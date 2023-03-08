Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Porch

608 N Main St

Ellensburg, WA 98926

Popular Items

Bacon Mac
Garlic Bread
Steak Salad

Food Menu

Burgers

12th Man

$20.00

Two beef patties, pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, fried jalapenos, crispy onions, pineapple, mushrooms, tomato, chipotle aioli.

Blue Ribbon

$18.00

Beef patty, hickory soked bacon, lettuce, onion, blue cheese crumbles, white cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli.

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Chicken Teriyaki Burger

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pineapple, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, teriyaki sauce.

Hamburger

$16.00

Hang Loose

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, pineapple, lettuce, grilled onions, and garlic aioli.

KoKo

$19.00

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, roasted anaheim pepper, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, guacamole, chipotle aioli.

Tank & Moose

$18.00

Beef patty, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion ring, chipotle aioli

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with marsala sauce, served with choice of two sides.

Chicken Parm

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with house made marinara sauce, mushrooms, melted mozzarell, served with choice of two sides.

French Chicken

$23.00

Grilled and pan seared chicken with herbes, served with choice f two sides.

Dessert

Birthday Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

House Made

GF Chocolate

$8.00

House Made

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Flatbreads

Hawaiian Flatbread

$14.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, house made marinara sauce.

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil, house made marinara sauce, drizzled balsamic glaze

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, house made marinara sauce.

Steak & Onion Flatbread

$17.00

Skirt steak, mushrooms, cilantro, mozzarella, garlic cream sauce.

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Chicken, zucchini, cilantro, red onions, fresh mango, mozzarella, drizzled with sweet chili sauce.

Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Pasta

Bacon Mac

$17.00

Campanelle pasta, diced bacon, in a cheddar cheese sauce, topped with panko bread crumbs

Fettuccine

$16.00

Fettuccine noodles, parmeson cheese, kale, in a wine cream sauce.

Linguini

$16.00

Linguine noodles, spinach, tomatoes, parmasan cheese, in a garlic wine cream sauce. Topped with herbs.

Vodka Torte

$17.00

Cheese filled tortellini, diced bacon, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, in a house made vodka cream sauce.

Steaks

Filet

$34.00

8oz House cut grilled angus beef tenderloin serverd with choice of two sides, finished with pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and a demi sauce.

NY Steak

$35.00

12oz House cut grilled angus beef steak serverd with choice of two sides, finished with a mushroom and onion demi glaze.

Porch Cut

$28.00

8oz Sirloin cut grilled angus beef, served with choice of two sides, finished with a demi glaze.

Rib-eye

$38.00

12oz House cut grilled angus beef ribe-eye steak serverd with choice of two sides, finished with a tomato, mushroom and onion demi glaze.

Skirt Steak

$25.00

10oz Grilled flank angus beef steak, served with choice of two sides, topped with cherry tomatoes and demi glaze

Salads

Baja Salad

$12.00+

Caesar

$9.00+

Romaine, tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing.

House Salad

$9.00+

Spring mix, tomato, red onion, carrots, cheese, croutons, choice of dressing.

Quinoa Salad

$12.00+

Quinoa, kale, spinach, cucumber, sweet peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, avocado, house made greek dressing.

Steak Salad

$12.00+

Wedge

$12.00+

Iceberg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, drizzled with balsamic.

Sandwiches

BLTA

$15.00

Hickory smoked bacon, leetuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli.

French Dip

$19.00

House sliced prime rib, grilled onions, swiss cheese, garlic aioli, au jus.

Philly

$19.00

House sliced prime rip, grilled onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

House cur skirt steak, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onions, pepper jack cheee, garlic aioli.

Yard Bird

$18.00

Pesto marinated turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, red onions, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, garlic aioli.

Seafood

Cod Tacos

$17.00

Flour or corn tortilla, grilled or deep fried cod, pineapple, cabbage, pico de gallo, topped with garlic aioi.

Fish N' Chips

$19.00

Hand cut, house beer battered cod served with fries.

Salmon Marsala

$23.00

Wild salmon topped with marsala sauce served with choice of two sides.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Flour or corn tortilla, grilled shrimp, cabbage, fresh mango salasa, topped with chipotle aioli

Tequila Tacos

$17.00

Flour or corn tortilla, grilled mahi mahi, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, topped with house made tequila lime sour cream.

Teriyaki Salmon

$21.00

Wild salmon, teriyaki sauce, on a bed of fried rice.

Sides

Baker

$6.00

Corn

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Mash

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Veggies

$6.00

Soup

Cup Soup

$6.00

Soup of the day.

