Ellensburg restaurants you'll love

Ellensburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ellensburg

Ellensburg's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Ellensburg restaurants

Wing Central image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Central

1801 N Walnut St., Ellensburg

Avg 4 (882 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basket O' Waffle Fries$7.99
crispy seasoned waffle fries
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.99
beer battered mozzarella cheese sticks
Mac & Jack Cheese Bites$9.99
pepper jack cheese, smoky bacon, and elbow macaroni fried crisp in a craft beer batter
More about Wing Central
The Canyon River Grill image

 

The Canyon River Grill

14706 State Route 821, Ellensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Trout Bum Biscuits$9.95
Kevin's homemade buttermilk biscuits and gravy. Spiked with grilled andouille sausage with scrambled eggs.
Available for curbside pick up on Sunday 5/24 with the following pick up times:
8:15 AM; 8:30 AM; 8:45 AM; 9:00 AM; 9:15 AM; 9:30 AM; 9:45 AM; 10:00 AM; 10:15 AM; 10:30 AM; 10:45 AM; 11:00 AM
*Please specify which time you would like to pick up your breakfast!!*
New Year's Eve Dinner$125.00
New Year's Eve | Goodbye 2020 | Chef Kevin is feeling a desire to do something really special to celebrate the end of 2020, so he’s pulling out all the stops for a great New Year’s Eve dinner. | APPETIZER | Jumbo Lump Dungeness Crabmeat & Avocado Salad - Heirloom beets, radish & pickled mustard seed vinaigrette | SECOND | Oysters Casbarian - Fennel, spinach, anise & apple smoked bacon | SOUP | Luck & Money - Black eyed Peas, cabbage & smoked ham hock soup | ENTREE | Surf & Turf - Prime filet of beef tenderloin, Maine Lobster Thermidor - Drawn butter, truffle nage & asparagus hollandaise | DESSERT | Pithivier (Traditional Twelfth Night Tart) - Walnut conserva, sauce caramel & vanilla bean ice cream
Breakfast Box for 1 delivered to your suite$13.00
(DIY ONLY) Par-Cooked Hickory Smoked Bacon, Raw Fresh Eggs, White Cheddar Cheese, and a Biscuit.
More about The Canyon River Grill
W.C. Roadhouse Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

W.C. Roadhouse Grill

101 W Umptanum Road, Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (2088 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gold Buckle Burger$15.99
crispy bacon + melted cheese + french fried onions + rodeo honey bbq + lettuce + tomato + bun sauce + toasted brioche bun + skinny fries
Chicken Yakisoba Bowl$14.99
marinated & grilled chicken + house-made teriyaki sauce + yakisoba noodles + green onion garnish + sesame seeds + egg roll + side of wasabi slaw
3pc Fish & Chips$17.99
3 alaskan cod fillets + skinny fries + house cabbage slaw + lemon
More about W.C. Roadhouse Grill
Banner pic

 

Blue Rock Saloon

404 N Pine St, Ellensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Blue Rock Saloon
Restaurant banner

 

Ellensburg Brewery

206 North Main Street, Ellensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ellensburg Brewery
Restaurant banner

 

Rossow's U-Tote-Em

807 W University Way, Ellensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Rossow's U-Tote-Em
