Stones Gastropub - 120 n wenatchee ave
Open today 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
120 n wenatchee ave, Wenatchee WA 98801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zebra Brasserie - 112 North Wenatchee Avenue
No Reviews
112 North Wenatchee Avenue Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurant
SOUTH - Wenatchee - Pybus Public Market
No Reviews
7 N Worthen St. #E15 Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurant