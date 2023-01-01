Main picView gallery

Ristrettos Coffee and Wine 27203 SE 216th Ave

27303 SE 216th Ave

Suite F

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Coffee

8oz

Americano

$2.65

Cappucino

$3.60

Caramel Macchiato

$3.85

Chai

$3.58

Drip Coffee

$1.75

Latte

$3.60

London Fog

$3.10

Mocha

$3.80

Steamer

$1.95

Tea

$2.40

White Mocha

$3.85

Single Espresso Shot

$0.90

12oz

Americano

$3.00

Blended Drink

$4.65

Cappucino

$3.95

Caramel Macchiato

$4.70

Chai

$4.25

Cold Brew

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$2.60

Latte

$3.75

London Fog

$3.70

Mocha

$4.45

Steamer

$2.85

Tea

$3.05

White Mocha

$4.75

16oz

Americano

$3.50

Blended Drink

$5.25

Cappucino

$4.55

Caramel Macchiato

$5.45

Chai

$4.80

Cold Brew

$5.15

Drip Coffee

$2.95

Latte

$4.55

London Fog

$4.40

Mocha

$5.25

Steamer

$2.95

Tea

$3.65

White Mocha

$5.55

20/24oz

Americano

$4.35

Blended Drink

$6.00

Cappucino

$5.15

Caramel Macchiato

$5.85

Chai

$5.30

Cold Brew

$5.65

Drip Coffee

$3.30

Latte

$5.20

London Fog

$4.95

Mocha

$5.85

Steamer

$3.45

Tea

$4.10

White Mocha

$6.15

32oz

Americano

$5.60

Blended Drink

$7.20

Caramel Macchiato

$7.15

Chai

$6.60

Cold Brew

$7.05

Latte

$6.49

Mocha

$6.65

Tea

$5.50

White Mocha

$7.10

Coffee Pound

Coffee Pound

$14.19

Energy Drinks

12oz

Lotus

$4.35

16oz

Blended Lotus

$6.35

Lotus

$5.45

24oz

Blended Lotus

$7.25

Lotus

$6.50

Red Bull

$6.99

Red Bull SUGARFREE

$6.99

Employee Red Bull

$3.90

32oz

Blended Lotus

$8.35

Lotus

$7.55

Red Bull

$8.95

Red Bull SUGARFREE

$8.95

Food

Appetizers

ClassicBruschetta

$12.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.49

Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.99

With zesty Italian Sausage and Mixed Cheeses

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$11.99

In cream sauce, served won Ciabetta Bread

Fig & Brie Crostinis

$12.99

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

$12.99

Pesto Hummus

$12.99

Topped with Roasted Red Peppers & Honey Drizzle Served with Fresh Cucumbers and Artisan Crackers

Caprese Crostinis (V)

$12.99

Pesto, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, baked

Avocado Toast (VEG)

$12.99

Fresh Avocado, sliced tomato, garlic salt, olive oil drizzle

Ristretto Crispy Potato Rounds Loaded

$12.99

Loaded: Bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, zesty drizzle, parsley

Garlic Parm Potato Rounds

$10.50

Garlic Parm: Olive oil, fresh garlic, parmesan, parsley

Plain Potato Rounds

$8.50

Salted Only

Ristrettos Crispy Sweet Potato Rounds

$11.99

Salted Only

Flatbreads

Bruschetta

$14.99

Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Feta, Cucumbers, and our Special Bruschetta Sauce

Mediterranean

$14.99

Zesty Dressing, Provolone Cheese, Chicken, Salami, Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, and ` Pepperoncini

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Cream Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits

Zesty Italian Flatbread

$14.99

Salami, Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta, Zesty Cilantro Spread

Hawaiian

$14.99

Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Provolone, Onions, BBQ Sauce

Caprese Flatbread

$14.99

Basil Pesto, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Aged Balsamic

Boards

Assortamento

$17.50

Combination of Meats, Cheeses, and Olives

Formaggio

$16.00

Local, Domestic, and Foreign Cheeses

Mac & Cheese

Served with Side Chop Chop Salad Additional Side Options – Chips Ristrettos Potato Rounds +$2.50 Plain, $3.25 Garlic Parm., Sweet Potato $3.50

Regular Mac & Cheese

$14.29

Creamy White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese Cordon Blue

$16.49

Creamy White Cheddar Mixed with Chicken and Ham, topped with a mixture of parmesan breadcrumbs

Insalata

Caesar

$13.79

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Homemade Caesar Dressing (Add Chicken/Turkey +2)

Mediterranean

$14.29

Spinach, Romaine, Salami, Red Peppers, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomatoes, Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chop Chop

