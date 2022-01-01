A map showing the location of Cloudbreak Cafe 1302 N. 30th St.View gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Cloudbreak Cafe 1302 N. 30th St.

199 Reviews

$$

1302 N. 30th St.

Renton, WA 98056

Order Again

Latte

Enjoy our latte with any of our house made syrups!

Small

$4.00

Medium

$4.50

Large

$5.00

Americano

Small

$3.50

Medium

$3.50

Large

$3.50

Espresso

Small

$3.25

Cortado

Small

$4.00

Macchiato

Small

$3.90

Drip Coffee

Small

$1.65

Medium

$1.85

Large

$2.10

Cappuccino

Small

$4.15

Medium

$4.65

Large

$5.15

Mocha

Small

$4.65

Medium

$5.15

Large

$5.65

Chai Latte

Small

$4.00

Medium

$4.50

Large

$5.00

Tea

Small

$3.75

Medium

$3.75

Large

$3.75

London Fog

Small

$4.45

Medium

$4.85

Large

$5.30

Hot Chocolate

Theo House made chocolate

Small

$4.15

Medium

$4.50

Large

$4.90

Matcha Latte

Small

$4.45

Medium

$4.85

Large

$5.30

Steamer

Small

$2.15

Medium

$2.35

Large

$2.75

Italian Soda

Small

$3.25

Medium

$3.75

Large

$4.00

Redbull Soda

Redbull Soda

$4.75

Redbull Italian Soda with Cream

$5.00

Espresso Tonic

Medium

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Omlette Melt

$5.45

Mama Mozz Omelette Melt

$5.45

Sausage Omlette Melt

$5.45

Regular Sandwiches

Hot Peps & Kale Melt

$8.45

Moroccan Turkey Melt

$8.45

Smoky Chicken Bacon Melt

$8.45

Pastries & Desserts

Apple Fritter

$2.99

Brownie

$3.50

Cinnamon roll

$2.99

Pinkabella Cookie

$3.50

Croissant

$2.99

Cupcake

$4.00

Donut

$1.69

Scone

$2.99

Tea loaf

$2.99

Lowrider Cookies

$2.25

Retail Food

Chips

$1.25

Cliff Protein Bar

$2.15

Drinks

Bottled Juice

$1.95

La Croix

$1.25

Martinellis Apple Juice

$1.95

Redbull

$2.95

Smart Water

$1.99

Topo Chico

$2.15
Olipop Flavored Tonic

Olipop Flavored Tonic

$3.00

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

$16.00

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$2.65

Double Scoop

$3.95

Affogato

$5.00+

Milkshake

$5.50+

Waffle Cone

$0.60

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

$15 Dollar Gift Card

$ 15 Dollar Gift Card

$15.00

$20 Dollar Gift Card

$20 Dollar Gift Card

$25.00

$25 Dollar Gift Card

$25 Dollar Gift Card

$25.00

$30 Dollar Gift Card

$30 Dollar Gift Card

$30.00

$40 Dollar Gift Card

$40 Dollar Gift Card

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1302 N. 30th St., Renton, WA 98056

