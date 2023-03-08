- Home
The Porch
608 N Main St
Ellensburg, WA 98926
Popular Items
Food Menu
Burgers
12th Man
Two beef patties, pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, fried jalapenos, crispy onions, pineapple, mushrooms, tomato, chipotle aioli.
Blue Ribbon
Beef patty, hickory soked bacon, lettuce, onion, blue cheese crumbles, white cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli.
Cheeseburger
Chicken Teriyaki Burger
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pineapple, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, teriyaki sauce.
Hamburger
Hang Loose
Grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, pineapple, lettuce, grilled onions, and garlic aioli.
KoKo
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, roasted anaheim pepper, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, guacamole, chipotle aioli.
Tank & Moose
Beef patty, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion ring, chipotle aioli
Chicken
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken breast topped with marsala sauce, served with choice of two sides.
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken breast topped with house made marinara sauce, mushrooms, melted mozzarell, served with choice of two sides.
French Chicken
Grilled and pan seared chicken with herbes, served with choice f two sides.
Flatbreads
Hawaiian Flatbread
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, house made marinara sauce.
Margherita Flatbread
Mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil, house made marinara sauce, drizzled balsamic glaze
Pepperoni Flatbread
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, house made marinara sauce.
Steak & Onion Flatbread
Skirt steak, mushrooms, cilantro, mozzarella, garlic cream sauce.
Thai Chicken Flatbread
Chicken, zucchini, cilantro, red onions, fresh mango, mozzarella, drizzled with sweet chili sauce.
Cheese Flatbread
Pasta
Bacon Mac
Campanelle pasta, diced bacon, in a cheddar cheese sauce, topped with panko bread crumbs
Fettuccine
Fettuccine noodles, parmeson cheese, kale, in a wine cream sauce.
Linguini
Linguine noodles, spinach, tomatoes, parmasan cheese, in a garlic wine cream sauce. Topped with herbs.
Vodka Torte
Cheese filled tortellini, diced bacon, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, in a house made vodka cream sauce.
Steaks
Filet
8oz House cut grilled angus beef tenderloin serverd with choice of two sides, finished with pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and a demi sauce.
NY Steak
12oz House cut grilled angus beef steak serverd with choice of two sides, finished with a mushroom and onion demi glaze.
Porch Cut
8oz Sirloin cut grilled angus beef, served with choice of two sides, finished with a demi glaze.
Rib-eye
12oz House cut grilled angus beef ribe-eye steak serverd with choice of two sides, finished with a tomato, mushroom and onion demi glaze.
Skirt Steak
10oz Grilled flank angus beef steak, served with choice of two sides, topped with cherry tomatoes and demi glaze
Salads
Baja Salad
Caesar
Romaine, tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing.
House Salad
Spring mix, tomato, red onion, carrots, cheese, croutons, choice of dressing.
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, kale, spinach, cucumber, sweet peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, avocado, house made greek dressing.
Steak Salad
Wedge
Iceberg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, drizzled with balsamic.
Sandwiches
BLTA
Hickory smoked bacon, leetuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli.
French Dip
House sliced prime rib, grilled onions, swiss cheese, garlic aioli, au jus.
Philly
House sliced prime rip, grilled onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.
Steak Sandwich
House cur skirt steak, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onions, pepper jack cheee, garlic aioli.
Yard Bird
Pesto marinated turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, red onions, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, garlic aioli.
Seafood
Cod Tacos
Flour or corn tortilla, grilled or deep fried cod, pineapple, cabbage, pico de gallo, topped with garlic aioi.
Fish N' Chips
Hand cut, house beer battered cod served with fries.
Salmon Marsala
Wild salmon topped with marsala sauce served with choice of two sides.
Shrimp Tacos
Flour or corn tortilla, grilled shrimp, cabbage, fresh mango salasa, topped with chipotle aioli
Tequila Tacos
Flour or corn tortilla, grilled mahi mahi, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, topped with house made tequila lime sour cream.
Teriyaki Salmon
Wild salmon, teriyaki sauce, on a bed of fried rice.
Starters
Bacon Jalapenos
Jalapenos wrapped in bacon, stuffed with shrimp, cheese and cream cheese
Bacon Shrimp
Shrimp wrapped in bacon served with chipotle aioli.
Calamari
Deep fried squid served with orange tropical glaze.
Caprese Platter
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, basil, toasted flatbread, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Ceviche
Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapenos. Served with Chips.
Chips and Salsa
Fries
Meat & Cheese
Assorted meats & cheeses, seasonal fruit, nuts, olives. Served with fresh baked flatbread.
Mozz Sticks
House cut & fries cheese sticks wrapped in bacon
Nachos
Choice of beef, chicken, or pork with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalepenos, black beans, corn, and cheese
Onion Rings
Sidewinders
Steak Bites
Steak bites topped with cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, green onions, over a bed of romaine.
Sweet Pot
Tacos
Choice of pork, chicken or steak with cilantro, onions, on a corn tortilla
Wings
Bone in or boneless wings, Choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, siracha, sweet chili or teriyaki
Wraps
Buffalo Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoe, red onion, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce.
Pesto Turkey Wrap
Pesto marinated turkey, lettuce, tomato, hickory smoked bacon, onion, avocado, mozzarella cheese, garlic aioli.
Southwest Wrap
Skirt steak, black beans, lettuce, corn, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream
Steak & Avo Wrap
Skirt steak, avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato, mozzerella cheese, chipotle aioli.
Kids Menu
Kids 2% Milk
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Buttered Noodles
Kids Cheeseburger Slider
Served with fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Served with fries
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Fruit Cup
Kids Grill Cheese
Kids Hot Chocolate
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Marinara Noodles
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Soda
N/A Beverage Menu
N/A Beverage
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Clamato Juice
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirly Temple
Soda
Sprite
Stawberry Lemonade
Virgin Margarita
Alcohol Beverages
Beer
16oz Bale Breaker Draft
16oz Blue Moon Draft
16oz Cider Draft
16oz Coors Light Draft
16oz Icicle IPA Draft
16oz Iron Horse High Five Hefe Draft
16oz Iron Horse Irish Death Draft
16oz Kona Draft
16oz Lucille IPA Draft
16oz Mac & Jack Draft
16oz Mannys Pale Ale Draft
16oz No-Li Draft
16oz Whipsaw Buzz On Draft
16oz Whipsaw Knotty Brunette Draft
16oz Whipsaw Stumpblower IPA Draft
22oz Bale Breaker Draft
22oz Blue Moon Draft
22oz Cider Draft
22oz Coors Light Draft
22oz Icicle IPA Draft
22oz Iron Horse High Five Hefe Draft
22oz Iron Horse Irish Death Draft
22oz Kona Porter Draft
22oz Lucille IPA Draft
22oz Mac & Jack Draft
22oz Mannys Pale Ale Draft
22oz No-Li Draft
22oz Whipsaw Buzz On Draft
22oz Whipsaw Knotty Brunette Draft
22oz Whipsaw Stumpblower IPA Draft
Bottled Cider Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Corona Bottle
G/F Bottle Bottle
Michelobe Bottle
N/A Bottle Bottle
San Juan Seltzer
Cocktails
Apple Bacon Infused Old Fashioned
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Chili Maria
Classic Margarita
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Mule
Dirty Martini
Dragonberry Mojito
Grapefruit Margarita
Greyhound
Holiday Drink Specials
Hot Toddy
Huckleberry Mule
Lavender Lemon Drop
Lavender Martini
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Orange Mint Mojito
Peach Mule
Pear Mule
Pineapple Express
Pink Lemonade Margarita
Porch Red Sangria
Porch White Sangria
Ruby Red Mule
Smoked Manhattan
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
The Washingtonian
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Red Wine
Glass 5G Tempernillo
Glass Boomtown Merlot
Glass Boomtown Syrah
