Bonney Lake restaurants you'll love

Go
Bonney Lake restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bonney Lake

Bonney Lake's top cuisines

American
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Scroll right

Must-try Bonney Lake restaurants

Trapper's Sushi Co. image

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

20625 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*California Roll$9.00
Crab & avocado.
*Buddhalicious Roll$14.00
Crystal Shrimp, cream cheese fried
in tempura topped with avocado,
sweet chili sauce, Sriracha, green
onion & teriyaki.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
3PC-FISH & CHIPS$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
More about Hops n Drops
Burche - Burgers & Cheese image

 

Burche - Burgers & Cheese

20631 State Route 410 East, Bonney Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Belly Blue Burger$15.95
Pork belly, blue cheese crumble, lettuce and bacon onion marmalade.
Bobb Burger$15.95
Bacon onion marmalade, brie cheese, basil aioli, fresh greens, and tomato.
Drive-In Burger$14.95
Our Most Popular Burger!
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and burger sauce.
More about Burche - Burgers & Cheese
Map

More near Bonney Lake to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston