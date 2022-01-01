Bellevue restaurants you'll love
Bellevue's top cuisines
Must-try Bellevue restaurants
Avo Poke
500 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Plenty Bowl (2 main)
|$13.75
Plenty bowl includes 2 mains.
|Snack Bowl (1 main)
|$10.25
Snack bowl - Includes 1 protein(main)
|Hangry Bowl (3 main)
|$15.75
Includes 3 Mains
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Monsoon - Bellevue
10245 Main St, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Sàigòn chicken wings, lime
|Green Papaya Salad
|$13.50
Green papaya, Grilled prawn, mint, caramelized shallot, peanut
|Green Beans
|$14.00
Green beans, hon shimeji mushroom, picled radish, dark soy sauce
PASTA • SOUPS
Pasta & Co
10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Just Chicken
|$19.95
Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded
|Artichoke Spread
|$8.95
A beloved appetizer spread. Artichokes with gruyere & parmesan cheeses. Try with Beecher's crackers or a toasted baguette.
|Creamy Tomato Garlic
|$6.95
The perfect in-between. Heavy cream/ tomato sauce combo with sauterne wine, garlic & olive oil. Our most popular.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square
575 Bellevue Way NE Space 252, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Spicy Ramen Less Sodium
|$14.00
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
|Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium
|$11.00
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan, pork, and chicken base.
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$14.80
辛味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
302 108th Ave NE, Bellevue
|Popular items
|3 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
|Chocolate for 2
|$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Chocolate for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern Hall
505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.50
Housemade black bean patty, swiss cheese,
kale-avocado slaw, dijon sauce, potato bun.
SERVED WITH TAVERN FRENCH FRIES
SUB KALE SALAD, SOUP OR SWEET POTATO FRIES $1.5
WITH TAVERN FRIES OR A CUP OF TOMATO SOUP
GLUTEN FREE BUN AVAILABLE FOR $2
|Stadium Nachos
|$12.00
Chile cheese sauce, jalapeños, black olives, red onions,
pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream.
|Hearth Baked Pretzel
|$5.50
Choose one sauce. Additional sauces for $1.5 each.
Blazing Bagels - Bellevue
10812 Main Street, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Zoe Zuckerman
|$11.75
Craft Sandwiches
|Sesame Bagel
|$2.00
Bagel
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
Bagel
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100, Bellevue
|Popular items
|DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP
|$19.00
sriracha chili sauce, lemon aioli
|STEAMED JUMBO ASPARAGUS
|$14.00
classic hollandaise
|FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ
|$80.00
USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.
Five Stones Coffee Co
2649 Landerholm Cir SE, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Artisan Toast: Just Avocado
|$5.00
|Artisan Toast: Smashed Avocado,Cream Cheese & Lemon
|$8.50
|12oz Minted Mocha
|$5.50
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
126 Bellevue Square, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.99
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection
|Flagship, Basil & Tomato
|$8.49
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Beecher's spread, grilled to perfection
|3-Cheese Snack Pack
|$9.99
Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.
What the Pho- LSFH
500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue
|Popular items
|#2 Beef & Meatballs
|$12.99
|#6 Tofu & Veg
|$12.99
|Cafe Sua Da
|$4.50
Lincoln Square Food Hall
500 Bellevue Way NE #242, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Mack's Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, ghost chili breading mayonnaise, and sour pickles
|Plenty Bowl (2 main)
|$13.75
Plenty bowl - select 2 mains
|Hangry Bowl (3 main)
|$15.75
When you're really hungry! Select 3 mains
GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Brawler
500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Tap Room Salmon Fishwich
|$15.00
Mac & Jack's beer-battered salmon, topped with a classic American cheese, crunchy rayu cabbage, sriracha remoulade
|Mack's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, ghost chili breading mayonnaise, and sour pickles
|Falafel Veggie Burger
|$10.00
House-made falafel patty, topped with gruyere cheese, cucumber fennel slaw, Mama Lil peppers, tahini mayo
LunchBox Laboratory
989 112th Ave NE #105, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Homage to Dick's Deluxe
|$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and Top Secret Burger Sauce
|James West
|$16.95
American Kobe Beef, Cowboy Seasoning, Guajilo Cream Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, and Papa's BBQ Sauce
|The Classic 'MeriCAN
|$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main
14845 Main St, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Spicy Ramen Less Sodium
|$14.00
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and
served with plum dipping sauce.