Glass Dreaming Tree Blend
Glass Drumheller Merlot
Glass Erath Pinot Noir
Glass House Cabernet
Glass House Merlot
Glass Layer Cake Cabernet
Glass Rutta 22 Malbec
Glass Septima Malbec
Glass Waterbrook Red Blend
Bottle 5G Tempernillo
Bottle Boomtown Merlot
Bottle Boomtown Syrah
Bottle Dreaming Tree Blend
Bottle Drumheller Merlot
Bottle Erath Pinot Noir
Bottle House Cabernet
Bottle House Merlot
Bottle Layer Cake Cabernet
Bottle Rutta 22 Malbec
Bottle Septima Malbec
Bottle Waterbrook Red Blend
Rose & Sparkling Wine
Spirits
Batch 12
Beefeater
Bombay Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Gin
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Bombay Gin
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Batch 12
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Blue Caracao
Butterschotch Liquor
Chambord
Creme De Cacao Dark
Creme De Cacao White
Creme De Casis
Creme De Menth
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Sour Apple Liquor
Strawberry Liquor
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Chambord
DBL Midori
DBL Baileys
DBL Peppermint Schnapps
DBL Creme De Cacao Dark
DBL Frangelico
DBL Creme De Cacao White
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Blue Caracao
DBL Butterschotch Liquor
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Creme De Menth
DBL Sour Apple Liquor
DBL Creme De Casis
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Strawberry Liquor
Bacardi
Bacardi Banana
Bacardi Dragonberry
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Mango
Bacardi Pineapple
Captain Morgan
Meyers
Rum Haven
Well Rum
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi Banana
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Mango
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Meyers
DBL Bacardi Pineapple
DBL Bacardi Dragonberry
DBL Rum Haven
Bellows
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenlivet 16 YR
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Well Scotch
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Glenlivet 16 YR
DBL Dewars
DBL Bellows
DBL Johnny Walker Black
DBL Johnny Walker Red
Cazadores
Hornitos
Jose Gold
Patron
Well Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Patron
DBL Hornitos
DBL Cazadores
DBL Jose Gold
Absolut
Absolut Apeach
Absolut Grapefruit
Absolut Pear
Absolut Peppar
Belvedere
Blueberry Vodka
Ciroc Coconut
Cucumber Vodka
Grey Goose
Huckleberry Vodka
Ketel One
Lavender Vodka
Orange Vodka
Pineapple Vodka
Pink Whitney
Raspberry Vodka
Skyy
Stoli
Titos
Vanilla Vodka
Well Vodka
Whipped Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Titos
DBL Ciroc Coconut
DBL Blueberry Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Raspberry Vodka
DBL Stoli
DBL Ketel One
DBL Vanilla Vodka
DBL Skyy
DBL Orange Vodka
DBL Absolut Grapefruit
DBL Absolut Apeach
DBL Absolut Pear
DBL Absolut Peppar
DBL Huckleberry Vodka
DBL Cucumber Vodka
DBL Lavender Vodka
DBL Whipped Vodka
DBL Pink Whitney
Basil Hayden
Black Velvet
BSB
Bulliet Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson Whiskey
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Pedleton
R&R
Seagrams
Sinfire
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
Woodford Reserve
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Vanilla
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Jameson Whiskey
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Pedleton
DBL R&R
DBL Seagrams
DBL Sinfire
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Woodford Reserve
White Wine
Glass Columbia Crest Chardonnay
Glass Erath Pinot Gris
Glass House Chardonnay
Glass House Sauvignon Blanc
Glass Snoqualmie Reisling
Glass Waterbrook White Blend
Bottle Columbia Crest Chardonnay
Bottle Erath Pinot Gris
Bottle House Chardonnay
Bottle House Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Snoqualmie Reisling
Bottle Waterbrook White Blend
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Always evolving to create a relaxing, fun space for friends & family to come & enjoy their company & our food!
608 N Main St, Ellensburg, WA 98926