Bowl Soup

$9.00

Soup of the day.

Starters

Bacon Jalapenos

$14.00

Jalapenos wrapped in bacon, stuffed with shrimp, cheese and cream cheese

Bacon Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp wrapped in bacon served with chipotle aioli.

Calamari

$11.00+

Deep fried squid served with orange tropical glaze.

Caprese Platter

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, basil, toasted flatbread, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Ceviche

$10.00+

Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapenos. Served with Chips.

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Fries

$9.00

Meat & Cheese

$12.00+

Assorted meats & cheeses, seasonal fruit, nuts, olives. Served with fresh baked flatbread.

Mozz Sticks

$15.00

House cut & fries cheese sticks wrapped in bacon

Nachos

$12.00+

Choice of beef, chicken, or pork with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalepenos, black beans, corn, and cheese

Onion Rings

$9.00

Sidewinders

$9.00

Steak Bites

$12.00

Steak bites topped with cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, green onions, over a bed of romaine.

Sweet Pot

$9.00

Tacos

$10.00

Choice of pork, chicken or steak with cilantro, onions, on a corn tortilla

Wings

$10.00+

Bone in or boneless wings, Choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, siracha, sweet chili or teriyaki

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$17.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoe, red onion, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce.

Pesto Turkey Wrap

$17.00

Pesto marinated turkey, lettuce, tomato, hickory smoked bacon, onion, avocado, mozzarella cheese, garlic aioli.

Southwest Wrap

$17.00

Skirt steak, black beans, lettuce, corn, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

Steak & Avo Wrap

$17.00

Skirt steak, avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato, mozzerella cheese, chipotle aioli.

Kids Menu

Kids 2% Milk

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$9.00

Served with fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Served with fries

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Fruit Cup

$4.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$9.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Marinara Noodles

$8.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

Kids Soda

$2.50

N/A Beverage Menu

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Clamato Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Shirly Temple

$5.00

Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Stawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Alcohol Beverages

Beer

16oz Bale Breaker Draft

$6.00

16oz Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

16oz Cider Draft

$6.50

16oz Coors Light Draft

$5.50

16oz Icicle IPA Draft

$6.00

16oz Iron Horse High Five Hefe Draft

$6.00

16oz Iron Horse Irish Death Draft

$6.00

16oz Kona Draft

$6.00

16oz Lucille IPA Draft

$6.00

16oz Mac & Jack Draft

$6.00

16oz Mannys Pale Ale Draft

$6.00

16oz No-Li Draft

$6.00

16oz Whipsaw Buzz On Draft

$6.00

16oz Whipsaw Knotty Brunette Draft

$6.00

16oz Whipsaw Stumpblower IPA Draft

$6.00

22oz Bale Breaker Draft

$7.00

22oz Blue Moon Draft

$7.00

22oz Cider Draft

$7.00

22oz Coors Light Draft

$6.50

22oz Icicle IPA Draft

$7.00

22oz Iron Horse High Five Hefe Draft

$7.00

22oz Iron Horse Irish Death Draft

$7.00

22oz Kona Porter Draft

$7.00

22oz Lucille IPA Draft

$7.00

22oz Mac & Jack Draft

$7.00

22oz Mannys Pale Ale Draft

$7.00

22oz No-Li Draft

$7.00

22oz Whipsaw Buzz On Draft

$7.00

22oz Whipsaw Knotty Brunette Draft

$7.00

22oz Whipsaw Stumpblower IPA Draft

$7.00

Bottled Cider Bottle

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

G/F Bottle Bottle

$6.00

Michelobe Bottle

$5.00

N/A Bottle Bottle

$5.00

San Juan Seltzer

$6.00

Cocktails

Apple Bacon Infused Old Fashioned

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Chili Maria

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cucumber Mule

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Dragonberry Mojito

$9.00

Grapefruit Margarita

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Holiday Drink Specials

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Huckleberry Mule

$9.00

Lavender Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lavender Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Orange Mint Mojito

