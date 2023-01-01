Ristrettos Coffee and Wine 27203 SE 216th Ave

Half and Half

INCLUDES HALF OF PANINI WITH HALF CHOP CHOP SALAD Or Cup of Soup Gluten Free add $1.50 Additional Side Options - Ristrettos Potato Rounds +$2.50 Plain, $3.25 Garlic Parm, Sweet Potato $3.50 Turkey Sliders, Pretzel Roll, and Chicken Gyro not available as Half and Half