Wenatchee restaurants you'll love

Wenatchee restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wenatchee

Wenatchee's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Wenatchee restaurants

The Yogi Grind image

SMOOTHIES

The Yogi Grind

112 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee

Avg 4.9 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bell Bowl$10.00
This bowl is a base of Quinoa with a whole assortment of Veggies! Broccoli, Cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts, Bell Peppers and Sweet Potatoes. Seasoned with EVOO with Salt and Pepper.
Harvest Bowl$12.00
This bowl is a bowl with everything! A bed of greens and quinoa topped with Tomatoes and basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado and Pesto. Grab one today!
Pesto Bowl$10.00
This bowl has a bed of mixed greens and quinoa and is topped with salted Sweet Potatoes and Pesto. You can't go wrong here. Add avocado or a Hardboiled egg as an extra.
More about The Yogi Grind
SOUTH - Wenatchee image

 

SOUTH - Wenatchee

7 N Worthen St. #E15, Wenatchee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basil Daisy Can$14.00
One can equals 2 standard margaritas or one strong double! Our locals' favorite Basil Daisy made with fresh lemon and lime juice and 100% agave tequila, now in a 12 oz aluminum can. Shake, pour over ice & serve.
Mission in a Bowl$16.95
Our Mission burrito without the tortilla on fresh greens topped with guacamole, molcajete salsa & chips.
Baja Style Fish Tacos$16.95
Pacific line-caught cod tossed in corn flake breading, fried crispy, topped with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.
More about SOUTH - Wenatchee
Badger Mountain Brewing image

BBQ

Badger Mountain Brewing

1 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee

Avg 4.6 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings 12$18.99
More about Badger Mountain Brewing
