Spring Lotus 1050 Springwater Avenue

SPRING LOTUS MENU 2023

Appetizers

A1) Spring Rolls

$4.75+

Rice noodles, lettuce, cilantro, cucumber, fried wonton wrapped in rice paper and a side of peanut sauce.

A2) Tofu Spring Rolls

$4.75+

Rice noodles, lettuce, cilantro, cucumber and fried wonton wrapped in rice paper.

A2) Veggie Spring Rolls

$4.75+

A3) Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$10.50

Sauteed ground chicken mixed with onions, celery, bamboo shoots and diced bell peppers.

A4) Crab Rangoons

$9.50

Deep fried handmade dumplings filled with imitation crab, cream cheese, and green onions.

A5) Fried Vegetable Egg Rolls

$7.50

Deep fried egg rolls with cabbage, carrots, onions, clear noodles. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Stir Fry Noodles

N1) Kung Fu Noodles

$16.50

Linguine noodles sauteed with onions, bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, and peanuts.

N2) Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)

$16.50

Wide rice noodles sauteed with garlic, egg, onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, broccoli and basil.

N3) Pad Thai

$16.50

Thailand's signature dish! Thin rice noodles sauteed with egg, bean sprouts, and green onions. Topped with crushed peanuts. Garnished with bean sprouts, carrots, and cabbage.

Rice Combo

R1) Mixed Grill Combo

$17.50

Combination of stir fry beef, grilled lemongrass chicken and pork. Served with a side of rice, soup, vegetable egg roll and house vinaigarette sauce.

R2) Rice Combo

$16.50

Your choice of 1 meat only: Lemongrass Grilled Chicken, or Lemongrass Pork, or Stir fry Beef (add $4) with a side of rice, soup, egg roll and house vinaigrette sauce.

Specialty Rice Dishes

R3) Orange Chicken

$16.50

Chicken marinated with tempura, and panko bread crumbs, fried and tossed in s a sweet tangy house made orange sauce.

R4) Garlic Crispy Chicken

$16.50

Chicken marinated with tempura, and panko bread crumbs, fried and sauteed with a garlic soy sauce and drizzled with sweet soy sauce glaze and garnished with crispy Thai basil leaves.

R5) Chef's Fried Rice

$16.50

A Chinese classic! Fried rice sauteed with garlic, egg, peas, lima beans, carrots, corn and topped with green onions. Choice of Chicken, Beef, or baby cocktail Shrimp.

R6) Monk's Fried Rice

$16.50

Fried rice sauteed with garlic, egg, tofu, peas, lima beans, carrots, corn, mushrooms, and topped with green onions. Available with Fresh Tofu.

R7) Veggie Rama

$16.50

Sauteed cabbage, broccoli, carrots, celery, mushrooms, spinach with a splash of rice wine. Served with a side of peanut sauce.

R8) Garlic Delight

$16.50

Garlic packed, soy sauce gravy with a hint of sesame. Served on a bed of broccoli. Your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp (add $4), mix veggies or tofu (fresh/fried). Gluten free and Vegan option.

Boon Bowls

V1) Spring Combo Bowl

$17.50

Combination of lemongrass Chicken, Pork, fried Shrimp and an eggroll.

V2) Lotus Combo Bowl

$16.50

Your choice of meat: Option of Chicken/Pork/Beef (add $4)/fried Shrimp (add $4)/Vegetable egg rolls/Gluten free Chicken

V3) Tofu Lover Bowl

$16.50

Fried Tofu sauteed with a garlic soy sauce. Available with fresh Tofu.

Pho Noodle Soups

P1) Chicken

$12.50+

Small

P2) Rare Beef and Brisket

$12.50+

Round Eye Beef (rare) and Beef Brisket

P3) Rare Beef and Meatballs

$12.50+

Round Eye Beef (rare) and Meatballs

P4) Combination (Rare Beef, Brisket, Meatballs and Tripe)

$13.50+

Combination of Round Eye, Beef Brisket, Meatballs and Tripe

P5) Tofu or Mix Veggies

$12.50+

You pick: Assorted Veggies, Tofu, or Both

P6) Shrimp

$13.50+

Shrimp (5 pieces)

Curry

C1) Yellow Curry (Always Gluten Free)

$16.50

Yellow coconut curry comes with potatoes, onions, and your choice of protein. Chicken, Beef, Tofu, Assorted Veggies or Shrimp (add $4)

C2) Red Curry

$16.50

Rich, bold with a kick of spice, red curry comes with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, Thai basil. Your choice of protein. Chicken, Beef, Tofu, Assorted Veggies, or Shrimp (add $4)

Kids Menu

Grilled lemongrass chicken, vegetable egg roll and kids size rice.

K1) Kid's Chicken Combo

$8.50

Grilled lemongrass chicken, vegetable egg roll and served with rice.

K2) Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$8.50

Fun shaped chicken nuggests with a side of fries.

K3) Kid Style Pho

$8.50

Pho noodle soup served plain. Add: Chicken, beef slices, meatballs, tofu (Fried/Fresh) or vegetables for an Additional $1

K4) Linguine Noodles

$9.00

Extra Sides

Side of Stir Fry (Chicken, Beef or Tofu)

$9.00

Side of Lemongrass (Chicken or Pork)

$9.00

Side of Shrimp (10 pcs)

$10.00

Add Shrimp (5 pcs)

$5.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Phad Thai Noodles

$4.00

Side of Pho Noodles

$4.00

Side of Linguine Noodles

$6.00

Side of Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Side of Broth

$2.00+

Side of Peanut Sauce

$8.00+

Extra Sauces

3 oz Peanut Sauce

$1.00

24 oz Peanut Sauce

$8.00

32 oz Peanut Sauce

$11.00

House Vinaigerett

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.25

Hoisin/Sriracha

$0.50

Chili Oil

$0.25

Sukiyaki Sauce

$0.25

Yellow Curry Sauce

$3.00

Red Curry Sauce

$3.00

Garlic Chicken Sauce

$3.00

DRINKS

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

Ice Tea

$2.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Tea

$1.00

Oolong Tea

$1.00

Kid's Drinks

Apple Juice (boxes)

$1.00

Apple Juice (bottles)

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$1.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
