Colchuck's 801 Front Street

Restaurant info

Whether it’s hiking at Colchuck Lake or enjoying a relaxed day in Leavenworth, Colchuck’s is your perfect before, during, and after destination for authentic German food, the Best Burger in the Valley, and ice cold craft and import brews, cocktails, and more. Colchuck’s is adult-oriented while still being family-friendly, and we guarantee we have something to please everyone. Find us right across from the Maypole at the corner of Eighth and Front Street, just a stone’s throw from Front Street Park downtown. Once you see our doors just follow the mountain path up the stairs!