's beer-battered salmon, topped with a classic American cheese, crunchy rayu cabbage, sriracha remoulade
Mack's Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, ghost chili breading mayonnaise, and sour pickles
Falafel Veggie Burger$10.00
House-made falafel patty, topped with gruyere cheese, cucumber fennel slaw, Mama Lil peppers, tahini mayo
More about Burger Brawler
LunchBox Laboratory image

 

LunchBox Laboratory

989 112th Ave NE #105, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homage to Dick's Deluxe$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and Top Secret Burger Sauce
James West$16.95
American Kobe Beef, Cowboy Seasoning, Guajilo Cream Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, and Papa's BBQ Sauce
The Classic 'MeriCAN$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
More about LunchBox Laboratory
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main

14845 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (5074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Spicy Ramen Less Sodium$14.00
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main
Thai Ginger image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Rolls$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and
served with plum dipping sauce.
Phad Kee Mao
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles in our house made roasted chili sauce, egg, sweet basil, tomato,
broccoli, bell pepper and onion.
Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with broccoli, onion, tomatoes and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
More about Thai Ginger
Great State Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great State Burger

575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue

Avg 3.4 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Egg and Cheese$7.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffins, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Pure Country Sausage, American Cheese.
Great State Burger$6.75
The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce
Hamburger$5.00
For the Purist: Just Ketchup
More about Great State Burger
Consumer pic

 

Dwn Undr

625 116th Ave NE, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
OLD FASHIONED BURGER$14.95
6oz patty on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, and signature burger sauce.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$15.95
Grilled ciabatta roll, carne asada, grilled peppers and onions, beer cheese sauce, and garlic mayo
ROAST TURKEY PLATE$18.95
House roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes topped with gravy. roasted veggies and dinner roll on side
More about Dwn Undr
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$4.00
Sold by the each. Served on corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo & jalapeno-cabbage slaw.
7oz American Wagyu Burger$20.00
On brioche bun with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, balsamic onions, chipotle aioli. hand cut fries
Vegetarian Flatbread$14.00
Topped with asparagus, spinach, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes. Finished with basil pesto, mozzarella & goat cheese.
More about Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
Katsu Burger Bellevue image

 

Katsu Burger Bellevue

12700 Southeast 38th Street, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Katsu Curry$10.00
Katsu, American Cheese, Curry Seasoning, Curry Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Pork Katsu is the most popular **
Tokyo Classic$9.00
Katsu, Japanese Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Beef Katsu is the most popular **
Godzilla Attack$10.50
Katsu, Pepperjack Cheese, 12 Spices Seasoning, Jalapenos, Spicy Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Beef Katsu is the most popular **
More about Katsu Burger Bellevue
Crosta E Vino image

 

Crosta E Vino

500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Sandwich$9.95
Roasted chicken, bacon, Stiebrs Farms organic eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, mayo
Spicy Veggie$9.95
Truffle S'hroomin$12.95
More about Crosta E Vino
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

PIES • PASTRY

Mercurys Coffee Co.

13102 NE 20th St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Egg & Beecher's Flagship$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips (Only)$2.00
This is only for chips. If you want guacamole or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Salsa (Only)$2.00
This is only for salsa. If you want guacamole or chips, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Barrio Luchador image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Barrio Luchador

500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue

Avg 3.5 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco - Al Pastor$3.50
Marinated Al Pastor, served with cilantro onion mix, grilled pineapple and verde crema sauce.
Chorizo Burrito$5.95
Made with chorizo, scrambled eggs, roasted sweet potato, house made guacamole, salsa and cotija.
Chicken Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Made with adobo pollo, scrambled egg, roasted sweet potato, sour cream, salsa roja and cotija cheese.
More about Barrio Luchador
BTW WA #2 image

 

BTW WA #2

15231 Lake Hills Blvd, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Si Iew$12.95
NEW DISH!! Stir-fried wide noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli. Chicken or tofu.
Crispy Garlic Chicken$12.95
Crispy fried chicken pieces tossed in homemade honey-garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped bell peppers.
Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$16.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell peppers, carrots and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
More about BTW WA #2
Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria

5606 119th Ave SE Suite A, Bellevue

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$13.50
red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano (on crust)
Brewer's Salad$14.50
mixed greens, arugula, cannellini beans, Zoe’s salami,
chicken, egg, tomato, kalamata olives, gorgonzola, creamy balsamic dressing
Margherita$13.50
red sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
More about Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria
Banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Forum Social House

700 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Forum Cheese Burger$16.00
Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.
BLT Flatbread$13.00
Signature flatbread dough toasted with Applewood smoked bacon and Beecher’s white cheddar cheese and garnished with heirloom tomatoes and arugula tossed in a cilantro lime yogurt.
More about Forum Social House
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

10503 NE 4th Street, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Evergreens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Evergreens

555 110th Ave NE, Bellevue

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Forge Coffee Roasting Company image

 

Forge Coffee Roasting Company

11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue

Avg 1.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Forge Coffee Roasting Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bellevue

Crispy Chicken

Chopped Salad

Carne Asada

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Garlic Chicken

Curry

Map

More near Bellevue to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston