Renton restaurants you'll love

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse
225 SW 7th St., Renton
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$11.95
Thick slice Prime Rib, melted Swiss Cheese on grilled French Bread. Served with Au Jus for dippin' and creamy Horseradish sauce.
|Fresh Marinated Salmon (7oz)
|$21.95
Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.
|Yeast Rolls Bakers Dozen (comes with 2 each 4oz Honey Butter)
|$10.95
13 Fresh Homemade Yeast Rolls served with 2 each 4oz Honey Butters
Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge
13195 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle
|California Bacon Burger
|$14.19
Swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|Milkshakes
|$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
The Frosty Barrel
13197 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle
|NEW! Peppermint Brownie (GF/DF) (Pint)
Our fan-favorite dairy-free peppermint ice cream with chunks of chewie gluten-free brownies!
|Salted Caramel (Pint)
Sweet and creamy meets salty deliciousness. Recommended Wine Pairing: Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Recommended Beer Pairing: Amber Lager.
|BOGO! Pumpkin Ice Cream (Pint)
Delicious, creamy pumpkin blended into our delicious dairy with pumpkin spice and vanilla extract.
Refuel Cafe
401 Olympia Ave NE, Ste 102, Renton
|Mocha
We use Monin Dark Chocolate Sauce for a not-too-sweet twist on the classic latte. Whole milk is standard unless you choose a milk alternative. Come with whipped cream unless you ask for no whip in the selections below.
|Chipotle Turkey & Cheddar Panini
|$8.25
Sliced Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast and Tillamook Sharp Cheddar on Grand Central Como Italian-style hearth bread with a healthy dollop of chipotle mayo for a nice kick. Contains almonds & soy.
|Crustless Quiche Lorraine
|$4.25
The classic quiche made with wood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, heavy cream and green onion. Gluten free and delicious!
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Renton
505 Rainier Ave N, Renton
|Chicken Rich Traditional
|$13.80
鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken char-shu
|Edamame
|$4.00
枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
|Shoyu Ramen Traditional
|$11.00
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan
SMOOTHIES
Oasis Tea Zone
501 S Grady Way, Renton
|Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
|Snow
An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!
|Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
LocoChon
13256 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle
|Quesadilla
|$12.99
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, meat.
|TACOS CARNITA
|$17.79
Organic Korubuta pork, Monterrey cheese, cilantro, onions, lime.
|Carnitas Pork
|$18.79
Kurobuta pork, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas.
Cloudbreak Cafe
1302 N. 30th St., Renton
|Smoky Chicken Bacon Melt
|$8.45
|Moroccan Turkey Melt
|$8.45
|Redbull Italian Soda with Cream
|$5.00
Red House (Renton)
410 Burnett Ave S, Renton