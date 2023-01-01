- Home
Ristrettos Coffee and Wine 27203 SE 216th Ave
27303 SE 216th Ave
Suite F
Maple Valley, WA 98038
Coffee
8oz
12oz
16oz
20/24oz
32oz
Coffee Pound
Food
Appetizers
ClassicBruschetta
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Cheese Quesadilla
Stuffed Jalapenos
With zesty Italian Sausage and Mixed Cheeses
Stuffed Mushrooms
Sauteed Mushrooms
In cream sauce, served won Ciabetta Bread
Fig & Brie Crostinis
Roasted Artichoke Hearts
Pesto Hummus
Topped with Roasted Red Peppers & Honey Drizzle Served with Fresh Cucumbers and Artisan Crackers
Caprese Crostinis (V)
Pesto, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, baked
Avocado Toast (VEG)
Fresh Avocado, sliced tomato, garlic salt, olive oil drizzle
Ristretto Crispy Potato Rounds Loaded
Loaded: Bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, zesty drizzle, parsley
Garlic Parm Potato Rounds
Garlic Parm: Olive oil, fresh garlic, parmesan, parsley
Plain Potato Rounds
Salted Only
Ristrettos Crispy Sweet Potato Rounds
Salted Only
Flatbreads
Bruschetta
Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Feta, Cucumbers, and our Special Bruschetta Sauce
Mediterranean
Zesty Dressing, Provolone Cheese, Chicken, Salami, Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, and ` Pepperoncini
Chicken Alfredo
Cream Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits
Zesty Italian Flatbread
Salami, Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta, Zesty Cilantro Spread
Hawaiian
Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Provolone, Onions, BBQ Sauce
Caprese Flatbread
Basil Pesto, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Aged Balsamic
Boards
Mac & Cheese
Insalata
Caesar
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Homemade Caesar Dressing (Add Chicken/Turkey +2)
Mediterranean
Spinach, Romaine, Salami, Red Peppers, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomatoes, Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chop Chop
Chopped Romaine, Garbanzo Beans, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Diced Onions. Served with choice of Dressing: Zesty Cilantro, Blue Cheese, Creamy House, Balsamic
Chef Salad
Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, choice of dressing
Seasonal Fruit & Spinach Salad (V)
Spinach, feta, red onion, candied walnuts, rotating seasonal fruit (pears, apples, strawberries depending on season), sweet balsamic dressing
Fresh Caprese
Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Aged Balsamic
Handhelds
Veggie Panini (V)
Spinach, Pepper Rings, Onions, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Zesty Dressing
Reuben Panini
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Kraut, House Reuben Sauce
Ristretto Dip
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Creamy Horseradish, served with Espresso Au Jus
Monte Cristo Panini
Turkey, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Rasperry Jam, Dusting of Powdered Sugar
BLTT Panini
The classic Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Turkey and Avocado Spread
Grilled Cheese Panini
Your favorite grilled cheese toasted on a ciabatta bread
Cubano Panini
Proscciutto, Ham, Cheese, Pepperoncini, and Dijon Mustard
Pretzel Roll
Pretzel Roll Stuffed with Spinach Artichoke Dip and Chicken
Turkey Cheddar Sliders
Three Bite Size Sliders with Peppered Turkey, Melted Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, serived with a side of Espresso Au Jus Sauce
Chicken Gyro
Chicken, Feta, Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, with Citrus Garlic Dressing
Club Sandwich
Turkey Roast Beef, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Red Wine Vinaigrette
The ULTIMATE Sandwich
Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish, Lettuce, Tomato
Roasted Mushroom Panini
Mayo, Roasted Mushrooms, Alfredo, Spinach, Red Onion
StrawBrie Panini
Fresh Brie, Strawberry Preserves on ciabatta bread
Buffalo Chickpea Panini
Chickpeas, Diced Cucumber, Diced Red Onion, Red Peppers, Vegan Mayo, Buffalo sauce, spinach, vegan cheese. Choice of wrap, panini, or lettuce boats.
Half and Half
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce mixed with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Romaine Lettuce, topped with Blue Cheese Dressing
Turkey Spinach Wrap
Peppered Turkey, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Sliced Almonds, Apples, Served with Champagne Vinaigrette
Creamy Caesar
Our Creamy Caesar Salad as Wrap with Peppered Turkey.
Zesty Italian Wrap
Roast Beef, Turkey, Zesty Dressing, Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepporncini, Feta, Lettuce, House Seasoning.
Chicken Pesto Wrap
Chicken tossed in Basil Pesto with Diced Onions and Romaine Lettuce
Buffalo Chickpea Wrap (VEG)
Chickpeas, Diced Cucumber, Diced Red Onion, Red Peppers, Vegan Mayo, Buffalo sauce, spinach, vegan cheese. Choice of wrap, panini. Choice of wrap, panini, or lettuce boats.
Club Wrap
Turkey Roast Beef, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken, bacon, ranch, Monterey jack cheese, romaine
Southwest Wrap
Chicken, roast beef, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, crispy tortilla strips, onions, cheddar cheese, romaine,
Sides
Kids Menu
Signatures
Dessert
Breakfast
Breakfast
Cake & Crumble
Blackberry Crumble Bar
Cinnamon Roll Cake
Lava Cake
Lemon Bar
Monster Cookie Bar
White Cranberry Cookie Bar
Snickerdoole Cookie Bar
Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Zucchini Muffin
Pumpkin Muffin
PEPPERMINT Lava Cake
Cranberry Orange Crumble Bar
Raspberry Crumble Bar
Happy Hour
HH Appetizers
CLASSIC BRUSCHETTA
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
CHEESE QUESADILLA
ROASTED ARTICHOKE HEARTS
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
WITH A ZESTY ITALIAN SAUSAGE & MIXED CHEESES
STUFFED JALAPENOS
WITH A ZESTY ITALIAN SAUSAGE & MIXED CHEESES
FIG & BRIE CROSTINIS
ASSORTAMENTO BOARD
COMBINATION OF MEATS CHEESE AND OLIVES
HH Flatbreads
MEDITERRANEAN
ZESTY DRESSING, PROVOLONE CHEESE, CHICKEN, SALAMI, RED PEPPERS, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & PEPPERONCINI
CHICKEN ALFREDO
CREAM SAUCE, CHICKEN, SPINACH, SHREDDED CHEESE WITH BACON BITS
BRUSCHETTA
TOMATOES, KALAMATA OLIVES, RED ONIONS, FETA, CUCUMBERS & OUR SPECIAL BRUSCHETTA SAUCE
ZESTY ITALIAN
SALAMI, RED PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI, FETA & ZESTY CILANTRO SPREAD
HAWAIIAN
SALAMI, RED PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI, FETA & ZESTY CILANTRO SPREAD
HH Insalata
HH Cocktails
HH Wine
HH Beer
