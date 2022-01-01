Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colchuck's 801 Front Street

No reviews yet

801 Front Street

Leavenworth, WA 98826

Appetizer

Adult Chicken Tender

$12.50

Bavarian Sampler

$13.50

Smoked Bratwurst, Polish, and Weisswurst with Sauerkraut, Pickled Red Onions, Mustrard Trio

Calamari

$18.00

Roasted Seaweed, Fried Green Beans, Red Onions, Jalapeno, Chipotle Sour Cream

Crab Cakes

$25.00

Lump Crab, Old Bay, Remoulade, Lemon

Malibu

$12.50

Flash-Fried Brussels Sprouts with Miso-Mustard Cream Sauce

Onion Rings

$11.00

Jumbo Onion Rings With Comeback Sauce

Pretzel

$9.00

Served With German Pilsner Beecher's Cheese Sauce

Roasted Bread

$12.00

Bosket Rosemary Focaccia, Melted Aged White Cheddar, House Romesco Sauce

Rolled Goat

$14.00

Goat Cheese Rolled in Pistachio and Lemon Zest, Served with Apple and Pita

Salmon Carpaccio

$21.00

Thinly Sliced Smoked Balmoral Salmon, Arugula, Fried Capers, Fresh Dill, House Vinaigrette

Shishitos & Shrooms

$14.50

Sea Salt Togarashi Spice and Chipotle Sour Cream

Spatzle & Gravy

$9.00

House-Made Egg Noodle Spatzle with Hunter Mushroom Bacon Gravy

Soup & Salad

Cup Soup

$7.00

Bowl Soup

$11.00

Midnight Harvest

$16.00

Field Greens With Apple, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Dijon Beet Tarragon Vinaigrette

Wedge Mountain

$17.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, and Blue Cheese Dressing

Starter Salad

$6.00

Spring Mix, Pickled Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Parmesan Cheese

German Fare

Jager Schnitzel

$18.50

Hand-Breaded Pork Cutlet with Hunter Mushroom Bacon Gravy

Rahm Schnitzel

$18.50

Hand-Breaded Pork Cutlet with Bacon Herb Cream Sauce

Huner Schnitzel

$19.50

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlet with Miso Mustard Cream Sauce

Classic Bratwurst

$14.50

Apple Cider Sauerkraut, Bosket Hoagie, Stone Ground Mustard

Seattle Dog

$16.00

Polish Sausage, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Herbed Grilled Onions, Bosket Hoagie, Stone Ground Mustard Gastrique

Bacon Jam Dog

$16.00

Bratwurst, Grilled Mushrooms, Bacon Jam, Black Pepper Aioli, Bosket Hoagie, Dijon Mustard

Sausage Platter

$19.50

Choice of Two Sausages: Bratwurst, Polish, Weisswurst, Or Beyond Veggie. Served with Parsely Spatzle and Sauerkraut

Burgers

Bacon CheeseBurger

$18.50

White American Cheese, Thick Cut Daily's Bacon, LTO, House Comeback Sauce

BBQ Burger

$19.50

Smoked Cheddar, Apple Cider Slaw, Dill Pickles, Mayo, Dixie Sauce, Topped with An Onion Ring

Le Royale

$23.00

Melted Brie, Bacon Jam, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, White Truffle Aioli, Balsamic Glaze

Cobra Kai

$19.50

Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Grilled Peppers and Onions, White American Cheese, Fried Jalapeno

The Forager

$19.50

Swiss Cheese, Roasted Foraged Mushrooms, Arugula, Black Pepper Aioli

Impossible Caprese Burger

$19.50

Impossible Vegan Patty, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Arugula, Pesto Yogurt, Balsamic Glaze

BOTM- THE RUEBEN

$19.50

Ask Your Server For This Month's Special

Sandwiches

Reuben

$17.50

House-Breded Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing On Rye Bread

Patty Melt

$18.50

Swiss Cheese, Herbed Caramelized Onions, Mayo On Rye Bread Served With Au Jus

Yardbird

$19.50

Hot Chicken Cutlet Fried and Dipped in Nashville Hot Saucde with Citrus Slaw, Pickles, Fried Jalapenos, Black Pepper Aioli On A Bosket Ciabatta Bun

Seared Tuna

$19.50

Seared Ahi Tuna, Mint Jalapeno Pickled Ginger Yogurt, Coriander Edamame Hummus, Citrus Slaw On A Bosket Ciabatta Bun

Sweet Caroline

$17.50

Roasted Sweet Potato, Goat Cheese, Citurs Slaw, Pickled Onion, Pesto Yogurt, Balsamic Glaze On Bostket Rosemary Focaccia Bread

B.L.A.T.

$17.50

Daily's Bacon, Hatch Chili Guacamole, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Black Pepper Aioli On Bosket Focaccia

Kid Menu

Kid Burger

$8.00

100% American Kobe Beef Patty On Brioche Slider

Kid Tenders

$8.00

French Fries and Ranch Dressing

Kid Dog

$8.00

Traditional Polish Sausage and Bun

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Melted Cheese In A Flour Tortilla, Served with Salsa

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Marinara And Parmesan Cheese

A la Carte

Ahi Tuna

$8.00

American White Cheese

$1.50

Apple Sauce Cup

$1.50

Apple Slices

$1.50

Au Jus

$1.50

Bacon

$5.00

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Beet Vinaigrette

$1.00

Black Pepper Aioli

$0.75

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Bratwurst

$6.00

Brie

$2.00

Bun

$2.00

Carrots

$1.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chicken Schnitzel

$8.00

Chipotle Sour Cream

$0.75

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

Dijon

$0.50

Dixie Sauce

$0.50

Edammame Hummus

$2.50

Extra Patty

$6.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Fried Jalapeno

$2.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Huner Sauce

$3.00

Jager Sauce

$3.00

Jal Cream Cheese

$2.00

LTO

$1.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mint Yogurt Sauce

$0.75

Mozzarella

$2.00

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Open Food $1

$1.00

Open Food $1.5

$1.50

Open Food .50

$0.50

Pesto Yogurt

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

Polish

$6.00

Pork Schnitzel

$8.00

Ranch

$0.50

Red Cabbage

$3.00

Remoulade

$0.75

Rham Sauce

$3.00

Romesco Sauce

$3.00

Russian Sauce

$0.50

Sauerkraut

$3.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sauteed Onions

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Goat Cheese

$1.50

Slaw

$2.50

Smoked Cheddar

$2.00

Spatzle

$5.00

Spatzle & Gravy

$8.00

Stoneground Mustard

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Swiss

$1.50

Veggie Brat

$6.00

Veggie Patty

$6.00

Weisswurst

$6.00

White Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Dessert

Choc Bundt

$8.00

Choc Torte

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

NA BEV

Cup

$0.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Crater Lake

$8.00

Crater Lake Root Beer

$4.00

Crater Lake Vanilla Creme

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$7.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Fresh Strawberries Pureed with Lemonade Soda

BEERS

BODHI

$7.50+

BOOTJACK

$7.00+

BRECKENRIDGE AMBER

$7.00+

BRICKWEST

$8.00+

ELYSIAN

$7.50+

FIRESTONE

$7.00+

GHOSTFISH GF

$8.00

GOATSMEAL

$8.00+

GUINESS

$8.50+

HB DUNKLE

$10.00+

HB HEFE

$10.00+

HB LAGER

$10.00+

HELLBENT

$7.50+

INCLINE CIDER

$8.00+

KOLSCH

$7.00+

NA ATHLETIC

$5.50

PFRIEM

$9.00+

RADEBERGER

$8.00+

RAINIER

$6.00+

SEATTLE SEMI-SWEET

$8.50+

SPATEN

$8.00+

STEIGL

$10.00+

WHIPSAW BLK WHEAT

$7.50+

YONDER Cran

$9.00+

PATIO

Arrow Water

$1.50

Badger MNT

$7.00

Bodhi

$7.00

HB Lager

$6.00

Kamikazi Shot

$7.50

Pub Beer

$6.00

UW Pinto Gri

$13.00

UW Rose

$13.00

5 Pretzels

10 Pretzels

Patio Pretzel

$9.00

COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Blackberry Manhattan

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00+

Bob's Buttered Rum

$13.00+

Chuck's Old-Fashioned

$16.00+

Flaming Tiger Love Bowl

$26.00

German Chocolate Cake

$15.00

High Maintenance

$11.00

Huckleberry Mule

$12.00+

Mele Kalikimaka

$13.00

Merry Magdalena

$13.00+

Moscow Mule

$11.00+

Naughty Toddy

$13.00+

Pastry War

$15.00

Poinsettia & Pines

$11.00+

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$13.00

Reindeer Fuel

$12.00

Salty Goat

$12.00+

Snow White's Demise

$12.00

The Ascender

$16.00

RED WINE

House Red

$10.00+

Encore Heritage Cabernet

$11.00+

Be Human Cabernet

$13.00+

Paul Mas Malbec

$12.00+

Boen Pinot Noir

$13.00+

WHITE WINE

Friexenet Brut Split

$8.00

Chloe Brut Rose

$9.00+

House White

$10.00+

Erath Rose

$11.00+

La Crema Pnot Gris

$11.00+

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$12.00+

Cave De Lugny Chardonnay

$14.00+

Rombauer Chardonnay

$18.00+

BEER SAMP.

