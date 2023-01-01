Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Leavenworth

Go
Leavenworth restaurants
Toast

Leavenworth restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Old Mill Cafe

18640 Beaver Valley Rd, Leavenworth

Avg 4 (138 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.50
More about Old Mill Cafe
Main pic

 

La Javelina

285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
More about La Javelina

