Renton dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Renton restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Renton

The Frosty Barrel image

 

The Frosty Barrel

13197 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tennessee Whiskey (Pint)
If you like a balance of sweet and oaky flavor in your whiskey, you'll appreciate our Tennessee Whiskey Ice Cream. It pairs nicely with our Bourbon Barrel Stout and Peach Bourbon Barrel Cider.
BOGO! Pumpkin Ice Cream (Pint)
Delicious, creamy pumpkin blended into our delicious dairy with pumpkin spice and vanilla extract.
BOGO! Salted Caramel w/ Gingersnaps (Pint)
Cuts of gingersnap bread folded into our delicious salted caramel ice cream!
More about The Frosty Barrel
Oasis Tea Zone image

SMOOTHIES

Oasis Tea Zone

501 S Grady Way, Renton

Avg 2.8 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snow
An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!
Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
More about Oasis Tea Zone
Restaurant banner

 

Cloudbreak Cafe

1302 N. 30th St., Renton

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large$5.30
Lowrider Cookies$2.25
Redbull Italian Soda with Cream$5.00
More about Cloudbreak Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Renton

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Renton to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4 (39 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

No reviews yet

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston