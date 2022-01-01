Main picView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

La Javelina

50 Reviews

$$$

285 US Hwy 2

Leavenworth, WA 98826

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Bialy
Cubano
Bacon Breakfast Tacos

Bake Shop

Malted Peanutbutter BarBar

$6.00

The best rice crispy treat you've ever had. Rice crispy, malted milk powder, peanut butter, chocolate ganache, sea salt.

Green Chili Queso Bialy

$4.00

Yeast leavened buns filled with green chili queso

Swineapple Bialy

$4.00

Yeast leavened buns stuffed with pulled pork, pineapple hot sauce, provolone.

Bacon Jam Bialy

$4.00

Yeast leavened buns stuffed with house ricotta & bacon jam.

Cinnamon Bialy

$4.00

Yeast leavened bun stuffed with cream cheese and cinnamon.

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Only Available Saturday & Sunday

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sam I Am

$13.00

Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast Sandwich. Ham, Provolone, Herb Pesto

Blow Your House Down

$16.00

Bacon Jam, Ham, Pulled Pork, Fried Egg, Dijon, Cheddar, Pickles

Smoked Pork Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Pork, Fried Egg, Herb Aioli, Cheddar

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

House Bacon, Fried Egg, Herb Aioli, Cheddar

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, Fried Egg, Herb Aioli, Cheddar

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Egg, Herb Aioli, Cheddar

Breakfast Tacos

Pulled Pork Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Egg, Cheddar, Herbs / Cairn Spring Mills Organic Sequoia Red Wheat Tortillas

Wabbit Season Tacos (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Summer Squash, Corn, Shishito Peppers Egg, Herbs / Cairn Spring Mills Organic Sequoia Red Wheat Tortillas

Bacon Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

House Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Herbs / Cairn Spring Mills Organic Sequoia Red Wheat Tortillas

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Egg, Cheddar, Black Beans, Peppers, Onions, Herbs / Cairn Spring Mills Organic Sequoia Red Wheat Tortillas

Soup & Salad

Farmers Market Salad

$8.00

Greens, Heirloom Tomato, Corn, Snap Pea, Radish, Herb Vinaigrette

Lunch

Served with house Durros de Harina
Cubano

Cubano

$16.00

House Cuban Roll, Ham, Pulled Pork, Provolone, Apricot Dijon, Pickles. Grilled to Perfection on our Panini Press.

Wascally Wabbit Wrap

$13.00

WA Red Wheat Tortilla, Green Hummus, Overwinter Farms Greens Mix, Black Lentils, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Shishito, Pickled Peppers

Gobble Gobble Wrap

$14.00

WA Red Wheat Tortilla, Sliced Turkey, Green Chili Queso, Greens, Tomato Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Polenta, Herbs

Pork Tacos

$14.00

Cairnspring Mills Red Wheat Tortilla, Smoked Pork, Citrus, Fennel & Cabbage Slaw, Herbs

Chick Chick Tacos

$13.00

Braised Chicken, Chickpea, Cotija, Pickled Red Onion

Snacks / Sides

Hot Queso Dip

$8.00

White Cheddar & Green Pepper Dip with House Crackers

Marcona Almonds

$7.00

Side Egg (1)

$2.00

Side Eggs (2)

$4.00

House Bacon (2 Slices)

$4.00

Tortillas (12)

$7.00

**We can only guarantee 1 dozen tortillas per takeout order. Please call the restaurant and check on availability if you would like a larger order** House Made Cairnspring Mills WA Winter Wheat Tortillas

For Little Javelinas (12 & under Please)

For ages 12 and under. Please no adults at the kids table.

Kids Chicken Taco

$5.00

(1) Chicken, Cheddar, Tortilla

Kids Pork Taco

$5.00

(1) Taco. Pulled pork, Cheddar, Tortilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Ham & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Pulled Pork & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

KidsTurkey Quesadilla

$7.00

Coffee

Featuring Blue Star Coffee Roasters, Twisp, WA

Americano

$3.00+

Blue Star Espresso floated on top of hot water

Latte

$3.85+

Blue Star espresso with steamed milk

Cedarwood Chai Latte

$4.50+

Chai Spice & Black Tea Blend, Steamed Milk

Cocoa Palm

$4.75+

Cream of Coconut, Chocolate, Sea Salt, Espresso, Milk

Honey Bear

$4.75+

Local Honey, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Espresso, Steamed Milk

Mocha

$4.50+

Blue Star Espresso with chocolate sauce and steamed milk

White Mocha

$4.50+

Blue Star Espresso with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk

Cortado

$3.50

Doppio Espresso

$2.75

2 shots of Blue Star Espresso

Macchiato

$3.00

Blue Star Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cold N/A

Tamarind Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Limeade

$5.00

OJ

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

House brewed black tea over ice

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Bedford's cane sugar ginger beer

Poppi Strawberry Lemon Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Brew Dr Love Kombucha

$5.00

Brew Dr Uplift Blood Orange Yerba Mate 16oz

$6.00

Poppi Raspberry

$3.50Out of stock

Hot N/A

Sweetened rice milk with cinnamon, nutmeg and cream. Steamed.

Flying Bird Botanicals Organic Tea

$3.00

Flying Bird Botanicals Organic Tea Blends

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Steamed milk with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Kids Steamed Milk

$2.50

Kids Cocoa

$3.00

8oz steamed milk with chocolate sauce. Kids temp.

Draft Beer

Can be canned to go! 21+ only. Age verification required upon checkout.

Coors Light

$5.00

Can be canned to go! 21+ only. Age verification required upon checkout.

Georgetown Bodhizafa

$7.00

Can be canned to go! 21+ only. Age verification required upon checkout.

Varietal Casita Lager

$6.00

Light & crisp cross between a golden lager & a Mexican-style lager offering a classic flavor with mild hop character from Palisade. 4.5%abv.

House Cocktails

Mimosa

$7.00

Bubbles & OJ

Chipotle Bloody Mary

$8.00

Vodka, house made spicy bloody mary mix

Morning Margarita

$10.00

Blanco tequila, dry curaco, orange zest, agave, lime

G.O.A.T. Paloma

$10.00

Tequila, fresh grapefruit, habanero simple syrup, Topo Chico sparkling mineral water

El Burro

$9.00

Spicy Michelada

$7.00

Beer with house made spicy bloody mary mix

Wine

Lambrusco Can

$7.00

House White BTG

$6.00

House Red BTG

$6.00

House Rose BTG

$6.00

Sparkling BTG

$6.00Out of stock

Cans/Bottles

Rainier Tall Boy

Rainier Tall Boy
$3.00

$3.00

Topo Selzer

$8.00

OSB Freedom Seeker IPA

$8.00

OSB Hop Massager IPA

$10.00

Stoup Hop Fiend IPA

$9.00

FG Vortex IPA

$7.00

Stoup Porter

$7.00

June Shine Painkiller

$6.00

Provisions

Blue Star Whole Coffee Beans (12oz)

$13.00

Flying Bird Botanicals 6 Tea Bag Tin

$9.75

Wine

Skid Rose Bottle

$22.00

2019 Saracina Vineyards. Mendocino County, CA.

Vietti Barbera Bottle

$19.00

2019 Vietti Barbera D'Asti Trevigne. Piedmont, Italy.

Kiki & Juan Tinto 1L Bottle

$24.00

2020 Kiki & Juan, Organic Dry Farmed Bobal / Tempranillo. Utiel Requena, Spain.

Champagne Tribaut Bottle

$60.00

NV Blanc de Noir Brut Nature. Champagne, France.

Vinho Verde Bottle

$18.00

'20 Broadbent Vinho Verde, Portugal.

Borsao Garnacha

$22.00

2019 Estate Bottles Bodegas Borsao Garnacha. Borja, Spain.

Borsao Chardonnay

$20.00

2019 Estate bottled Bodegas Borsao Chardonnay / Macabeo. Borja, Spain.

Liquor Cabinet

Western Son Prickly Pear Vodka

$28.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Javelina is a cafe, eatery, beer garden & caterer that focuses on thoughtfully sourcing local and quality ingredients. We serve breakfast, lunch, beer, wine, cocktails, espresso & more.

Website

Location

285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth, WA 98826

Directions

Main pic

