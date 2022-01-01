Leavenworth restaurants you'll love

Leavenworth restaurants
Toast
  Leavenworth

Leavenworth's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Latin American
Must-try Leavenworth restaurants

SOUTH

 

SOUTH

913 Front Street, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mission Burrito$15.95
San Francisco Mission district influenced burrito with seasoned white rice, Peruvian green sauce, crema, black beans, imported cheese, onions & cilantro. Served with chips & cabbage salad.
Carnitas Plate$18.95
Michoacan style succulent pork caramelized on the outside, tender on the inside, served with warm tortillas, black beans & seasoned rice.
Burrito In a Bowl$17.95
Our Mission burrito without the tortilla on fresh greens topped with guacamole, molcajete salsa & chips.
More about SOUTH
Rhein Haus Leavenworth

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rhein Haus Leavenworth

707 Highway 2, Leavenworth

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$19.00
Two large pieces of breaded Alaskan cod, slaw, tarter
Pear Salad$10.00
baby spinach, locally sourced pears & candied pecans in a house-made blue cheese dressing
The Classic$16.00
Your choice of house-made wurst, sauerkraut, diced raw onion, spicy marinated peppers, toasted bun
More about Rhein Haus Leavenworth
Old Mill Cafe

 

Old Mill Cafe

18640 Beaver Valley Rd, Leavenworth

Avg 4 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Pork Burrito$11.99
Smoked Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.
Gooda Ruben Sandwich$13.99
House Made Corn Beef Brisket and Marinated Sauerkraut, Smoked Mozzarella Cheese on Marble Rye.
Chicken Bacon Burger$15.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Texas Toast .
More about Old Mill Cafe
SANDWICHES

SANDWICHES

La Javelina

285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Herbed Cornbread$6.00
Local Honey
Cajun Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Cajun shrimp taco, preserved Meyer lemon, Southern remoulade, cabbage slaw, radish, Overwinter Farm greens
Loretta$13.00
Set of 2 tacos. Smoked chicken thigh, bbq sauce, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeno, green onion
More about La Javelina
Gustav's

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gustav's

617 US-2, Leavenworth

Avg 3.3 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$16.00
Onion Rings$8.00
Bratwurst$9.00
More about Gustav’s
Main pic

 

Crepe Cafe Sisters - Leavenworth, WA

220 9th St, Suite J, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Crepe Cafe Sisters - Leavenworth, WA

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Leavenworth

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Burritos

