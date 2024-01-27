- Home
- /
- Leavenworth
- /
- 59er Diner
59er Diner
No reviews yet
15361 US Hwy 2
Leavenworth, WA 98826
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MILKSHAKES!
Milkshakes
Food
Starters & Baskets
Soups, Salads, and Sandwiches
- CHILI$4.69+
- CHOWDER$4.69+
Fridays only
- SOUP$3.99+
- SIDE SALAD$3.95
- FLO'S FAVORITE SALAD$14.79
Chicken,cheddar cheese, olives, tomatoes, eggs, bacon and green onions, on a bed of lettuce.
- ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD$14.79
Grilled teryaki chicken on a bed of lettuce, oriental noodles, sliced almonds, sundried cranberries and mandarin oranges, with our special oriental dressing.
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD$14.99
Crispy chicken on a bed of lettuce, tortilla strips, garbanzo beans, black beans, corn, green onions, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with our tangy southwest ranch dressing.
- DELI SANDWICH$12.99
With lettuce, tomato, mayo and your choice of meat and cheese. Served with chips.
- DUO$12.99
1/2 sandwhich and your choice of soup or salad.
- BLT$13.29
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on our own 59er five grain toasted bread.
- GRILLED CHEESE$8.99
On our special sweet English muffin bread.
- GRILLED CHEESE WITH HAM$10.98
On our special sweet English muffin bread. With Ham.
- MEATLOAF SANDWICH$14.99
Hot open faced meatloaf sandwich with homemade brown gravy.
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$15.99
Thinly sliced beef, piled high with sauteed onions, green peppers and melted Provolone on a fresh hoagie roll.
- PHILADELPHIA CALIFORNIA$16.99
Onions and peppers like the Philly, but add a layer of fresh guacamole, a little freshly grated horseradish and top it all with melted cheddar and diced tomatoes. WOW!
- BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH$11.99
Slow cooked for hours then served on a fresh baked hoagie.
- SIZZLIN BEEF DIP$14.99
Thin sliced beef cooked on the grill, topped with fresh grated horse radish from the garden and melted provolone. Served on a hoagie roll with au jus on the side.
Burgers
- JAN'S CLASSIC$13.99
Big juicy cheeseburger. Our juicy burgers are trimmed with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Diner sauce. Served with potato chips.
- BIG BOPPER$14.99
Bacon cheeseburger. Our juicy burgers are trimmed with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Diner sauce. Served with potato chips.
- CADILLAC$14.99
Real Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms.Our juicy burgers are trimmed with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Diner sauce. Served with potato chips.
- ROY'S BBQ BACON BURGER$14.99
Swiss and American cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Our juicy burgers are trimmed with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Diner sauce. Served with potato chips.
- BILL BAILEY$13.99
Burger patty, grilled onions, Swiss cheese on grilled 59er five grain bread. Our juicy burgers are trimmed with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Diner sauce. Served with potato chips.
- CHILI BURGER$15.95
A burger piled high with chili, cheese and onions
- HOT LIPS HOULIHAN BURGER$14.99
Topped with melted cheddar and lots of jalapenos. Our juicy burgers are trimmed with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Diner sauce. Served with potato chips.
- CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER$15.99
- GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER$15.99
- HULA BIRD$14.99
Marinated teriyaki chicken breast with grilled pineapple and mayo
- SANDMAN$14.99
Crispy fish topped with lettuce, pickles and tartar sauce.
- VEGGIE BURGER$14.99
Homemade with fresh veggies and quinoa now gluten-free!
Diner Dinners
- FISH & CHIPS$14.99
A delicious cod filet (no veggies with this one)
- FUNKY CHICKEN$13.99
Chicken strips served with fries and tartar
- FRITO PIE$11.49
Frito chips in the bottom of the bowl, add cheddar cheese, a generous amount of chili, topped with more cheddar cheese, onions and sour cream.
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$15.99
With country gravy
- HOMEMADE MEATLOAF$16.99
Like your mom used to make.
- 8 0Z. RIBEYE$18.99
Nebraska corn fed beef aged 30 days 8oz. ribeye, hand cut, lightly seasoned and cooked to order on the char-broiler.
- RIBEYE DINER CUT$24.95
Nebraska corn fed beef aged 30 days 16oz. ribeye, hand cut, lightly seasoned and cooked to order on the char-broiler.
- SPAGHETTI$11.99
Barilla pasta cooked al dente and served with homemade marinara sauce.
Sides
- FRENCH FRY REFILL
- CURLY FRY REFILL
- SIDE CORN DOG$4.99
- MAC & CHEESE$4.99
- MASHED POTATOES$5.99
- BURGER PATTY$3.49
- CHX BREAST$3.99
- CRSP CHX (2)$3.99
- VEGGIE PATTY$4.49
- MEATBALL$3.00
- GRAVY$1.29
- AU JUS$1.29
- SAUCE$0.59
- SIDE VEGGIES$2.99
- SIDE GUAC$0.69
- Add sour cream$0.69
- FISH (2)$6.99
- HASHBROWNS$3.99
- BACON$0.99+
- FRESH FRUIT CUP$2.99
- Open Food
- DOG BURGER$3.00
- PUP CUP$1.00
- ADD EGG$2.29+
Kids Meals
Low Carb & Spuds
- LOW CARB CHICKEN BREAST$11.99
Topped with ham and Swiss Cheese. Served with a salad
- LC BURGER PATTY$11.99
Covered with cheese & bacon. Served with a salad
- PHILLY - HOLD THE BREAD$13.99
Roast beef with sautéed onions, green peppers, fresh romano, diced tomatoes and Provolone. Served with a small salad
- CHILI SPUD$9.99
Baked potato topped with chili, cheese, onions and sour cream
- SUPER SPUD$10.99
Baked potato, topped with mushrooms, cheddar, butter, sour cream, bacon, green onion and au jus
- PLAIN JANE$4.99
"The Temptations"
Breakfast
Breakfast
- STEAK & EGGS$21.95
8oz ribyeye, hand cut with hashbrowns and toast
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS$17.95
- BISCUIT & GRAVY$6.99
Homemade and served all day
- EGGS HOW YOU LIKE 'EM$9.95
Served with hash browns & toast.
- HAM BREAKFAST$12.95
Served with hash browns & toast
- SAUSAGE BREAKFAST$12.95
Served with hash browns & toast
- BACON BREAKFAST$12.95
Served with hash browns & toast
- PLAIN CAKE$7.99
- BANANA CAKE$8.95+
Served with passion fruit syrup and toasted coconut
- CINNAMON MAPLE FRENCH TOAST$10.99
- THE CLASSIC 59'ER SCRAMBLE$13.95
3 eggs, ham, onion, green pepper and fresh grated cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream & fresh tomatoes
- ITALIAN$13.95
3 eggs, fresh basil, oregano, tomatoes and green peppers, tossed with italian sausage and then topped with melted provolone and grated romano
- VERY GOOD VEGGIE SCRAMBLE$13.95
3 eggs, fresh herbs, broccoli, squash, zucchini, onions, peppers, mushrooms and whatever we can find in the garden. Topped with cheddar
- SAUSAGE STACKER$9.99
A basted egg served atop crispy hash browns, breakfast sausage, melted swiss, grilled tomato, caramelized onion, garden fresh herbs. Served on a toasted english muffin!
- BACON CHEDDAR STACKER$9.99
Same as above but substitute.....you guessed it... Bacon and cheddar!
- DOUBLE SAUSAGE STACKER$11.99
- DOUBLE BACON STACKER$11.99
Breakfast Sides
Merchandise
Apparel
Other
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Eat Milkshakes!
15361 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth, WA 98826