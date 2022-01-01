Bellevue Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Bellevue
More about Thai Ginger
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Phad Thai
The most famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, onion and fresh
roasted ground peanuts in tamarind sauce. Served with fresh-cut lime.
|Phad See Iew
Fresh wide rice noodles stir-fried in black soy sauce with egg, broccoli and Chinese broccoli.
|Phad Kee Mao
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles in our house made roasted chili sauce, egg, sweet basil, tomato,
broccoli, bell pepper and onion.
More about BTW WA #2
BTW WA #2
15231 Lake Hills Blvd, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Red Curry Chicken
|$12.95
A consisting of red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with chicken, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and topped with fresh basils. It is packed with flavor and a hint of heat. It makes a perfect meal when paired with jasmine rice.
|Pad Si Iew
|$12.95
NEW DISH!! Stir-fried wide noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli. Chicken or tofu.
|Spring Rolls
|$3.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables served with our homemade plum sauce. Available in 2 sizes, S (2 pieces) and L (4 pieces).