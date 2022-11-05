Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crockett's Public House - Maple Valley

26300 238th Ave SE SE

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Order Again

Chef Crafted Cocktails

Pineapple and Jalapeno Margarita

$14.99

tequila, muddled jalapeno, triple-sec, agave, sweet and sour, garnished with jalapeno and pineapple

Blooming Grapefruit

$14.99

tequila, muddled jalapeno, triple-sec, agave, sweet and sour, garnished with jalapeno and pineapple

Blackberry Margarita

$14.99

not too sweet, not too tart, perfectly in the middle. tequila, fresh muddled mint, limes and blackberry puree

Suspect Smash

$14.99

suspect jalepeno pineapple white whiskey muddled with lemon and lime with a splash of sweet and sour and agave.

Bourbon Smash

$14.99

makers mark muddled with oranges, lemons and a splash of simple syrup

Elderflower and Strawberry

$14.99

a fusion of strawberry vodka, elderflower liqueur, freshly blended strawberries and lemon. light and refreshing

Maui Mule

$14.99

a vacation in a copper mug! creamy coconut rum, simple syrup, limes and ginger beer. tastes like paradise!

Skinny Mojito

$14.99

refreshing and satisfying. a light blend of huckleberry vodka, fresh mint, limes and soda make this fizzy cocktail extra delicious

Slim Pickings

$14.99

light and bubbly! a refreshing jumble of blueberry vodka, lavender syrup, lemon and agave. we added bubbles on top just for fun

The French 425

$14.99

an exciting maple valley twist on the french 75. we added the beauty of the empress gin with a splash of lemon juice and simple syrup, topped it off with our bubbles. light, with botanical notes, this drink pairs well any time of day

Farmstand Bloody Mary

$14.99

a house made recipe with chili pepper vodka and all the fixins! this one is an appetizer!

Public House Old Fashioned

$14.99

a crockett's classic. rye whiskey, bitters and house made cask beer syrup

Mimosa

$8.99
Prickly Pear

$14.99
Mai Tai

$14.99
Peachy Keen

$14.99
Spicy Mango Margarita

$14.99
Pina Colada

$14.99

Mojito

$14.99
Long Island

$14.99
Margarita

$14.99
Moscow Mule

$14.99

Cosmopolitan

$14.99

Manhattan

$14.99

Negroni

$14.99

Martini

$14.99
Tequila Sunrise

$14.99
Cadillac Margarita

$14.99

Lemon Drop

$14.99

Seasonal Cocktails

Crockett's Classic Mai Tai

$14.99

old monk xxx rum, orgeat, lime juice and triple sec shaken together and topped with dark bermuda rum. a classic tiki rum concoction.

Peachy Keen

$14.99

mango vodka, white peach puree, creme de violette, lemon juice and simple syrup topped with champagne. this juicy peach will have you feeling peachy keen!

Spicy Mango Margarita

$14.99

this spicy mango margarita has a mango chomoy rim, dipped in tajin and, is garnished with a spicy mango gummy. blanco tequila muddled with lime and, jalapeno. mango puree, lime juice and agave.

Pina Colada

$14.99

coconut rum, coco lopez, pineapple juice, lime juice, triple sec and simple syrup shaken together and topped with dark rum.

Classic Cocktails

Mojito

$14.99
Long Island

$14.99
Margarita

$14.99
Moscow Mule

$14.99
Cosmopolitan

$14.99
Manhattan

$14.99
Negroni

$14.99
Martini

$14.99
Tequila Sunrise

$14.99
Cadillac Margarita

$14.99

Lemon Drop

$14.99

White Russian

$14.99

Coffee Nudge

$14.99

Irish Coffee

$14.99

Bathtub Brews 12oz

Black Butte Porter

$6.50
Blue Moon Can

$6.50
Bodizafa IPA

$6.50
Bud

$6.50
Bud Light

$6.50
Cider

$6.50
Coors Light

$6.50
Dogfish Head

$6.50
Fat Tire

$6.50
Heineken

$6.50
Modelo Especial

$6.50
Omission

$6.50
Rainer Can

$6.50

Rainier

$6.50
Roque Dead Guy

$6.50

Seltzer

$6.50
Stella Artois

$6.50

Topcutter Ipa Can

$6.50

With Glass

Wines By The Bottle

Bubbles BTL

$25.00
Elsa Bianchi-Medoza BTL

$33.00
Eola Hillis-Rickreall BTL

$29.00
Gravel Bar BTL

$37.00
Lesse Fitch BTL

$33.00
Merf Chardonnay BTL

$25.00
Replica-Somnoma BTL

$39.00
Revelry BTL

$33.00
Ryan Patrick BTL

$29.00
Silver Lake Riesling BTL

$27.00
Vandori-Veneto BTL

$25.00

Rose BTL

$29.00

N/A Beverages

Lavender Lemonade

$4.99
Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Lemonade with Flavor

$4.99
Mint Limeade

$4.99
Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea with Flavor

$4.99
Virgin Mule

$4.99

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Siera Mist

$3.99

Rootbeer

$3.99

Cream Soda

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Add Mint

$0.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.99

Ginger Beer

$4.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Soda Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Crockett's is a bar & restaurant with integrity. From our hand-cut French fries to our made from scratch sauces, we don't cut corners.

