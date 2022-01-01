Wenatchee restaurants you'll love
Wenatchee's top cuisines
Must-try Wenatchee restaurants
More about The Yogi Grind
SMOOTHIES
The Yogi Grind
112 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee
|Popular items
|Bell Bowl
|$10.00
This bowl is a base of Quinoa with a whole assortment of Veggies! Broccoli, Cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts, Bell Peppers and Sweet Potatoes. Seasoned with EVOO with Salt and Pepper.
|Harvest Bowl
|$12.00
This bowl is a bowl with everything! A bed of greens and quinoa topped with Tomatoes and basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado and Pesto. Grab one today!
|Pesto Bowl
|$10.00
This bowl has a bed of mixed greens and quinoa and is topped with salted Sweet Potatoes and Pesto. You can't go wrong here. Add avocado or a Hardboiled egg as an extra.
More about SOUTH - Wenatchee
SOUTH - Wenatchee
7 N Worthen St. #E15, Wenatchee
|Popular items
|Basil Daisy Can
|$14.00
One can equals 2 standard margaritas or one strong double! Our locals' favorite Basil Daisy made with fresh lemon and lime juice and 100% agave tequila, now in a 12 oz aluminum can. Shake, pour over ice & serve.
|Mission in a Bowl
|$16.95
Our Mission burrito without the tortilla on fresh greens topped with guacamole, molcajete salsa & chips.
|Baja Style Fish Tacos
|$16.95
Pacific line-caught cod tossed in corn flake breading, fried crispy, topped with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.