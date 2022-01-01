Bonney Lake restaurants you'll love
Bonney Lake's top cuisines
Must-try Bonney Lake restaurants
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Trapper's Sushi Co.
20625 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake
|Popular items
|*Vader Roll
|$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
|*California Roll
|$9.00
Crab & avocado.
|*Buddhalicious Roll
|$14.00
Crystal Shrimp, cream cheese fried
in tempura topped with avocado,
sweet chili sauce, Sriracha, green
onion & teriyaki.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake
|Popular items
|NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
|3PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
More about Burche - Burgers & Cheese
Burche - Burgers & Cheese
20631 State Route 410 East, Bonney Lake
|Popular items
|Belly Blue Burger
|$15.95
Pork belly, blue cheese crumble, lettuce and bacon onion marmalade.
|Bobb Burger
|$15.95
Bacon onion marmalade, brie cheese, basil aioli, fresh greens, and tomato.
|Drive-In Burger
|$14.95
Our Most Popular Burger!
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and burger sauce.