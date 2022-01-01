Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Cloudbreak Cafe 1302 N. 30th St.
199 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1302 N. 30th St., Renton, WA 98056
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Frosty Barrel - Newcastle, WA
No Reviews
13197 Newcastle Commons Dr Newcastle, WA 98059
View restaurant