|Phad Kee Mao
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles in our house made roasted chili sauce, egg, sweet basil, tomato,
broccoli, bell pepper and onion.
|Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with broccoli, onion, tomatoes and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great State Burger
575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Sausage Egg and Cheese
|$7.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffins, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Pure Country Sausage, American Cheese.
|Great State Burger
|$6.75
The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce
|Hamburger
|$5.00
For the Purist: Just Ketchup
Dwn Undr
625 116th Ave NE, Bellevue
|Popular items
|OLD FASHIONED BURGER
|$14.95
6oz patty on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, and signature burger sauce.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$15.95
Grilled ciabatta roll, carne asada, grilled peppers and onions, beer cheese sauce, and garlic mayo
|ROAST TURKEY PLATE
|$18.95
House roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes topped with gravy. roasted veggies and dinner roll on side
FRENCH FRIES
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$4.00
Sold by the each. Served on corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo & jalapeno-cabbage slaw.
|7oz American Wagyu Burger
|$20.00
On brioche bun with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, balsamic onions, chipotle aioli. hand cut fries
|Vegetarian Flatbread
|$14.00
Topped with asparagus, spinach, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes. Finished with basil pesto, mozzarella & goat cheese.
Katsu Burger Bellevue
12700 Southeast 38th Street, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Katsu Curry
|$10.00
Katsu, American Cheese, Curry Seasoning, Curry Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Pork Katsu is the most popular **
|Tokyo Classic
|$9.00
Katsu, Japanese Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Beef Katsu is the most popular **
|Godzilla Attack
|$10.50
Katsu, Pepperjack Cheese, 12 Spices Seasoning, Jalapenos, Spicy Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Beef Katsu is the most popular **
Crosta E Vino
500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Cobb Sandwich
|$9.95
Roasted chicken, bacon, Stiebrs Farms organic eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, mayo
|Spicy Veggie
|$9.95
|Truffle S'hroomin
|$12.95
PIES • PASTRY
Mercurys Coffee Co.
13102 NE 20th St, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
|Latte
|$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
|Egg & Beecher's Flagship
|$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Cactus Restaurant
535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE
|Popular items
|Chips (Only)
|$2.00
This is only for chips. If you want guacamole or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
|Salsa (Only)
|$2.00
This is only for salsa. If you want guacamole or chips, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Barrio Luchador
500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Taco - Al Pastor
|$3.50
Marinated Al Pastor, served with cilantro onion mix, grilled pineapple and verde crema sauce.
|Chorizo Burrito
|$5.95
Made with chorizo, scrambled eggs, roasted sweet potato, house made guacamole, salsa and cotija.
|Chicken Breakfast Burrito
|$5.50
Made with adobo pollo, scrambled egg, roasted sweet potato, sour cream, salsa roja and cotija cheese.
BTW WA #2
15231 Lake Hills Blvd, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Pad Si Iew
|$12.95
NEW DISH!! Stir-fried wide noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli. Chicken or tofu.
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$12.95
Crispy fried chicken pieces tossed in homemade honey-garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped bell peppers.
|Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
|$16.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell peppers, carrots and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
PIZZA
Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria
5606 119th Ave SE Suite A, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$13.50
red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano (on crust)
|Brewer's Salad
|$14.50
mixed greens, arugula, cannellini beans, Zoe’s salami,
chicken, egg, tomato, kalamata olives, gorgonzola, creamy balsamic dressing
|Margherita
|$13.50
red sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Forum Social House
700 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Forum Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.
|BLT Flatbread
|$13.00
Signature flatbread dough toasted with Applewood smoked bacon and Beecher’s white cheddar cheese and garnished with heirloom tomatoes and arugula tossed in a cilantro lime yogurt.
WRAPS • SALADS
Evergreens
555 110th Ave NE, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Build Your Own
|$10.97
- 2