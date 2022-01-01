Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bellevue Thai restaurants you'll love

Must-try Thai restaurants in Bellevue

Thai Ginger image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Phad Thai
The most famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, onion and fresh
roasted ground peanuts in tamarind sauce. Served with fresh-cut lime.
Phad See Iew
Fresh wide rice noodles stir-fried in black soy sauce with egg, broccoli and Chinese broccoli.
Phad Kee Mao
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles in our house made roasted chili sauce, egg, sweet basil, tomato,
broccoli, bell pepper and onion.
More about Thai Ginger
BTW WA #2 image

 

BTW WA #2

15231 Lake Hills Blvd, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Curry Chicken$12.95
A consisting of red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with chicken, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and topped with fresh basils. It is packed with flavor and a hint of heat. It makes a perfect meal when paired with jasmine rice.
Pad Si Iew$12.95
NEW DISH!! Stir-fried wide noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli. Chicken or tofu.
Spring Rolls$3.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables served with our homemade plum sauce. Available in 2 sizes, S (2 pieces) and L (4 pieces).
More about BTW WA #2
BTW WA #1 image

 

BTW WA #1

15231 Lake Hills Boulevard, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Garlic Chicken$12.95
Juicy-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chicken tossed in our signature sweet garlic sauce and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. Served with jasmine rice.
More about BTW WA #1

