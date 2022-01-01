Tacos in Leavenworth
Leavenworth restaurants that serve tacos
More about SOUTH
SOUTH
913 Front Street, Leavenworth
|Steak Tacos
|$18.95
Certified Angus Beef marinated & topped with onion & cilantro. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.
|Baja Style Fish Tacos
|$16.95
Pacific line-caught cod tossed in corn flake breading, fried crispy, topped with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.
|Sweet Potato Tacos
|$12.95
Three soft tacos filled with sweet potatoes, roasted poblanos, garnished with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage.