Kent restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
egghole
229 Washington Ave N, Kent
|Popular items
|Friends with Benedicts
|$9.77
smoked bacon, local cage free runny egg
scratch hollandaise served in a toasted brioche bun
|B.E.C.
|$9.77
smoked bacon, local cage free runny egg american cheese and bloody mary ketchup served in a toasted brioche bun
|Skinny Fries
|$4.97
battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil
Punjab Sweets
23617 104th Ave SE, Kent
|Popular items
|Samosas
|$12.99
5 pieces of samosas, served with green chutney.
|Channa Bhatoora
|$14.75
12 oz bowl of channa, served with 2 poori, fresh homemade yogurt, and carrot pickles.
|Papdi Chaat
|$9.99
Indian-style nachos topped with spices, yogurt, potatoes, chick peas, onions, and a blend of sweet and sour sauces.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington
|Popular items
|*Gyoza
|$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
|*Samantha Roll
|$21.00
Lobster and tempura avocado, topped
with our lobster mix with scallops in a spicy garlic sauce, then torched to perfection!
|*Puyallup Roll
|$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
321 Ramsay Way, Kent
|Popular items
|*Bonney Lake Roll
|$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
|*Vader Roll
|$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
|*Trapper Roll
|$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
SOUPS • KEBABS • GRILL
Mediterranean Breeze
406 Washington Ave S, Kent
|Popular items
|L Doner Kebab Plate
|$14.00
This classic Turkish dish is a mixture of 75/25 beef to lamb, marinated in our special way, cooked on a vertical skewer in front of an open wood fire, then sliced thin and served with your choice of rice or bulgur pilav and grilled seasonal mixed vegetables.
|Bread
|$1.50
|Chicken Shish
|$22.00
Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent
10234 SE 256th St, Kent
Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington
27149 185th Ave SE Ste 113, Covington
Indian Bistro
n/a, Kent
Duke's Seafood
240 W Kent Station St, Kent