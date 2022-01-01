Kent restaurants you'll love

Kent restaurants
Toast
  • Kent

Kent's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Must-try Kent restaurants

egghole image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

egghole

229 Washington Ave N, Kent

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Friends with Benedicts$9.77
smoked bacon, local cage free runny egg
scratch hollandaise served in a toasted brioche bun
B.E.C.$9.77
smoked bacon, local cage free runny egg american cheese and bloody mary ketchup served in a toasted brioche bun
Skinny Fries$4.97
battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil
More about egghole
Punjab Sweets image

 

Punjab Sweets

23617 104th Ave SE, Kent

Avg 3.6 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Samosas$12.99
5 pieces of samosas, served with green chutney.
Channa Bhatoora$14.75
12 oz bowl of channa, served with 2 poori, fresh homemade yogurt, and carrot pickles.
Papdi Chaat$9.99
Indian-style nachos topped with spices, yogurt, potatoes, chick peas, onions, and a blend of sweet and sour sauces.
More about Punjab Sweets
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington

Avg 4.4 (3212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
*Samantha Roll$21.00
Lobster and tempura avocado, topped
with our lobster mix with scallops in a spicy garlic sauce, then torched to perfection!
*Puyallup Roll$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

321 Ramsay Way, Kent

Avg 4.3 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Trapper Roll$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Mediterranean Breeze image

SOUPS • KEBABS • GRILL

Mediterranean Breeze

406 Washington Ave S, Kent

Avg 4.5 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
L Doner Kebab Plate$14.00
This classic Turkish dish is a mixture of 75/25 beef to lamb, marinated in our special way, cooked on a vertical skewer in front of an open wood fire, then sliced thin and served with your choice of rice or bulgur pilav and grilled seasonal mixed vegetables.
Bread$1.50
Chicken Shish$22.00
More about Mediterranean Breeze
Banner pic

 

Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent

10234 SE 256th St, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent
Banner pic

 

Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington

27149 185th Ave SE Ste 113, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington
Restaurant banner

 

Indian Bistro

n/a, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Indian Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Duke's Seafood

240 W Kent Station St, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Duke's Seafood

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kent

California Rolls

Cucumber Salad

Gyoza

Miso Soup

Edamame

