  • Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington
Nana's Southern Kitchen - Covington

No reviews yet

27149 185th Ave SE Ste 113

Covington, WA 98042

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Main + 1 Side
2 Main + 2 Sides
1 Main + 2 Sides

Combos

1 Main + 1 Side

1 Main + 1 Side

$16.00
1 Main + 2 Sides

1 Main + 2 Sides

$22.00
1 Main + 3 Sides

1 Main + 3 Sides

$24.00
2 Main + 2 Sides

2 Main + 2 Sides

$30.00

Kids Meal

$11.00

2 Chicken Tenders and 1 side

Veggie Plate 4 Sides

$21.00

Choice of Four sides

Veggie Plate 6 Sides

$27.00

Choice of 6 Sides

Mains

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$12.00

Four jumbo wings

Chicken Tenders

$12.00Out of stock

Four Chicken Tenders

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Ten jumbo shrimp

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$12.00

Two pork chops

Catfish

Catfish

$12.00

One large filet

Sides

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$6.00
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00
String Beans

String Beans

$6.00
Cabbage

Cabbage

$6.00

Mustard Greens

$6.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens

$6.00

Desserts

Niek's Apple Pie

$6.00

Niek's Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Niek's Peach Cobbler Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Niek's Sweet Potato Pies

$6.00

Niek's Fruity Pebble Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Niek's Banana Pudding Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Niek's Oreo Crumble Cake

$6.00Out of stock

SP Cheesecake

$6.00

Drinks

Drink

Additional Items

Extra Cornbread

$3.00Out of stock

One piece of cornbread

Extra Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ketchup

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Nana's Sauce

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nana's Southern Kitchen takes pride in offering excellent customer service in an open and welcoming environment. Come join us for community and comfort food served Nana's Way.

Website

Location

27149 185th Ave SE Ste 113, Covington, WA 98042

Directions

