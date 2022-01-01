Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Leavenworth

Go
Leavenworth restaurants
Toast

Leavenworth restaurants that serve tacos

Baja Style Fish Tacos image

 

SOUTH

913 Front Street, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Tacos$18.95
Certified Angus Beef marinated & topped with onion & cilantro. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.
Baja Style Fish Tacos$16.95
Pacific line-caught cod tossed in corn flake breading, fried crispy, topped with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.
Sweet Potato Tacos$12.95
Three soft tacos filled with sweet potatoes, roasted poblanos, garnished with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage.
More about SOUTH
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

La Javelina

285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$10.00
Cairn Spring Mills Whole Wheat Flour Tortilla, Egg, Cheddar, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Marinated Black Beans
More about La Javelina

Browse other tasty dishes in Leavenworth

Chocolate Cake

Pretzels

Burritos

Chicken Burgers

Salmon

Bratwurst

Bacon Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Map

More near Leavenworth to explore

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston