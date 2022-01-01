Ellensburg restaurants you'll love
More about Wing Central
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Central
1801 N Walnut St., Ellensburg
|Popular items
|Basket O' Waffle Fries
|$7.99
crispy seasoned waffle fries
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$9.99
beer battered mozzarella cheese sticks
|Mac & Jack Cheese Bites
|$9.99
pepper jack cheese, smoky bacon, and elbow macaroni fried crisp in a craft beer batter
More about The Canyon River Grill
The Canyon River Grill
14706 State Route 821, Ellensburg
|Popular items
|Trout Bum Biscuits
|$9.95
Kevin's homemade buttermilk biscuits and gravy. Spiked with grilled andouille sausage with scrambled eggs.
|New Year's Eve Dinner
|$125.00
New Year's Eve | Goodbye 2020 | Chef Kevin is feeling a desire to do something really special to celebrate the end of 2020, so he’s pulling out all the stops for a great New Year’s Eve dinner. | APPETIZER | Jumbo Lump Dungeness Crabmeat & Avocado Salad - Heirloom beets, radish & pickled mustard seed vinaigrette | SECOND | Oysters Casbarian - Fennel, spinach, anise & apple smoked bacon | SOUP | Luck & Money - Black eyed Peas, cabbage & smoked ham hock soup | ENTREE | Surf & Turf - Prime filet of beef tenderloin, Maine Lobster Thermidor - Drawn butter, truffle nage & asparagus hollandaise | DESSERT | Pithivier (Traditional Twelfth Night Tart) - Walnut conserva, sauce caramel & vanilla bean ice cream
|Breakfast Box for 1 delivered to your suite
|$13.00
(DIY ONLY) Par-Cooked Hickory Smoked Bacon, Raw Fresh Eggs, White Cheddar Cheese, and a Biscuit.
More about W.C. Roadhouse Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
W.C. Roadhouse Grill
101 W Umptanum Road, Ellensburg
|Popular items
|Gold Buckle Burger
|$15.99
crispy bacon + melted cheese + french fried onions + rodeo honey bbq + lettuce + tomato + bun sauce + toasted brioche bun + skinny fries
|Chicken Yakisoba Bowl
|$14.99
marinated & grilled chicken + house-made teriyaki sauce + yakisoba noodles + green onion garnish + sesame seeds + egg roll + side of wasabi slaw
|3pc Fish & Chips
|$17.99
3 alaskan cod fillets + skinny fries + house cabbage slaw + lemon
More about Blue Rock Saloon
Blue Rock Saloon
404 N Pine St, Ellensburg
More about Ellensburg Brewery
Ellensburg Brewery
206 North Main Street, Ellensburg
More about Rossow's U-Tote-Em
Rossow's U-Tote-Em
807 W University Way, Ellensburg