$14.79

Chopped Romaine, Garbanzo Beans, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Diced Onions. Served with choice of Dressing: Zesty Cilantro, Blue Cheese, Creamy House, Balsamic

Chef Salad

$15.79

Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, choice of dressing

Seasonal Fruit & Spinach Salad (V)

$15.79

Spinach, feta, red onion, candied walnuts, rotating seasonal fruit (pears, apples, strawberries depending on season), sweet balsamic dressing

Fresh Caprese

$14.29

Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Aged Balsamic

Handhelds

SERVED WITH CHIPS Additional Side Options Side Chop Chop / Caesar $3.00 Cup of Soup $2.50 Ritrettos Crispy Potato Rounds $2.50, $3.25 Garlic Parm, $3.50 Sweet Potato

Veggie Panini (V)

$14.59

Spinach, Pepper Rings, Onions, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Zesty Dressing

Reuben Panini

$15.99

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Kraut, House Reuben Sauce

Ristretto Dip

$15.99

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Creamy Horseradish, served with Espresso Au Jus

Monte Cristo Panini

$15.49

Turkey, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Rasperry Jam, Dusting of Powdered Sugar

BLTT Panini

$15.49

The classic Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Turkey and Avocado Spread

Grilled Cheese Panini

$14.29

Your favorite grilled cheese toasted on a ciabatta bread

Cubano Panini

$15.49

Proscciutto, Ham, Cheese, Pepperoncini, and Dijon Mustard

Pretzel Roll

$15.39

Pretzel Roll Stuffed with Spinach Artichoke Dip and Chicken

Turkey Cheddar Sliders

$15.39

Three Bite Size Sliders with Peppered Turkey, Melted Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, serived with a side of Espresso Au Jus Sauce

Chicken Gyro

$15.39

Chicken, Feta, Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, with Citrus Garlic Dressing

Club Sandwich

$16.49

Turkey Roast Beef, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Red Wine Vinaigrette

The ULTIMATE Sandwich

$16.49

Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish, Lettuce, Tomato

Roasted Mushroom Panini

$14.59

Mayo, Roasted Mushrooms, Alfredo, Spinach, Red Onion

StrawBrie Panini

$14.59

Fresh Brie, Strawberry Preserves on ciabatta bread

Buffalo Chickpea Panini

$15.99

Chickpeas, Diced Cucumber, Diced Red Onion, Red Peppers, Vegan Mayo, Buffalo sauce, spinach, vegan cheese. Choice of wrap, panini, or lettuce boats.

Half and Half

INCLUDES HALF OF PANINI WITH HALF CHOP CHOP SALAD Or Cup of Soup Gluten Free add $1.50 Additional Side Options - Ristrettos Potato Rounds +$2.50 Plain, $3.25 Garlic Parm, Sweet Potato $3.50 Turkey Sliders, Pretzel Roll, and Chicken Gyro not available as Half and Half

Veggie Panini

$15.99

Spinach, Pepper Rings, Onions, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Zesty Dressing

Reuben Panini

$15.99

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Kraut, House Reuben Sauce

Ristretto Dip

$15.99

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Creamy Horseradish, served with Espresso Au Jus

Monte Cristo Panini

$15.99

Turkey, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Rasperry Jam, Dusting of Powdered Sugar

BLTT Panini

$15.99

The classic Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Turkey and Avocado Spread

Grilled Cheese Panini (V)

$15.99

Your favorite grilled cheese toasted on a ciabatta bread

Cubano Panini

$15.99

Proscciutto, Ham, Cheese, Pepperoncini, and Dijon Mustard

Club Sandwich

$15.99

Turkey Roast Beef, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Red Wine Vinaigrette

The ULTIMATE Sandwich

$15.99

Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish, Lettuce, Tomato

Roasted Mushroom Panini (V)

$15.99

Mayo, Roasted Mushrooms, Alfredo, Spinach, Red Onion

StrawBrie Panini

$15.99

Fresh Brie, Strawberry Preserves on ciabatta bread

Buffalo Chickpea Panini

$15.99

Chickpeas, Diced Cucumber, Diced Red Onion, Red Peppers, Vegan Mayo, Buffalo sauce, spinach, vegan cheese. Choice of wrap, panini, or lettuce boats.

Wraps

SERVED ON WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA WITH CHIPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.39

Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce mixed with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Romaine Lettuce, topped with Blue Cheese Dressing

Turkey Spinach Wrap

$15.39

Peppered Turkey, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Sliced Almonds, Apples, Served with Champagne Vinaigrette

Creamy Caesar

$15.39

Our Creamy Caesar Salad as Wrap with Peppered Turkey.

Zesty Italian Wrap

$15.39

Roast Beef, Turkey, Zesty Dressing, Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepporncini, Feta, Lettuce, House Seasoning.

