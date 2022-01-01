Renton restaurants you'll love

Renton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Renton

Renton's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Renton restaurants

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse

225 SW 7th St., Renton

Avg 4.6 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Rib Sandwich$11.95
Thick slice Prime Rib, melted Swiss Cheese on grilled French Bread. Served with Au Jus for dippin' and creamy Horseradish sauce.
Fresh Marinated Salmon (7oz)$21.95
Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.
Yeast Rolls Bakers Dozen (comes with 2 each 4oz Honey Butter)$10.95
13 Fresh Homemade Yeast Rolls served with 2 each 4oz Honey Butters
Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge image

 

Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge

13195 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
California Bacon Burger$14.19
Swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Milkshakes$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
The Frosty Barrel image

 

The Frosty Barrel

13197 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NEW! Peppermint Brownie (GF/DF) (Pint)
Our fan-favorite dairy-free peppermint ice cream with chunks of chewie gluten-free brownies!
Salted Caramel (Pint)
Sweet and creamy meets salty deliciousness. Recommended Wine Pairing: Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Recommended Beer Pairing: Amber Lager.
BOGO! Pumpkin Ice Cream (Pint)
Delicious, creamy pumpkin blended into our delicious dairy with pumpkin spice and vanilla extract.
Consumer pic

 

Refuel Cafe

401 Olympia Ave NE, Ste 102, Renton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha
We use Monin Dark Chocolate Sauce for a not-too-sweet twist on the classic latte. Whole milk is standard unless you choose a milk alternative. Come with whipped cream unless you ask for no whip in the selections below.
Chipotle Turkey & Cheddar Panini$8.25
Sliced Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast and Tillamook Sharp Cheddar on Grand Central Como Italian-style hearth bread with a healthy dollop of chipotle mayo for a nice kick. Contains almonds & soy.
Crustless Quiche Lorraine$4.25
The classic quiche made with wood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, heavy cream and green onion. Gluten free and delicious!
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Renton image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Renton

505 Rainier Ave N, Renton

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Rich Traditional$13.80
鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken char-shu
Edamame$4.00
枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
Shoyu Ramen Traditional$11.00
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan
Oasis Tea Zone image

SMOOTHIES

Oasis Tea Zone

501 S Grady Way, Renton

Avg 2.8 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
Snow
An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!
Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
LocoChon image

 

LocoChon

13256 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, meat.
TACOS CARNITA$17.79
Organic Korubuta pork, Monterrey cheese, cilantro, onions, lime.
Carnitas Pork$18.79
Kurobuta pork, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas.
Restaurant banner

 

Cloudbreak Cafe

1302 N. 30th St., Renton

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoky Chicken Bacon Melt$8.45
Moroccan Turkey Melt$8.45
Redbull Italian Soda with Cream$5.00
Banner pic

 

Red House (Renton)

410 Burnett Ave S, Renton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
