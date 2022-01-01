Renton dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
More about The Frosty Barrel
The Frosty Barrel
13197 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle
|Popular items
|Tennessee Whiskey (Pint)
If you like a balance of sweet and oaky flavor in your whiskey, you'll appreciate our Tennessee Whiskey Ice Cream. It pairs nicely with our Bourbon Barrel Stout and Peach Bourbon Barrel Cider.
|BOGO! Pumpkin Ice Cream (Pint)
Delicious, creamy pumpkin blended into our delicious dairy with pumpkin spice and vanilla extract.
|BOGO! Salted Caramel w/ Gingersnaps (Pint)
Cuts of gingersnap bread folded into our delicious salted caramel ice cream!
More about Oasis Tea Zone
SMOOTHIES
Oasis Tea Zone
501 S Grady Way, Renton
|Popular items
|Snow
An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!
|Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
|Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.