$9.00

Peach Mule

$9.00

Pear Mule

$9.00

Pineapple Express

$9.00

Pink Lemonade Margarita

$9.00

Porch Red Sangria

$9.00

Porch White Sangria

$9.00

Ruby Red Mule

$9.00

Smoked Manhattan

$10.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

The Washingtonian

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Red Wine

Glass 5G Tempernillo

$9.00

Glass Boomtown Merlot

$9.00

Glass Boomtown Syrah

$9.00

Glass Dreaming Tree Blend

$9.00

Glass Drumheller Merlot

$10.00

Glass Erath Pinot Noir

$9.00

Glass House Cabernet

$6.00

Glass House Merlot

$6.00

Glass Layer Cake Cabernet

$9.00

Glass Rutta 22 Malbec

$9.00

Glass Septima Malbec

$9.00

Glass Waterbrook Red Blend

$9.00

Bottle 5G Tempernillo

$34.00

Bottle Boomtown Merlot

$34.00

Bottle Boomtown Syrah

$34.00

Bottle Dreaming Tree Blend

$34.00

Bottle Drumheller Merlot

$36.00

Bottle Erath Pinot Noir

$34.00

Bottle House Cabernet

$22.00Out of stock

Bottle House Merlot

$22.00

Bottle Layer Cake Cabernet

$34.00

Bottle Rutta 22 Malbec

$34.00

Bottle Septima Malbec

$34.00

Bottle Waterbrook Red Blend

$34.00

Rose & Sparkling Wine

Glass House Champagne

$6.00

Glass House Rose

$6.00

Bottle House Champagne

$22.00

Bottle House Rose

$22.00

Spirits

Batch 12

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.50

DBL Bombay Gin

$13.50

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Batch 12

$13.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Blue Caracao

$7.00

Butterschotch Liquor

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Creme De Cacao Dark

$7.00

Creme De Cacao White

$7.00

Creme De Casis

$7.00

Creme De Menth

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Midori

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Sour Apple Liquor

$7.00

Strawberry Liquor

$7.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.50

DBL Chambord

$10.50

DBL Midori

$10.50

DBL Baileys

$12.00

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

$10.50

DBL Creme De Cacao Dark

$10.50

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Creme De Cacao White

$10.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Blue Caracao

$10.50

DBL Butterschotch Liquor

$10.50

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Lemoncello

$12.00

DBL Creme De Menth

$10.50

DBL Sour Apple Liquor

$10.50

DBL Creme De Casis

$10.50

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.50

DBL Strawberry Liquor

$10.50

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Banana

$8.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Bacardi Mango

$8.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Rum Haven

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Banana

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Mango

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$12.00

DBL Meyers

$13.50

DBL Bacardi Pineapple

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Dragonberry

$13.50

DBL Rum Haven

$12.00

Bellows

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet 16 YR

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$15.00

DBL Glenlivet 16 YR

$18.00

DBL Dewars

$13.50

DBL Bellows

$12.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$18.00

Cazadores

$9.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Jose Gold

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Patron

$18.00

DBL Hornitos

$13.50

DBL Cazadores

$13.50

DBL Jose Gold

$12.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Apeach

$9.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Absolut Peppar

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Blueberry Vodka

$8.00

Ciroc Coconut

$8.00

Cucumber Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Huckleberry Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Lavender Vodka

$9.00

Orange Vodka

$8.00

Pineapple Vodka

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$9.00

Raspberry Vodka

$8.00

Skyy

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Vanilla Vodka

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Whipped Vodka

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$13.50

DBL Belvedere

$15.00

DBL Titos

$13.50

DBL Ciroc Coconut

$12.00

DBL Blueberry Vodka

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.50

DBL Raspberry Vodka

$12.00

DBL Stoli

$13.50

DBL Ketel One

$13.50

DBL Vanilla Vodka

$12.00

DBL Skyy

$13.50

DBL Orange Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut Grapefruit

$13.50

DBL Absolut Apeach

$13.50

DBL Absolut Pear

$13.50

DBL Absolut Peppar

$13.50

DBL Huckleberry Vodka

$13.50

DBL Cucumber Vodka

$12.00

DBL Lavender Vodka

$13.50

DBL Whipped Vodka

$12.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$13.50

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

BSB

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jameson Whiskey

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Pedleton

$10.00

R&R

$8.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Sinfire

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Black Velvet

$12.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$18.00

DBL Crown Apple

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.50

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$13.50

DBL Jameson Whiskey

$18.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Pedleton

$15.00

DBL R&R

$12.00

DBL Seagrams

$12.00

DBL Sinfire

$10.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$12.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

White Wine

Glass Columbia Crest Chardonnay

$9.00

Glass Erath Pinot Gris

$9.00

Glass House Chardonnay

$6.00

Glass House Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Glass Snoqualmie Reisling

$9.00

Glass Waterbrook White Blend

$9.00

Bottle Columbia Crest Chardonnay

$34.00

Bottle Erath Pinot Gris

$34.00

Bottle House Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle House Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Bottle Snoqualmie Reisling

$34.00

Bottle Waterbrook White Blend

$34.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Always evolving to create a relaxing, fun space for friends & family to come & enjoy their company & our food!

Website

Location

608 N Main St, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Directions

