Leavenworth restaurants you'll love

More about SOUTH
SOUTH
913 Front Street, Leavenworth
|Popular items
|Mission Burrito
|$15.95
San Francisco Mission district influenced burrito with seasoned white rice, Peruvian green sauce, crema, black beans, imported cheese, onions & cilantro. Served with chips & cabbage salad.
|Carnitas Plate
|$18.95
Michoacan style succulent pork caramelized on the outside, tender on the inside, served with warm tortillas, black beans & seasoned rice.
|Burrito In a Bowl
|$17.95
Our Mission burrito without the tortilla on fresh greens topped with guacamole, molcajete salsa & chips.
More about Rhein Haus Leavenworth
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rhein Haus Leavenworth
707 Highway 2, Leavenworth
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Two large pieces of breaded Alaskan cod, slaw, tarter
|Pear Salad
|$10.00
baby spinach, locally sourced pears & candied pecans in a house-made blue cheese dressing
|The Classic
|$16.00
Your choice of house-made wurst, sauerkraut, diced raw onion, spicy marinated peppers, toasted bun
More about Old Mill Cafe
Old Mill Cafe
18640 Beaver Valley Rd, Leavenworth
|Popular items
|Texas Pork Burrito
|$11.99
Smoked Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.
|Gooda Ruben Sandwich
|$13.99
House Made Corn Beef Brisket and Marinated Sauerkraut, Smoked Mozzarella Cheese on Marble Rye.
|Chicken Bacon Burger
|$15.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Texas Toast .
More about La Javelina
SANDWICHES
La Javelina
285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth
|Popular items
|Herbed Cornbread
|$6.00
Local Honey
|Cajun Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Cajun shrimp taco, preserved Meyer lemon, Southern remoulade, cabbage slaw, radish, Overwinter Farm greens
|Loretta
|$13.00
Set of 2 tacos. Smoked chicken thigh, bbq sauce, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeno, green onion
More about Gustav’s
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gustav’s
617 US-2, Leavenworth
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$16.00
|Onion Rings
|$8.00
|Bratwurst
|$9.00
More about Crepe Cafe Sisters - Leavenworth, WA
Crepe Cafe Sisters - Leavenworth, WA
220 9th St, Suite J, Leavenworth