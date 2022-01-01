Restaurant header imageView gallery

SOUTH Leavenworth

review star

No reviews yet

913 Front Street

Leavenworth, WA 98826

Order Again

Popular Items

Mission Burrito
Burrito In a Bowl
Carnitas Plate

Margaritas

South Daisy Can

South Daisy Can

$14.00

One can equals 2 standard margaritas or one strong double! Our famous South Daisy made with fresh lemon and lime juice and 100% agave tequila, now in a 12 oz aluminum can. Shake, pour over ice & serve.

Basil Daisy Can

Basil Daisy Can

$14.00

One can equals 2 standard margaritas or one strong double! Our popular Basil Daisy made with fresh lemon and lime juice and 100% agave tequila, now in a 12 oz aluminum can. Shake, pour over ice & serve.

Appetizers & Homemade Chips

Spicy Habanero Shrimp Skewer

Spicy Habanero Shrimp Skewer

$13.95

BAP Certified prawns in habanero marinade. Served with Peruvian green sauce & cabbage salad.

Baby Green Beans

Baby Green Beans

$7.95

Grilled hot and fast and seasoned with salt & fresh lime.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.95

Popular Spanish tapa of whole fried shishito peppers.

SOUTH's Chip & Dip Sampler

SOUTH's Chip & Dip Sampler

$12.95

Homemade! We fry corn & flour tortillas in sunflower oil to make them satisfyingly crispy & savory. Choose a bowl of corn or flour or make it half & half served with a trio of house-made dips (contains dairy).

Corn Chips & Creamy Guacamole

$10.95

We hand cut our homemade chips and fry them in sunflower oil to make them deliciously crispy & savory. Served with a side of our fresh guacamole (contains dairy).

Flour Chips & Creamy Guacamole

$10.95

Our house made flour chips served with creamy guacamole (contains dairy).

Half Corn Half Flour with Guacamole

Half Corn Half Flour with Guacamole

$10.95

The best of both worlds! Our house made corn and flour chips served with a side of creamy guacamole (contains dairy).

Specialty Tacos

Baja Style Fish Tacos

Baja Style Fish Tacos

$18.95

Pacific line-caught cod tossed in corn flake breading, fried crispy, topped with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.

Carnitas Tacos

$15.95

Michoacan style succulent pork caramelized on the outside, tender on the inside, topped with onion & cilantro.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

BAP certified baby shrimp sautéed with butter & garlic. Three tacos topped with onions, cilantro, cabbage & creamy taco sauce. Served with our homemade chips & cabbage salad.

Steak Tacos

$20.95

Certified Angus Beef marinated & topped with onion & cilantro. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.

Peruvian Chicken Tacos

Peruvian Chicken Tacos

$15.95

Chicken seasoned with a vibrant blend of raspberry, lime, garlic, herbs, & spices, topped with Peruvian green sauce, onion & cilantro. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.

Sweet Potato Tacos

$12.95

Three soft tacos filled with sweet potatoes, roasted poblanos, garnished with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage.

Vegetarian Tacos

$14.95

Soft tacos with a medley of sauteed vegetables, garnished with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro, and fresh cabbage

Vegan Tacos

Vegan Tacos

$12.95

Black beans, pickled onions & avocado, topped with cilantro. Served with housemade corn chips and cabbage salad.

Burritos

Spicy Revolucion Shrimp Burrito

$19.95

Spicy habanero shrimp red onion, imported cheese, melted on griddle, rolled into flour tortilla with seasoned cilantro-green rice, Peruvian beans & Peruvian green sauce. Served with chips & cabbage salad.

Mission Burrito

Mission Burrito

$16.95

San Francisco Mission district influenced burrito with cilantro-green rice, Peruvian green sauce, crema, Peruvian beans, imported cheese, onions & cilantro. Served with chips & cabbage salad.

Burrito In a Bowl

Burrito In a Bowl

$16.95

Our Mission burrito without the tortilla on fresh greens topped with guacamole, molcajete salsa & chips.

Grilled Steak Burrito

$25.95

Certified Angus Beef, red onion, pasilla peppers & imported cheese, melted on the griddle, rolled into a flour tortilla with Peruvian beans, cilantro-green rice & Peruvian green sauce. Served with chips & cabbage salad.

Cubano Burrito

$15.95

Fried banana, grilled onions, seasoned white rice, black beans, Peruvian green sauce & salsa fresca. Served with housemade chips & cabbage salad.

Platos

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$19.95

Michoacan style succulent pork caramelized on the outside, tender on the inside, served with warm tortillas, Peruvian beans & cilantro-green rice.

Steak & Quesadilla

Steak & Quesadilla

$27.95

Certified Angus beef marinated, grilled, sliced & served on top of Oaxacan quesadilla (imported cheese, black bean sauce, crema, queso fresco). Served with Peruvian beans and cilantro-green rice.

Chicken Poblano Enchiladas

$16.95

Creamy sauce of roasted poblano chiles, topped with queso fresco & crema. Served with seasoned white rice & black beans.

Black Bean Enchiladas

Black Bean Enchiladas

$15.95

Corn tortillas filled with imported Chihuahua cheese & topped with black bean sauce, served with seasoned white rice & fried jalapeño.

Burger & Fries

South Burger

$16.95

Juicy, seasoned ⅓ lb. Certified Angus Beef ground chuck patty with lettuce, tomato & onion, on a warm bun with mayonnaise. Served with French fries.

Famous French Fries

$7.95

One POUND of fries & side of creamy chipotle sauce.

Kid's Meals

Quesadilla

$6.95

Flour tortilla filled with mild Chihuahua (Arf!) cheese then grilled, served with chips.

Burrito

$6.95

A warm flour tortilla rolled with Peruvian beans, seasoned white rice & cheese, served with chips.

Breaded Fish Fillet

$7.95

Pacific cod tossed in corn flake breading, served with seasoned white white rice & chips.

Carne Asada & Rice*

$12.95

Certified Agnus Beef marinated two days, grilled juicy, sliced & served with seasoned white rice & chips.

Kid's Black Bean Enchilada

$6.95

Corn tortilla filled with imported Chihuahua cheese & topped with black bean sauce, served with seasoned white rice.

Sides

Housemade Corn Chips

$4.95

4oz Guacamole

$4.95

4oz of our creamy guacamole (contains dairy).

16 oz Black Beans

$4.95

Side Peruvian Beans

$3.95

16 oz White Rice

$4.95

Side Cilantro-Green Rice

$3.95

Bottled Beer

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dos Xx Ambar

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Wine by the Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon, Jones of WA

$30.00

Altos de Plata Chardonnay

$30.00

Terrazas Alto Malbec

$30.00

Merlot, Eagle Creek

$30.00

Pinot Grigio, Eagle Creek

$30.00

Prosecco, Cupcake (single-serve bottle)

$10.00

Relax Rosé

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

At SOUTH, enjoy our inspired Latin dishes and drinks that are authentically prepared in the style of their home countries.

Website

Location

913 Front Street, Leavenworth, WA 98826

Directions

Gallery
SOUTH image
SOUTH image
SOUTH image