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$15.39

Chicken tossed in Basil Pesto with Diced Onions and Romaine Lettuce

Buffalo Chickpea Wrap (VEG)

$15.99

Chickpeas, Diced Cucumber, Diced Red Onion, Red Peppers, Vegan Mayo, Buffalo sauce, spinach, vegan cheese. Choice of wrap, panini. Choice of wrap, panini, or lettuce boats.

Club Wrap

$16.49

Turkey Roast Beef, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$16.49

Chicken, bacon, ranch, Monterey jack cheese, romaine

Southwest Wrap

$16.49

Chicken, roast beef, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, crispy tortilla strips, onions, cheddar cheese, romaine,

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Side Chop Chop

$5.79

Side Caesar Salad

$5.79

Plain Crispy Potato Rounds

$5.19

Garlic Parm Crispy Potato Rounds

$6.29

Sweet Potato Crispy Potato Rounds

$6.99

Toasted Crostinis

$2.35

Kids Menu

Kid’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.19

Half Cheese Panini served with Chips

Kid’s Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Cup of Mac and Cheese served with Chips

Kid’s Cheese Pizza

$7.19

Kid’s Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid's Butter Parm Noodles

$6.99

Signatures

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$16.49

CHEESY PANINI WITH BOWL OF TOMATO SOUP

Soup Bowl

$8.99

ASK SERVER FOR SOUP OF THE DAY

Cup Soup

$4.49

ASK SERVER FOR SOUP OF THE DAY

Soup and Salad

$12.99

ASK SERVER FOR SOUP OF THE DAY

Dessert

Dessert

$5.59

Breakfast

Breakfast

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Burrito Bros

$6.79

Ham and Cheese

$6.79

Monte Cristo Croissant

$6.79

Sausage

$4.69

Turkey Pesto Croissant

$6.00

Cake & Crumble

Blackberry Crumble Bar

$6.05

Cinnamon Roll Cake

$6.05

Lava Cake

$6.05

Lemon Bar

$6.05

Monster Cookie Bar

$6.05

White Cranberry Cookie Bar

$6.05

Snickerdoole Cookie Bar

$6.05

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$6.05

Zucchini Muffin

$6.05

Pumpkin Muffin

$6.05

PEPPERMINT Lava Cake

$6.05

Cranberry Orange Crumble Bar

$6.05

Raspberry Crumble Bar

$6.05

Pastries

Muffin

$3.29

Scone

$3.19

Croissant

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.80

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Old Fashioned Donut

$2.29

Happy Hour

HH Appetizers

CLASSIC BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

ROASTED ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$11.00

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$11.00

WITH A ZESTY ITALIAN SAUSAGE & MIXED CHEESES

STUFFED JALAPENOS

$11.00

WITH A ZESTY ITALIAN SAUSAGE & MIXED CHEESES

FIG & BRIE CROSTINIS

$11.00

ASSORTAMENTO BOARD

$13.00

COMBINATION OF MEATS CHEESE AND OLIVES

HH Flatbreads

MEDITERRANEAN

$12.00

ZESTY DRESSING, PROVOLONE CHEESE, CHICKEN, SALAMI, RED PEPPERS, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & PEPPERONCINI

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$12.00

CREAM SAUCE, CHICKEN, SPINACH, SHREDDED CHEESE WITH BACON BITS

BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

TOMATOES, KALAMATA OLIVES, RED ONIONS, FETA, CUCUMBERS & OUR SPECIAL BRUSCHETTA SAUCE

ZESTY ITALIAN

$12.00

SALAMI, RED PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI, FETA & ZESTY CILANTRO SPREAD

HAWAIIAN

$12.00

SALAMI, RED PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI, FETA & ZESTY CILANTRO SPREAD

HH Insalata

SMALL CHOP CHOP

$4.49

CHOPPED ROMAINE, GARBANZO BEANS, SALAMI, PROVOLONE CHEESE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, TOMATOES & DICED ONION SERVED WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING: ZESTY CILANTRO, BLUE CHEESE, CREAMY HOUSE OR BALSAMIC

FRESH CAPRESE

$10.00

TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL & AGED BASALMIC

HH Cocktails

Well Drinks

$8.50

DBL Well Drinks

$10.50

Ristrettos Signature Lemon Drop

$10.50

Margarita

$10.50

Old Fashion

$10.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

HH Wine

House Red Blend GLS

$7.50

House Cab GLS

$7.50

House Vinho Verde GLS

$6.50

Handwerk Reisling GLS

$10.50

Castle Rock Syrah BTL

$34.00

Mama Mango/Pomegranate gLS

$8.50

HH Beer

Pint

$5.50

Pitcher

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27303 SE 216th Ave, Suite F, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

