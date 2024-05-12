- Home
SQUIRREL TREE RESTAURANT 15251 US Hwy 2
15251 US Hwy 2
Leavenworth, WA 98826
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Breaded & Fried served with marinara
- Chicken Wings 6$12.00
Plain,buffalo,BBQ,Spicy Squirrel Sause
- Chicken Wings 12$19.00
Plain,buffalo,BBQ,Spicy Squirrel Sause
- Deep Fried Pickels$9.00
Breaded & Fried served with ranch
- Deluxe Nachos$16.00
Choice of beef or chicken or black been with cheese,onion, tomato, olives guacamole served with salsa and sour cream
- Potato Skins$12.00
cheddar, bacon and green onion served with ranch
- Loaded Tater Tots$13.00
cheddar, bacon and green onion served with ranch
- Quesadilla$15.00
chicken or beef or black been, cheddar cheese. served with sour cream and salsa
Burgers
- Hamburger$15.00
Brouche Bun, 1/3 pound burger patty, mayo, Lettice, tomato, onion & pickel
- Cheese Burgers$16.00
Broche Bun, 1/3 lb hamburger patty, your choice of cheese, mayo, Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickel
- Bacon Cheese burger$18.00
Broche Bun, 1/3 lb hamburger patty, thick bacon, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
- Cowboy Burger$18.00
Broche Bun, 1/3 lb hamburger patty, crispy bacon, BBQ, Tillamook white cheddar, topped with onion straws, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle
- South Burger$18.00
Broche Bun, 1/3 lb hamburger patty, Thick cut bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
- Vahalla Burger$18.00
Broche Bun, 1/3 lb hamburger patty, Balsamic glazed onions, thick cut bacon, Tillamok white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
- 509 Burger Dip$22.00
2/3 pound burger patty, smothered with mushrooms, onion, and swiss served with Au Jus
- Jalepeno Cheddar Burger$18.00
Broche Bun, 1/3 lb hamburger patty, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, sweet hot cherry peppers, Tillamook white cheddar
- Steakhouse Bleu Burger$18.00
Broche Bun, 1/3 lb hamburger patty, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, blue cheese crumbles, onion straws, crispy bacon, A1 sauce
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$18.00
Broche Bun, 1/3 lb hamburger patty, grilled mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle
- Squirrel Burger$22.00
12oz beef patty, ham, bacon, Swiss, American, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle served on a hoagie roll
Sandwiches
- BLT$15.00
Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo
- Clubhouse$19.00
turkey, ham, mayo, cheddar, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Classic Prim Rib Dip$17.00
Prime rib, Swiss, hoagie, & Au Jus
- Philly Dip$19.00
Prime rib, Swiss, Hoagie & Au Jus, Grilled mushrooms, green peppers, and onion
- Natapoc$21.00
Prime rib, onion, tomato, green pepper, jalapeño, cilantro, chipotle mayo, spicy squirrel Sause.
- Patty Melt$18.00
1/3 pound hamburger patty, grilled onions and swiss served with Rye bread
- Reuben$18.00
Corn beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled on Rye Bread
- T.B.S&T$18.00
turkey, bacon Swiss & tomato on grilled sour dough bread
- Colchuck Crispy chicken$18.00
Broche Bun, Crispy chicken, Tillamook white cheddar, crispy bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle
- Bratwurst$18.00
Hoagie bun, smothered in sauerkraut
- Grilled Cheese$13.00
Wraps
Salad
- Chatter Creek Cob$18.00
crispy chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, olive, onion, and hard boiled egg with Blue Cheese dressing
- Southwest$18.00
Crispy chicken, shredded cheddar, yellow corn, black beans, corn tortilla strips and romaine, served with salsa ranch dressing
- Squirrel Cheff$18.00
turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, tomato, olives, onion, hard boiled egg, romaine lettuce, and choice of dressing
- Taco salad$17.00
seasoned chicken or beef, black beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and olives served with sour cream, salsa, and ranch
- Caesar Salad$13.95
Dinner
- Ribeye 8oz$31.00
The best of the best Rib Eye cooked to order with sauteed veggies and your choice of mashed, baked, or loaded potato add soup or salad for an extra $3
- Ribeye 12oz$35.00
The best of the best Rib Eye cooked to order with sauteed veggies and your choice of mashed, baked, or loaded potato add soup or salad for an extra $3
- Top Sirloin$25.00
The best of the best Top Sirloin cooked to order with sauteed veggies and your choice of mashed, baked, or loaded potato add soup or salad for an extra $3
- Hamburger Steak$23.00
The best of the best Hamburger steak, Grilled onions, mushrooms & smothered in brown gravy served with sauteed veggies, mashed potatoes, add soup or salad for an extra $3.
- Chicken Fried Steak$22.00
Golden fried Chicken served with country Gravy along side mashed potatoes and sauteed veggies. Add Soup or Salad for only $3.00
Baskets
- Chicken Tenders$15.00
deep fried
- fish & chips$18.00
deep fried cod served with fries and tartar sauce
- deap sea combo$23.00
deep fried Cod and Panko breaded prawns served with fries tartar sauce & cocktail sauce
- buffalo chicken strips$17.00
Crispy chicken smothered in buffalo sauce served with fries
- BBQ chicken strips$17.00
Crispy chicken smothered in BBQ sauce served with crispy fries
- Panko Basket$17.00
Panko breaded shrimp served with crispy fries and cocktail sauce
- French fries$9.00
deep fried
- tator tots$10.00
deep fried
- onion rings$11.00
deep fried
- sweet potato fries$12.00
deep fried
Sides
- house side salad$6.00
Green leaf lettuce, olives, carrots, celery, & parmesan served with your choice of dressing
- Baked potato$4.00
- loaded baked potato$6.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, olives served with butter and sour cream
- cup soup$6.00
- bowl soup$8.00
- Mashed Potato$4.00
- fruit cup$5.00
- Side of Jalepeno$1.00
- Choice of Toasts$3.00
- Hamburger Patty$5.00
- Extra Plate
- Side of Brown Gravy$5.00
- Country Gravy$5.00
- Bacon$5.00
- Side of Pickles$1.00
- grilled vegies$6.00
Kids
- kids chicken strips$9.00
crispy chicken served with fries
- kids fish and chips$9.00
Beer battered cod served with fries
- kids hamburger$9.00
quarter pound beef patty, mayo served with fries
- kids cheese burger$9.00
quarter pound beef patty, cheese, mayo served with fries
- kids bacon cheese burger$9.00
quarter pound beef patty, cheese, bacon, mayo served with fries
- kids grilled cheese$9.00
- kids mac and cheese$9.00
Sauces
Beverages
Milkshakes
Beer
Bottle
Canned
- 6pt Cider Apricot$5.00
- Alpin haze$5.00
- Boot jack$5.00
- Dark Persuasion$6.00
- Guinness$6.00
- O Douls NA$4.00
- Pabst$4.00
- Rainier$4.00
- Rolling Rock$4.00
- Schofferhoffer$6.00
- Snow Blind$7.00
- Cold smoke$7.00
- Cold smoke Coffee$7.00
- Hellgate Hefeweizen$7.00
- Whipsaw Blackberry Hefeweizen$5.00
- 6pt Cider Tart Cherry$5.00
- BW Sour$5.00
- white claw$5.00
Draft
- Coors Light draft$5.00
- Coors Light Schooner$4.00
- Coors Light Pitcher$19.00
- 20 C IPA$7.00
- 20 C IPA Schooner$6.00
- 20 C IPA Pitcher$21.00
- 20 C Kolsh$7.00
- 20 C Kolsh Schooner$6.00
- 20 C Kolsh Pitcher$21.00
- Dog House Pilsner$7.00
- Dog House Pilsner Schooner$6.00
- Dog House Pilsner Pitcher$21.00
- Dirty Face$7.00
- Dirty Face Schooner$6.00
- Dirty Face Pitcher$21.00
- Cider$7.00
- Cider Schooner$6.00
- Cider Pitcher$21.00
- Growler$10.00
Wine
Red
White
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
15251 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth, WA 98826