Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Thai

Bai Tong on Wheels #1

review star

No reviews yet

15231 Lake Hills Boulevard

Bellevue, WA 98007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Garlic Chicken
Thai Potstickers
Pad Thai

Food

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$4.50+

Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables served with our homemade plum sauce. Available in 2 sizes, S (2 pieces) and L (4 pieces).

Thai Potstickers

Thai Potstickers

$7.50+

NEW DISH!! Deep-fried chicken veggie dumpling served with homemade secret sauce.

Chicken Red Curry

Chicken Red Curry

$13.95

A consisting of red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with chicken, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and topped with fresh basils. It is packed with flavor and a hint of heat. It makes a perfect meal when paired with jasmine rice.

Pad Si Iew

Pad Si Iew

$13.95

NEW DISH!! Stir-fried wide noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli. Chicken or tofu.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$13.95

Juicy-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chicken tossed in our signature sweet garlic sauce and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. Served with jasmine rice.

Salmon Garlic Fried Rice

Salmon Garlic Fried Rice

$17.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried in a flavorful garlic paste and eggs. Topped with pan-fried garlic butter salmon fillet.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

The rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, eggs, bean sprouts, and the house special tamarind sauce that seasoned with shrimp paste then topped with ground peanut.

Pick & Mix Combo

$16.95

Choose up to 2 of your favorite the entrees.

Rice

$3.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Best Thai Food on Wheels. Stop by our truck with your empty stomach!!

Location

15231 Lake Hills Boulevard, Bellevue, WA 98007

Directions

Gallery
BTW WA #1 image
BTW WA #1 image
BTW WA #1 image
BTW WA #1 image

Similar restaurants in your area

BTW WA #2 - FT Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
15231 Lake Hills Blvd Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Thai Ginger - Factoria
orange star4.1 • 2,498
3717 Factoria Blvd SE Bellevue, WA 98006
View restaurantnext
Thai Ginger - Redmond
orange star4.4 • 1,832
7430 164th Ave NE Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Thai Ginger - Issaquah
orange starNo Reviews
4512 Klahanie Dr. SE Sammamish, WA 98075
View restaurantnext
Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
orange starNo Reviews
1520 Highlands Dr. NE Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
408 Broadway East Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 7,714
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Bellevue WA
orange star4.1 • 3,602
302 108th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 3,167
1505 156th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Tavern Hall - Bellevue Square
orange star4.4 • 2,567
505 Bellevue Sq Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston