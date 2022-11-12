Restaurant header imageView gallery
Rhein Haus Burger
Caesar Salad
Falafel Pita

STARTERS

Cheese Fries

$11.00

beer cheese fondue, braised bacon, green onions, and fries

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Five chicken wings, honey chili glaze, side sweet hot mustard

Currywurst

$12.00

House Baked Pretzel

$9.00

Fresh Baked Rhein Haus Pretzel with your choice of sauce. spicy honey mustard, beer-cheese fondue, obatzda, chocolate ganache

Giant Pretzel

$18.00Out of stock

Served with mustard, beer-cheese fondue, and Obatdza.

Garlic Brussels

$12.00

SALAD

Haus Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, tomato & croutons with a mustard vinaigrette

Pear Salad

$10.00

baby spinach, locally sourced pears & candied pecans in a house-made blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

WURST UND BUN

The Classic

$17.00

Your choice of house-made wurst, sauerkraut, diced raw onion, spicy marinated peppers, toasted bun

Munich

$17.00

RH kielbasa, beer-cheese fondue, crispy sweet onions, toasted bun

All American

$17.00

All beef frankfurter, diced raw onions, dill relish, yellow mustard, toasted bun

ON A BUN

Rhein Haus Burger

$16.00

6oz beef patty, arugula, Royale dressing, onion, tomato, dill pickle & Tillamook cheddar on toasted Brioche bun. Served with fries

Plant Based Veggie Burger

$14.00

Plant based burger patty, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, arugula, tomato, onion, toasted bun

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Two large pieces of breaded Alaskan cod, slaw, tarter

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Breaded Alaskan cod, onion, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, tartar sauce

Falafel Pita

$16.00

Herbed falafel, tzatziki, hummus, red onion, cucumber, tomato, arugula, mint, pita bread, served with chips

Lamb & Beef Doner Kabob

$16.00

ENTREES

Grillwurst

$48.00

An over two pound sampler of RH sausages with sauerkraut, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and a pickle spear

Bratwurst

$16.00

Fresh beef and pork sausage seasoned with white and black pepper, mace, ginger and nutmeg in natural casings

Habanero Cheddarwurst Dinner

$15.00

Smoked pork sausage seasoned with habanero, black pepper, garlic, and Tillamook cheddar in a natural casing. Served with sauerkraut & fries

Polish Kielbasa Dinner

$15.00

Smoked pork sausage seasoned with black pepper, garlic in natural casing. Served with sauerkraut & fries

Beef Frankfurter Dinner

$15.00

All-beef smoked frankfurter seasoned with garlic, onion, and mustard seed. Served with sauerkraut & fries

Rhein Brat

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon wrapped bratwurst, served with sauerkraut and fries

Veggiewurst Dinner

$15.00

Smoked apple-sage Field Roast with granny smith apples, yukon gold potatoes, fresh sage and ginger. Served with sauerkraut & fries

DESSERTS

Strudel

$9.00Out of stock

Locally baked apple strudel, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream with Bedford’s root beer

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Caramel Ice Cream

$5.00

Fudge Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate layered cake with coconut-pecan frosting and milk chocolate icing served with salted caramel ice cream

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Caramel Crunch Cake

$9.00

SIDES

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Fries with Curry Ketchup

$6.00

Side Garlic & Dill Potato Chips

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Braised Red Cabbage

$5.00

Side Sauerkraut

$5.00

Just Weiner

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Frankfurter

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids French Fries

$5.00

Kids Peas & Carrots

$3.00

Apple Slices

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream with Bedford’s root beer

WINTER WARMERS

Lift Line

$11.00

Rumpleminz 100 proof peppermint schnapps and hot chocolate topped with whipped cream.

Gluwhein

$11.00Out of stock

House-made mulled wine

Haus Nudge

$11.00

Spiced Apple Margarita*

$12.00

The Toddy

$11.00

COCKTAILS TO GO

Cranberry Mule

$11.00

Rhein Haus infused raspberry vodka, lime and ginger beer. Our best seller.

Haus Bloody

$11.00

Rhein Haus original recipe. Slightly spicy bloody mary served with landjäger and pickles. The best in town.

Spiced Old Fashioned

$10.00

Haus Nudge

$11.00

Huckleberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

It's Fall Y'all

$11.00

Apple Sauced

$13.00

Tequila, hibiscus infused honey, lemon

Fitz Fizzle

$11.00

BEER

Growler Fill Only

$25.00

You must bring your own growler to choose this option

Rainier

$3.50

Athletic Non-Alcoholic IPA

$5.50

Montucky

$4.00

Incline Blood Orange

$7.50

Tieton

$12.00

Yonder

$10.50Out of stock

Locust Vanilla Bean Cider

$7.50

Tropical Sour

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pear Cider

$10.00Out of stock

San Juan Huckleberry

$10.00

San Juan Berry Punch

$10.00Out of stock

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Balvennie

$13.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blue Spirits Straight Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewars

$8.00

E.H. Taylor Rye

$17.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

High West Campfire

$15.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$19.00

Macallan 18

$40.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Oban 14yr

$18.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

DBL Balvennie

$26.00Out of stock

DBL Basil Hayden

$28.00

DBL Blue Spirits Straight Bourbon

$20.00

DBL Bulleit

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL E.H. Taylor Rye

$34.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$28.00

DBL High West Campfire

$30.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Knob Creek

$24.00

DBL Maker’s Mark

$20.00

DBL Lagavulin 16yr

$38.00

DBL Macallan 18yr

$80.00

DBL Michter's Rye

$26.00

DBL Oban 14yr

$36.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$18.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

GIN

Well Gin

$7.00

Big Gin Bourbon

$8.00

Big Gin Peat

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$14.00

DBL Big Gin Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Big Gin Peat

$16.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL The Botanist

$24.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$20.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$24.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$16.00

DBL Vida Mezcal

$22.00

RUM

Well Rum

$7.00

Goslings Dark

$8.00

Plantation 5yr

$10.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Goslings

$16.00

DBL Plantation 5yr

$20.00

DBL Sailor Jerry Spiced

$18.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Italian Soda

$6.00

Lemonade(s)

$3.00

Iced Tea(s)

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Apple Juice

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Caffe Vita Drip Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Topo Chico Twist of Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Caffe Vita Decafe

$5.00

SHIRTS

Women's Lederhosen

$24.00

Dirndle

$24.00

Standard Logo (Heather Grey)

$24.00

Onesie

$20.00+

Midnight Navy

$24.00

Royal Pine

$24.00

Ivory Treeline

$24.00

Canary Rainbow LS

$32.00

HATS

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Custom branded Rhein Haus Trucker hat. Choose your favorite color/style.

Headband

Headband

$15.00

Black and white Rhein Haus headband!

STEINS

Stoneware (White)

Stoneware (White)

$15.00Out of stock

Blue and white Rhein Haus mug

Camping Mug (Black)

$10.00

Glass Liter

$25.00

Glass Half Liter

$20.00

MISC

Color mountain sticker

Color mountain sticker

$2.50
Black and white mountain sticker

Black and white mountain sticker

$2.50
Koozie

Koozie

$4.00
Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$6.00
Keychain

Keychain

$4.00
Scarf

Scarf

$25.00

Rhein Haus Mustard (Stone Ground)

$5.00

Rhein Haus Mustard (Organic Yellow)

$5.00

Rhein Haus Mustard (Spicy Sweet)

$5.00

Rhein Haus Curry Ketchup

$10.00

Stollen Bread

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

707 Highway 2, Unit F, Leavenworth, WA 98826

Directions

Gallery
Rhein Haus Leavenworth image
Rhein Haus Leavenworth image
Rhein Haus Leavenworth image

Map