SMP 801

SMP Bad Granny

SMP Bodi

SMP Bootjack

SMP Brick West

SMP Cider OTM

SMP Iron Goat

SMP Dunkel

SMP Elysian

SMP Guness

SMP Hefe

SMP Hellbent

SMP Hofbrua

SMP Kolsch

SMP Pfriem

SMP Radeberger

SMP Rainier

SMP Spaten

SMP Steigl

SMP Yonder

BTTL WINE

Chloe Brut Rose BTTL

$33.00

Mariella Rose BTTL

$35.00

La Crema Pnot Gris BTTL

$39.00

Ferrari CarAno Fume Blanc BTTL

$42.00

Cave De Lugny Chardonnay BTTL

$48.00

Rombauer Chardonnay BTTL

$65.00

Encore Heritage Cabernet BTTL

$39.00

Be Human Cabernet BTTL

$46.00

Paul Mas Malbec BTTL

$42.00

Boen Pinot Noir BTTL

$46.00

L'Ecole BTTL

$62.00

Pepperbridge Cab BTTL

$89.00

Browne Cab BTTL

$50.00

OTHER DRINK

B52 Coffee

$9.00

B52 Shot

$8.50

Black Opal

$13.00

Choc Cake Shot

$8.50

Duck Fart Shot

$8.50

French 75

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00Out of stock

Kamakazie Shot

$8.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Slippery Nip Shot

$8.50

Washington Apple

$12.00

Washington Apple Shot

$8.50

WELLS

Camarena Tequila

$8.50+

Cruzan Rum

$8.50+

Jim Beam Whiskey

$8.50+

New Amsterdam GIN

$8.50+

New Amsterdam VODKA

$8.50+

E&J Brandy

$8.00+

VODKA

44 North Huckleberry

$9.50+

Absolut

$8.50+

Absolut Citron

$8.50+

Absolut Mandarin

$8.50+

Belvedere

$13.00+

Chopin

$13.00+

Effen Cucumber

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

NA Apple

$8.00+

NA Grapefruit

$8.00+

NA Raspberry

$8.00+

New Amsterdam VODKA

$8.50+

Stolichnaya

$8.50+

Titos

$10.00+

GIN

Aviation

$10.00+

Beefeater

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Bombay East

$9.00+

Brokers

$9.00+

Cadee

$8.00+

Four Pillars Shiraz

$10.00+

Hendricks

$15.00+

Monkey

$16.00+

New Amsterdam GIN

$8.50+

Tanqueray

$9.50+

Tanqueray Rangpur

$9.50+

RUM

Bacardi

$8.00+

Captain

$9.00+

Cruzan Rum

$8.50+

Goslings 151

$11.25+

Kraken Rum

$8.50+

Malibu

$8.00+

Meyers

$7.50+

Rumchata

$8.00+

RumHaven Coconut

$7.50+

Zacapa 23yr

$14.00+

TEQUILA

400 Conejos Mezcal

$9.00+

Camarena Tequila

$8.50+

Casamigas

$20.00+

Cazadores

$10.00+

Codigo Blanco

$18.00+

Don Julio

$17.00+

Espolon Anejo

$10.00+

Espolon Blanco

$9.50+

Espolon Reposado

$9.50+

Hornitos

$9.50+

Hussongs

$14.00+

Patron

$16.00+

WHISKEY

Basil Hayden

$15.00+

Blanton's

$22.00+

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+

Bulleit

$11.00+

Bulleit Rye

$11.00+

Bushmills

$9.50+

Crown Apple

$9.50+

Crown Royal

$9.50+

Crown Vanilla

$9.50+

Dickel Rye

$8.50+

Fireball

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.50+

Jameson

$9.50+

Jefferson's Reserve

$17.00+

Jim Beam

$8.50+

Knob Creek

$13.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00+

Old Smokey Caramel

$8.50+

Old Smokey Peanut Butter

$8.50+

Pendelton

$10.00+

Redbreast 12 Yr

$16.00+

Redemption Rye

$9.50+

Seagram's 7

$8.00+

Tullamore Dew

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve

$18.00+

SCOTCH

Aberfeldy 12 Yr

$15.00+

Auchtenoshan

$18.00+

Bowmore 12 Yr

$20.00+

Chivas Regal

$12.00+

Dalmore 12 Yr

$16.00+

Dalwhinnie 15 Yr

$24.00+

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$14.00+

Glenlivet Nadurra

$20.00+

Haig Club

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.50+

Laphroaig 10 Yr

$22.00+

Laphroaig Quarter Cask

$22.00+

Macallan 12 Yr

$24.00+

Oban 14 Yr

$24.00+

Stranahans

$18.00+

LIQUERS

Amaretto Disarrono

$10.00

Amaro Braulio

$12.00

Aperol

$9.00

Apple Pucker

$7.50

Baileys

$9.00+

Benedictine

$12.00

Blue Curacao

$7.50

Buttershots

$7.50

Calvados

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Creme De Cocoa

$7.50

Chambord

$12.00

Coconut Schnapps

$7.50

Cointreau

$8.50

Dorda Sea Salt Caramel

$8.50

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fernet Luxardo

$12.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.50

Gran Marnier

$10.50+

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Kahlua

$8.00

Kahlua Chili Choc

$8.00

Kahlua Pumpkin

$8.00

Licor 43

$9.50

Lillet

$8.50

Limoncello

$8.50

Lucid Absinthe

$16.00

Luzardo Apricot

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.50

Rumplemintz

$8.50+

Sambuca

$10.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Tuaca

$10.00

CONGAC/PORT

Courvoisier VSOP

$14.00

E&J Brandy

$7.50

Grahams 20 yr Tawny

$18.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Sandeman Fine Tawny Porto

$11.00

BUNDLES

HAT-T-PINT

$55.00

HAT-SWEAT-PINT

$88.00

HAT/BEANIE

BLUE POM

$28.00

FOREST SERVICE BROWN

$28.00

GREY SLOUCH

$28.00

LOGO GOAT BLACK

$28.00

LOGO PATCH BROWN

$28.00

TEAL HERD

$28.00

WHITE GOAT

$28.00

WHITE SLOUCH

$28.00

MISC

Beer Opener

$9.00

Fanny Pack

$32.00

Jewelry

$20.00

Koozie

$4.00

Logo Pint Glass

$9.00

Logo Wine Glass

$9.00

Okt. Stein

$25.00

STICKERS

BIKER

$3.50

FOREST SERVICE

$3.50

HERD

$3.50

HIKER

$3.50

LOGO

$3.50

SUNGLASSES

$3.50

NO GOAT NO GLORY

$3.50

SWEATSHIRTS

DRK GREY HOOD

$54.00

QUARTER ZIP

$54.00

NO GOAT NO GLORY

$54.00

Baby blue goat

$54.00

T-SHIRTS

BIKER

$28.00

BLUE GOAT

$28.00

HERD

$28.00

HIKER

$28.00

MNT LAKE

$28.00

TANKS

MNT LAKE

$28.00

NO GOAT NO GLORY

$28.00

Admission

One

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Whether it's hiking at Colchuck Lake or enjoying a relaxed day in Leavenworth, Colchuck's is your perfect before, during, and after destination for authentic German food, the Best Burger in the Valley, and ice cold craft and import brews, cocktails, and more. Colchuck's is adult-oriented while still being family-friendly, and we guarantee we have something to please everyone. Find us right across from the Maypole at the corner of Eighth and Front Street, just a stone's throw from Front Street Park downtown. Once you see our doors just follow the mountain path up the stairs!

801 Front Street, Leavenworth, WA 98826

Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
